DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf divests a German Subsidiary
17-Jan-2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Disposal
Diebold Nixdorf divests a German Subsidiary
17-Jan-2020 / 23:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated*
*North Canton, Ohio, United States of America*
*Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014*
*January 17, 2020 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America* - Today,
through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(the "Company") has signed a binding agreement with DATAGROUP SE (Frankfurt
Stock Exchange: D6H) on the sale of its majority stake (68%) in Diebold
Nixdorf Portavis GmbH ("Portavis"). Portavis provides application management
and information technology (IT) infrastructure outsourcing solutions to
certain financial institutions in Germany. The parties agreed not to
disclose the purchase price. The transaction is subject to antitrust
clearance under German law. As part of the transaction, the selling
subsidiary will repay certain cash pool loans it has received from Portavis.
North Canton, January 17, 2020
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Notifying Person:
Stephen A. Virostek
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone +1 (330) 490-6319
Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794
stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com
*Forward-Looking Statements*
This ad hoc notice contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements
regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal revenue
growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because
they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could,"
"should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Company's
future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those
contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect
the Company's results include, among others: the ultimate impact of the
appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the
domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG
and the merger squeeze-out of the remaining shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf
AG; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of the
Company and former Diebold Nixdorf AG; the changes in political, economic or
other factors such as interest rates, currency exchange rates, inflation
rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations and laws
affecting the worldwide business in each of the Company's operations; the
Company's reliance on suppliers and any potential disruption to the
Company's global supply chain; changes in the Company's relationships with
customers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business ventures;
the impact of market and economic conditions on the financial services and
retail industries, including any additional deterioration and disruption in
the financial and service markets, including the bankruptcies,
restructurings or consolidations of financial institutions, which could
reduce the Company's customer base and/or adversely affect the Company's
customers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impact
the availability and cost of credit; the acceptance of the Company's product
and technology introductions in the marketplace; the capacity of the
Company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace;
competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technological
developments; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United
States and internationally; the Company's ability to comply with government
regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the
Company's business; the Company's ability to achieve benefits from its
cost-reduction initiatives and other strategic initiatives, such as DN Now,
including its planned restructuring actions, as well as its business process
outsourcing initiative; unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as
well as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or
assessments; the Company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting
non-core and/or non-accretive businesses; changes in the Company's intention
to further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
residing in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impact
foreign and domestic taxes; the Company's ability to maintain effective
internal controls; the Company's ability to comply with covenants contained
in the agreements governing its debt; the investment performance of the
Company's pension plan assets, which could require the Company to increase
its pension contributions, and significant changes in healthcare costs,
including those that may result from government action; the amount and
timing of repurchases of the Company's common shares, if any; the Company's
ability to successfully refinance its debt when necessary or desirable; and
other factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other
documents that the Company files with the SEC. You should consider these
factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the
date of this ad hoc notice.
17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Phone: +1 330 490 6046
Fax: +1 330 490 4450
E-mail: elizabeth.radigan@dieboldnixdorf.com
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com
ISIN: US2536511031
WKN: 856244
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in
Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 956407
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
956407 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 17:38 ET ( 22:38 GMT)
