DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of up to 9.49 percent

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Capital IncreaseDIC Asset AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of upto 9.49 percent20-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation(EU) No. 596/2014*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THEUNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICHTHE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.Frankfurt am Main, 20 January 2020*DIC Asset AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of upto 9.49 percent*Today, the management board of DIC Asset AG (the "*Company*") has resolved,with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the Company's sharecapital by up to 9.49% by issuing up to 6,857,774 new shares. The statutorysubscription rights of the shareholders are excluded. The new shares carrythe same rights as the existing shares and will be admitted to trading onthe regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneousadmission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additionalpost-admission obligations (Prime Standard).TTL Real Estate GmbH, which belongs to the Deutsche Immobilien ChancenGroup, and the RAG Foundation have agreed to purchase 2,336,248 and 685,777new shares in the bookbuilding process.The Company intends to use the expected net proceeds from the offering forthe Company's growth strategy, in particular to finance the acquisitions forthe Commercial Portfolio, and for general corporate purposes.The new shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutionalinvestors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding("ABB") process, which starts immediately following the publication of thisdisclosure. The order book is expected to close tomorrow, although theCompany reserves the right to close the order book at any time. The firsttrading day of the new shares is expected to be on 24 January 2020. Deliveryof the new shares is envisaged for Friday, 24 January 2020. Following theprivate placement, DIC Asset AG will be subject to a market-standard lock-upperiod of three months.Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG is acting as Sole Global Coordinator andSole Bookrunner for the transaction.Contact:Peer SchlinkmannHead of Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsNeue Mainzer Straße 2060311 Frankfurt am MainTel.: (069) 9 45 48 58-14 92*Disclaimer*This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of anoffer to buy or subscribe for any securities of DIC Asset AG.This document is not intended for distribution, publication, ordissemination in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japanor in any other jurisdiction where the offer or the sale of securities ofDIC Asset AG is not permitted.The publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation tosubmit a quote for the purchase of securities in the United States ofAmerica, nor is it part of any such offer or solicitation. The securitiesreferred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the USSecurities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States ofAmerica absent registration under the Securities Act as amended or anexemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at personswho (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionalsfalling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to(d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement tosubscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged inonly with, Relevant Persons. This announcement is directed only at RelevantPersons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are notRelevant Persons.Unless expressly stated otherwise, all information, data, assumptions andforward looking statements contained in this document refer to information,data and forecast that were available to DIC Asset AG at the time ofpublication. In accordance with applicable laws, DIC Asset AG is under noobligation to, and will not, update this document in any form whatsoever.*About DIC Asset AG:*With over 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, DIC AssetAG is represented regionally in all major German markets with six locationsand manages 180 properties with a market value of around EUR 7.6 billion (asat 31 December 2019). DIC Asset AG uses its own integrated real estatemanagement platform to leverage potential for value growth and increaseearnings throughout the company using an active asset management approach.In the commercial portfolio segment (EUR 1.9 billion assets undermanagement) DIC Asset AG operates as owner and portfolio holder andgenerates continuous cash flows from long term stable rental income and thevalue optimization of its own real estate portfolio.In the Institutional Business segment (EUR 5.7 billion assets undermanagement), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DICAsset AG generates income from the structuring and management of investmentvehicles with attractive distribution returns for international and nationalinstitutional investors.DIC Asset AG has been listed in the SDAX since June 2006.20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: DIC Asset AGNeue Mainzer Straße 2060311 Frankfurt am MainGermanyPhone: +49 69 9454858-1492Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399E-mail: ir@dic-asset.deInternet: www.dic-asset.deISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZGIndices: S-DAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg StockExchangeEQS News ID: 957313End of Announcement DGAP News Service957313 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)