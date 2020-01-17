DAX ®13.521,54+0,69%TecDAX ®3.151,23+0,69%Dow Jones29.368,32+0,24%NASDAQ 1009.148,67+0,26%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2019 and guidance for 2020

DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2019 and guidance for 2020

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary
Results/Forecast
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2019 and guidance for 2020

17-Jan-2020 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2019 and guidance for
2020*

Lübeck - Based on preliminary figures, in 2019 Dräger's order intake
increased by approximately 4.2 percent (approximately 3.0 percent net of
currency effects). Net sales rose significantly over the course of the year,
by approximately 7.3 percent (approximately 6.0 percent net of currency
effects) to EUR 2.78 billion (2018: EUR 2.59 billion). The gross margin was
roughly on a par with the prior year (2018: 42.7 percent) and functional
costs rose proportionately to net sales. Consequently, earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) were slightly higher than in the prior year. The
EBIT margin is expected to have stood between 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent
(2018: 2.4 percent).

Net sales growth and the EBIT margin therefore stood within the range most
recently forecast by Dräger (currency-adjusted net sales growth of between
4.0 and 6.0 percent and an EBIT margin of between 1.0 and 3.0 percent).

The development of order intake and net sales was positive in all three
regions. The rise in net sales was particularly high in the Asia, Africa,
and Australia region and in the Americas region. In both regions net sales
rose in nominal terms by roughly 10 percent. In the Europe region net sales
increased by approximately 5 percent over the prior year's level.

Outlook 2020:
Order intake in 2019 did not keep up with strong net sales development in
2019, so Dräger expects somewhat weaker net sales development in the current
fiscal year. The company expects to see currency-adjusted net sales growth
of between 1.0 and 4.0 percent in fiscal year 2020 (2019: currency-adjusted
net sales growth of around 6.0 percent). The current exchange rates would
result in negligible currency effects on the reported net sales growth
(2019: approximately +1.3 percentage points) for the year as a whole. Dräger
expects the gross margin to be roughly on par with the prior year. Due to
the current lengthy regulatory approval times and increased uncertainty
regarding the timing of market launches for new medical products for the
US-market, Draeger forecasts an EBIT margin of between 1.0 and 4.0 percent.
The assessment regarding margin development provided here assumes unchanged
exchange rates.

Dräger will publish its full, audited results for fiscal year 2019 on March
5, 2020.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck, Deutschland
www.draeger.com

*Investor Relations:*
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-2685
thomas.fischler@draeger.com

*Corporate Communications:*
Melanie Kamann
Tel. +49 451 882-3998
melanie.kamann@draeger.com

*Disclaimer*
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger
Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current
expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as
the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the
company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any
responsibility for the future developments and results described above.
These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and
contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on
assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any
responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this
report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of
forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial
indicators at www.draeger.com [1] for information on alternative performance
measures used.

17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555
067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067
Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial
Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 956295

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

956295 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=881034b9f9a1f40bb0faed4872277019&application_id=956295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 10:07 ET ( 15:07 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

DRAEGERWERK ST.A.O.N.
DRAEGERWERK ST.A.O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 40,20 -3,60%
EUR -1,50
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
503 Service Unavailable

Error 503 Service Unavailable

Service Unavailable

Weitere Nachrichten

503 Service Unavailable

Error 503 Service Unavailable

Service Unavailable

Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
16:24 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1108 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1091 -0,4202%
16:20 DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) FRESENIUS 48,49 +0,94%
16:07 DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2019 und Prognose 2020 (deutsch) DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. 53,65 -3,85%
16:06 SAP: Schon wieder ein Rekord! SAP 125,68 +2,65%
15:54 Zahl der Toten durch E-Zigaretten in den USA auf 60 gestiegen ALTRIA 46,05 +0,15%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
10:50 Wirecard plötzlich stark unter Druck – was geht da ab? WIRECARD 127,15 -1,09%
09:18 Bayer-Vergleich: Nun könnte es ganz schnell gehen BAYER 75,45 +0,92%
16.01. Varta reagiert auf China-Konkurrenz – Aktie hebt ab VARTA AG O.N. 91,40 +4,34%
11:25 RWE: Analysten überschlagen sich fast RWE ST 30,92 +2,93%
08:33 6 Themen, die am Freitag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.521,77 +0,69%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
16:24 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1108 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1091 -0,4224%
16:20 DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) FRESENIUS 48,48 +0,93%
16:07 DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2019 und Prognose 2020 (deutsch) DRAEGERWERK VZO O.N. 53,65 -3,85%
16:06 SAP: Schon wieder ein Rekord! SAP 125,66 +2,63%
15:54 Zahl der Toten durch E-Zigaretten in den USA auf 60 gestiegen ALTRIA 46,05 +0,15%
Marktberichte
16:24 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1108 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1091 -0,4215%
16:17 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX nähert sich Rekordhoch - Versorger stark ELECTRICI.D.FRANCE E0-,50 10,61 +4,53%
15:49 MÄRKTE USA/Konjunkturoptimismus hält Aktien auf Rekordkurs SCHLUMBERGER 35,40 +2,02%
14:49 MÄRKTE USA/Konjunkturoptimismus hält Wall Street auf Rekordkurs SCHLUMBERGER 35,40 +2,02%
14:46 Aktien Frankfurt: MDax mit Rekordhoch, Dax noch darunter MDAX ® 28.657,21 +0,66%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen