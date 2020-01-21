DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital

21.01.2020 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Capital IncreaseDIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital21-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation(EU) No. 596/2014*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THEUNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICHTHE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.Frankfurt am Main, 21 January 2020*DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorizedcapital*DIC Asset AG (the "*Company*") has successfully completed its capitalincrease from authorized capital that was announced yesterday. The Companywill receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 110 million from thecapital increase.A total of 6,857,774 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 16.00 pershare. TTL Real Estate GmbH, which belongs to the Deutsche ImmobilienChancen Group, and the RAG Foundation have purchased 2,336,248 and 685,777new shares in the placement process. The new shares carry the same rights asthe existing shares and will be admitted to trading on the regulated marketof the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneous admission to thesub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admissionobligations (Prime Standard). The first trading day of the new shares isexpected to be on 24 January 2020 and settlement of the new shares againstpayment of the placement price is expected to take place on or around 24January 2020.Contact:Peer SchlinkmannHead of Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsNeue Mainzer Straße 2060311 Frankfurt am MainTel.: (069) 9 45 48 58-14 92*Disclaimer*This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of anoffer to buy or subscribe for any securities of DIC Asset AG.This document is not intended for distribution, publication, ordissemination in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japanor in any other jurisdiction where the offer or the sale of securities ofDIC Asset AG is not permitted.The publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation tosubmit a quote for the purchase of securities in the United States ofAmerica, nor is it part of any such offer or solicitation. The securitiesreferred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the USSecurities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States ofAmerica absent registration under the Securities Act as amended or anexemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at personswho (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionalsfalling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to(d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement tosubscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged inonly with, Relevant Persons. This announcement is directed only at RelevantPersons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are notRelevant Persons.Unless expressly stated otherwise, all information, data, assumptions andforward looking statements contained in this document refer to information,data and forecast that were available to DIC Asset AG at the time ofpublication. In accordance with applicable laws, DIC Asset AG is under noobligation to, and will not, update this document in any form whatsoever.*About DIC Asset AG:*With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, DICAsset AG maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets throughsix branch offices, and has 180 assets with a combined market value of c.EUR 7.6 billion under management (as of 31 December 2019). Taking an activeasset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integratedreal estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potentialcompany-wide and to boost its revenues.In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.9 billion in assets undermanagement), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, andthus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and throughthe value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.In its Institutional Business division (EUR 5.7 billion in assets undermanagement), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DICAsset AG generates income from structuring and managing investment vehicleswith attractive dividend yields for national and international institutionalinvestors.DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: DIC Asset AGNeue Mainzer Straße 2060311 Frankfurt am MainGermanyPhone: +49 69 9454858-1492Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399E-mail: ir@dic-asset.deInternet: www.dic-asset.deISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZGIndices: S-DAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg StockExchangeEQS News ID: 957481End of Announcement DGAP News Service957481 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)