DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2019 and guidance for 2020

17.01.2020 - 16:07 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

16:07

10:07

15:07

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): PreliminaryResults/ForecastDrägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2019 and guidance for 202017-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MARDrägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2019 and guidance for2020*Lübeck - Based on preliminary figures, in 2019 Dräger's order intakeincreased by approximately 4.2 percent (approximately 3.0 percent net ofcurrency effects). Net sales rose significantly over the course of the year,by approximately 7.3 percent (approximately 6.0 percent net of currencyeffects) to EUR 2.78 billion (2018: EUR 2.59 billion). The gross margin wasroughly on a par with the prior year (2018: 42.7 percent) and functionalcosts rose proportionately to net sales. Consequently, earnings beforeinterest and taxes (EBIT) were slightly higher than in the prior year. TheEBIT margin is expected to have stood between 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent(2018: 2.4 percent).Net sales growth and the EBIT margin therefore stood within the range mostrecently forecast by Dräger (currency-adjusted net sales growth of between4.0 and 6.0 percent and an EBIT margin of between 1.0 and 3.0 percent).The development of order intake and net sales was positive in all threeregions. The rise in net sales was particularly high in the Asia, Africa,and Australia region and in the Americas region. In both regions net salesrose in nominal terms by roughly 10 percent. In the Europe region net salesincreased by approximately 5 percent over the prior year's level.Outlook 2020:Order intake in 2019 did not keep up with strong net sales development in2019, so Dräger expects somewhat weaker net sales development in the currentfiscal year. The company expects to see currency-adjusted net sales growthof between 1.0 and 4.0 percent in fiscal year 2020 (2019: currency-adjustednet sales growth of around 6.0 percent). The current exchange rates wouldresult in negligible currency effects on the reported net sales growth(2019: approximately +1.3 percentage points) for the year as a whole. Drägerexpects the gross margin to be roughly on par with the prior year. Due tothe current lengthy regulatory approval times and increased uncertaintyregarding the timing of market launches for new medical products for theUS-market, Draeger forecasts an EBIT margin of between 1.0 and 4.0 percent.The assessment regarding margin development provided here assumes unchangedexchange rates.Dräger will publish its full, audited results for fiscal year 2019 on March5, 2020.Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaAMoislinger Allee 53-5523558 Lübeck, Deutschlandwww.draeger.com*Investor Relations:*Thomas FischlerTel. +49 451 882-2685thomas.fischler@draeger.com*Corporate Communications:*Melanie KamannTel. +49 451 882-3998melanie.kamann@draeger.com*Disclaimer*This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of DrägerGroup. These forward-looking statements are based on the currentexpectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well asthe information available to date. They were compiled to the best of thecompany's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume anyresponsibility for the future developments and results described above.These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks andcontingencies outside of the company's influence and are based onassumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume anyresponsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in thisreport. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment offorecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financialindicators at www.draeger.com [1] for information on alternative performancemeasures used.17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaAMoislinger Allee 53-5523542 LübeckGermanyPhone: +49 (0)451 882-0Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080E-mail: info@draeger.comInternet: www.draeger.comISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555067 7, DE 000 555 071 9WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein DIndices: SDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (PrimeStandard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated UnofficialMarket in Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 956295End of Announcement DGAP News Service956295 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=881034b9f9a1f40bb0faed4872277019&application_id=956295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)