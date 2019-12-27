DAX ®13.337,11+0,27%TecDAX ®3.035,28-0,73%Dow Jones28.666,64+0,16%NASDAQ 1008.769,77-0,10%
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG achieves operating profit of EUR 11.3m in financial year 2018/19

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Ekotechnika AG achieves operating profit of EUR 11.3m in financial year
2018/19

27-Dec-2019 / 19:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2018/19 *

Walldorf, 27. December 2019 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN:
DE000A161234), the German holding company of the largest distributor of
international agricultural machinery in Russia, the EkoNiva-Technika Group,
achieved an operating EBIT of EUR 11.3 million (previous year EUR 9.4
million) in the past financial year 2018/2019 (30.09.), exceeding the
previously expected range of EUR 9.5 to 10 million. This has been confirmed
today in the course of the finalisation of the consolidated financial
statements of Ekotechnika AG. The other forecasted key figures sales and
gross profit are also slightly above the previously communicated figures of
around 159 million Euro and 27 million Euro, at 160.3 million Euro and 27.8
million Euro respectively.

The annual report 2018/2019 of Ekotechnika AG will be published on 24
January 2020.

*Contact*

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0)
6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de// www.ekotechnika.de [1]

*Media / Investor Relations*

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 //
E: presse@ekotechnika.de

27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A1R1A1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,
Munich
EQS News 944217
ID:

1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a96c46fb9a60cdf7f6f64ecd5060d1cd&application_id=944217&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 13:46 ET ( 18:46 GMT)
