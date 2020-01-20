DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of up to 9.49 percent

DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
DIC Asset AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of up
to 9.49 percent
20-Jan-2020 / 17:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation
(EU) No. 596/2014*
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH
THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Frankfurt am Main, 20 January 2020
*DIC Asset AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of up
to 9.49 percent*
Today, the management board of DIC Asset AG (the "*Company*") has resolved,
with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the Company's share
capital by up to 9.49% by issuing up to 6,857,774 new shares. The statutory
subscription rights of the shareholders are excluded. The new shares carry
the same rights as the existing shares and will be admitted to trading on
the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneous
admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional
post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).
TTL Real Estate GmbH, which belongs to the Deutsche Immobilien Chancen
Group, and the RAG Foundation have agreed to purchase 2,336,248 and 685,777
new shares in the bookbuilding process.
The Company intends to use the expected net proceeds from the offering for
the Company's growth strategy, in particular to finance the acquisitions for
the Commercial Portfolio, and for general corporate purposes.
The new shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional
investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
("ABB") process, which starts immediately following the publication of this
disclosure. The order book is expected to close tomorrow, although the
Company reserves the right to close the order book at any time. The first
trading day of the new shares is expected to be on 24 January 2020. Delivery
of the new shares is envisaged for Friday, 24 January 2020. Following the
private placement, DIC Asset AG will be subject to a market-standard lock-up
period of three months.
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and
Sole Bookrunner for the transaction.
Contact:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: (069) 9 45 48 58-14 92
*Disclaimer*
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of DIC Asset AG.
This document is not intended for distribution, publication, or
dissemination in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan
or in any other jurisdiction where the offer or the sale of securities of
DIC Asset AG is not permitted.
The publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to
submit a quote for the purchase of securities in the United States of
America, nor is it part of any such offer or solicitation. The securities
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US
Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of
America absent registration under the Securities Act as amended or an
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons
who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionals
falling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to
(d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").
The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to
subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in
only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement is directed only at Relevant
Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not
Relevant Persons.
Unless expressly stated otherwise, all information, data, assumptions and
forward looking statements contained in this document refer to information,
data and forecast that were available to DIC Asset AG at the time of
publication. In accordance with applicable laws, DIC Asset AG is under no
obligation to, and will not, update this document in any form whatsoever.
*About DIC Asset AG:*
With over 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, DIC Asset
AG is represented regionally in all major German markets with six locations
and manages 180 properties with a market value of around EUR 7.6 billion (as
at 31 December 2019). DIC Asset AG uses its own integrated real estate
management platform to leverage potential for value growth and increase
earnings throughout the company using an active asset management approach.
In the commercial portfolio segment (EUR 1.9 billion assets under
management) DIC Asset AG operates as owner and portfolio holder and
generates continuous cash flows from long term stable rental income and the
value optimization of its own real estate portfolio.
In the Institutional Business segment (EUR 5.7 billion assets under
management), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC
Asset AG generates income from the structuring and management of investment
vehicles with attractive distribution returns for international and national
institutional investors.
DIC Asset AG has been listed in the SDAX since June 2006.
