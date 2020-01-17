DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf divests a German Subsidiary

17.01.2020 - 23:38 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

23:38

17:38

22:38

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): DisposalDiebold Nixdorf divests a German Subsidiary17-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated**North Canton, Ohio, United States of America**Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 Regulation(EU) No 596/2014**January 17, 2020 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America* - Today,through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated(the "Company") has signed a binding agreement with DATAGROUP SE (FrankfurtStock Exchange: D6H) on the sale of its majority stake (68%) in DieboldNixdorf Portavis GmbH ("Portavis"). Portavis provides application managementand information technology (IT) infrastructure outsourcing solutions tocertain financial institutions in Germany. The parties agreed not todisclose the purchase price. The transaction is subject to antitrustclearance under German law. As part of the transaction, the sellingsubsidiary will repay certain cash pool loans it has received from Portavis.North Canton, January 17, 2020Diebold Nixdorf, IncorporatedNotifying Person:Stephen A. VirostekVice President, Investor RelationsTelephone +1 (330) 490-6319Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com*Forward-Looking Statements*This ad hoc notice contains forward-looking statements within the meaning ofthe Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statementsregarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal revenuegrowth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking becausethey include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could,""should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Company'sfuture plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks anduncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from thosecontemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affectthe Company's results include, among others: the ultimate impact of theappraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of thedomination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AGand the merger squeeze-out of the remaining shareholders of Diebold NixdorfAG; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of theCompany and former Diebold Nixdorf AG; the changes in political, economic orother factors such as interest rates, currency exchange rates, inflationrates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations and lawsaffecting the worldwide business in each of the Company's operations; theCompany's reliance on suppliers and any potential disruption to theCompany's global supply chain; changes in the Company's relationships withcustomers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business ventures;the impact of market and economic conditions on the financial services andretail industries, including any additional deterioration and disruption inthe financial and service markets, including the bankruptcies,restructurings or consolidations of financial institutions, which couldreduce the Company's customer base and/or adversely affect the Company'scustomers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impactthe availability and cost of credit; the acceptance of the Company's productand technology introductions in the marketplace; the capacity of theCompany's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace;competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technologicaldevelopments; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the UnitedStates and internationally; the Company's ability to comply with governmentregulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on theCompany's business; the Company's ability to achieve benefits from itscost-reduction initiatives and other strategic initiatives, such as DN Now,including its planned restructuring actions, as well as its business processoutsourcing initiative; unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, aswell as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims orassessments; the Company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exitingnon-core and/or non-accretive businesses; changes in the Company's intentionto further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investmentsresiding in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impactforeign and domestic taxes; the Company's ability to maintain effectiveinternal controls; the Company's ability to comply with covenants containedin the agreements governing its debt; the investment performance of theCompany's pension plan assets, which could require the Company to increaseits pension contributions, and significant changes in healthcare costs,including those that may result from government action; the amount andtiming of repurchases of the Company's common shares, if any; the Company'sability to successfully refinance its debt when necessary or desirable; andother factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including itsAnnual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in otherdocuments that the Company files with the SEC. You should consider thesefactors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautionednot to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company assumes noobligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to thedate of this ad hoc notice.17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated5995 Mayfair Road44720 North Canton, OHUnited StatesPhone: +1 330 490 6046Fax: +1 330 490 4450E-mail: elizabeth.radigan@dieboldnixdorf.comInternet: www.dieboldnixdorf.comISIN: US2536511031WKN: 856244Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market inBerlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSEEQS News ID: 956407End of Announcement DGAP News Service956407 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)