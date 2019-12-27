DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG achieves operating profit of EUR 11.3m in financial year 2018/19

27.12.2019 - 19:46 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

19:46

13:46

18:46

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual ResultsEkotechnika AG achieves operating profit of EUR 11.3m in financial year2018/1927-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ekotechnika AG achieves operating profit of EUR 11.3m in financial year2018/19 *Walldorf, 27. December 2019 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN:DE000A161234), the German holding company of the largest distributor ofinternational agricultural machinery in Russia, the EkoNiva-Technika Group,achieved an operating EBIT of EUR 11.3 million (previous year EUR 9.4million) in the past financial year 2018/2019 (30.09.), exceeding thepreviously expected range of EUR 9.5 to 10 million. This has been confirmedtoday in the course of the finalisation of the consolidated financialstatements of Ekotechnika AG. The other forecasted key figures sales andgross profit are also slightly above the previously communicated figures ofaround 159 million Euro and 27 million Euro, at 160.3 million Euro and 27.8million Euro respectively.The annual report 2018/2019 of Ekotechnika AG will be published on 24January 2020.*Contact*Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0)6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de// www.ekotechnika.de [1]*Media / Investor Relations*Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 //E: presse@ekotechnika.de27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Ekotechnika AGJohann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 4969190 WalldorfGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60E-mail: info@ekotechnika.deInternet: www.ekotechnika.deISIN: DE000A161234WKN: A1R1A1Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,MunichEQS News 944217ID:End of Announcement DGAP News Service944217 27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a96c46fb9a60cdf7f6f64ecd5060d1cd&application_id=944217&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)