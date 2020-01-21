DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital
21-Jan-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation
(EU) No. 596/2014*
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH
THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Frankfurt am Main, 21 January 2020
*DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized
capital*
DIC Asset AG (the "*Company*") has successfully completed its capital
increase from authorized capital that was announced yesterday. The Company
will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 110 million from the
capital increase.
A total of 6,857,774 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 16.00 per
share. TTL Real Estate GmbH, which belongs to the Deutsche Immobilien
Chancen Group, and the RAG Foundation have purchased 2,336,248 and 685,777
new shares in the placement process. The new shares carry the same rights as
the existing shares and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneous admission to the
sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission
obligations (Prime Standard). The first trading day of the new shares is
expected to be on 24 January 2020 and settlement of the new shares against
payment of the placement price is expected to take place on or around 24
January 2020.
Contact:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: (069) 9 45 48 58-14 92
*Disclaimer*
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of DIC Asset AG.
This document is not intended for distribution, publication, or
dissemination in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan
or in any other jurisdiction where the offer or the sale of securities of
DIC Asset AG is not permitted.
The publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to
submit a quote for the purchase of securities in the United States of
America, nor is it part of any such offer or solicitation. The securities
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US
Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of
America absent registration under the Securities Act as amended or an
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons
who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionals
falling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to
(d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").
The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to
subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in
only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement is directed only at Relevant
Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not
Relevant Persons.
Unless expressly stated otherwise, all information, data, assumptions and
forward looking statements contained in this document refer to information,
data and forecast that were available to DIC Asset AG at the time of
publication. In accordance with applicable laws, DIC Asset AG is under no
obligation to, and will not, update this document in any form whatsoever.
*About DIC Asset AG:*
With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, DIC
Asset AG maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through
six branch offices, and has 180 assets with a combined market value of c.
EUR 7.6 billion under management (as of 31 December 2019). Taking an active
asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated
real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential
company-wide and to boost its revenues.
In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.9 billion in assets under
management), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and
thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through
the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.
In its Institutional Business division (EUR 5.7 billion in assets under
management), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC
Asset AG generates income from structuring and managing investment vehicles
with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional
investors.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock
Exchange
EQS News ID: 957481
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
957481 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|16,00
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|17.01.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX
|Positiv
|17.01.
|BERENBERG
|Neutral
|16.01.
|DZ BANK
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ein Tag vor Beginn des Davos-Treffens Dax kaum bewegt
01:4320.01. 17:57
Aktie im Fokus: Deutsche Bank knicken weg nach kritischer Studie
00:5920.01. 17:19
Most Actives: Wirecard, Lufthansa, Ballard Power
03:2620.01. 16:49
Hoffnung für Mieter: Wohnungsmarkt zeigt Zeichen der Entspannung
01:4820.01. 15:44
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.01.2020
01:0720.01. 14:09
Analyser to go: Deutsche Bank stuft Gea herunter
01:4320.01. 12:36
Bitcoin: Neue Krypto-Rallye voraus durch Optionen und Halfing?
10:2720.01. 12:35
HeavytraderZ: Carl Zeiss Meditec - starke Trendaktie fürs Depot 2020
05:2020.01. 12:01
Dax auf letzten Metern zum neuen Rekord - Bei Lufthansa drohen Streiks
01:3620.01. 11:28
Trading-Tipp: Rheinmetall - Analystenstudie sorgt für Auftrieb
01:4320.01. 11:00
BASF, Covestro, Corteva, K+S - das rät aktuell Thorsten Küfner
07:0820.01. 10:59
Pepsico: Da ist das Kaufsignal! Tipp der Woche
02:4120.01. 10:55
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?