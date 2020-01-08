DAX ®13.268,37+0,31%TecDAX ®3.030,17-0,22%S&P FUTURE3.240,60+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025

DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast
ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025

08-Jan-2020 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release:
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Hamburg, January 08, 2020 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG
(ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) has set a strategic growth plan for the
next six years based on detailed plans and internal action plans as well as
detailed market analyses.

This strategic outlook up to the end of 2025 is based on a growth campaign
and action plans to further increase efficiency:

1. investments in wind and solar parks in "ready-to-build" status and
securing projects already in earlier phases of development in coordination
with the current five strategic development partners while maintaining a
long-term equity ratio of the Group of >24 %. Thereby no capital measure has
been assumed.

2. sale of minority interests in wind parks and individually selected solar
parks of up to 49% to generate liquidity for investment in further wind and
solar parks

3. reduction and optimization of the operating costs in operation and
maintenance of solar parks

4. optimisation/refinancing of SPV project financing

5. introduction of group-wide cash pooling including all individual
companies

The ENCAVIS Group's growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" focuses on the
following target figures for 2025, based on the forecast annual figures for
2019e:

doubling the contractually secured own generation capacity from 1.7
gigawatts to 3.4 GW
an increase in weather-adjusted revenues (wa) from EUR 260 million to EUR
440 million
an increase in weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) from EUR 210 million
to EUR 330 million
a weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) margin of 75%
an increase in operating earnings per share (EPS) (wa) from EUR 0.40 to EUR
0.70

*About ENCAVIS:*
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer
of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse.
As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs) Encavis acquires
and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries.
The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through
guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements
(PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in
the area of institutional investors.

More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com

*Contact:*

Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg;
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948745

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

948745 08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 02:02 ET ( 07:02 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N.
ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 9,99 +4,39%
EUR +0,42
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
18.12. BERENBERG Neutral
12.12. JEFFERIES Neutral
26.11. DZ BANK Positiv
Nachrichten
09:35 Encavis: Sonnige Aussichten für 2025 – so reagiert die Aktie ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 9,99 +4,39%
08:31 Encavis will bis 2025 beim Umsatz um mehr als zwei Drittel wachsen ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 9,99 +4,39%
08:04 DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG plant Verdopplung der eigenen Erzeugungskapazität bis 2025 (deutsch) ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 9,99 +4,39%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
14:41 OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE(R) US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) OSSIAM IRL Ossiam ESG 1A (US 80,01 -0,28%
14:41 OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) Ossiam Lux OSSIAM US UE 1C$ 236,74 -0,53%
14:41 OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C-EUR 101,26 +0,20%
14:40 OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) Ossiam Lux OSSIAM EME UE 1C$ 124,55 +0,32%
14:40 OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) Ossiam Lux OSSIAM RIS UE 1C$ 83,32 -0,03%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
14:41 Regierungssprecher: Kabinettsumbildung steht nicht an
14:39 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%
14:38 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Adidas lassen erstmals 300-Euro-Marke hinter sich ADIDAS 299,35 +1,56%
14:37 ROUNDUP: CSU will digitale Investitionen fördern und eine Innovationsanleihe
14:34 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
09:22 Varta-Aktie stürzt am Mittwoch ab – die Gründe VARTA AG O.N. 94,70 -19,47%
08:34 6 Themen, die am Mittwoch für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.268,15 +0,31%
07.01. Edel-Flitzer-Schmiede Aston Martin mit Gewinneinbruch ASTON MARTIN LAG.GLB.HLDG 4,89 -5,23%
07.01. Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,76 +0,26%
07.01. Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,32 +0,26%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
14:41 Regierungssprecher: Kabinettsumbildung steht nicht an
14:39 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%
14:38 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Adidas lassen erstmals 300-Euro-Marke hinter sich ADIDAS 299,35 +1,56%
14:37 ROUNDUP: CSU will digitale Investitionen fördern und eine Innovationsanleihe
14:34 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%
Marktberichte
14:25 MARKT/DAX baut Gewinne nach besseren ADP-Daten aus DAX ® 13.268,15 +0,31%
14:14 Walgreens Boots Alliance erneut mit Gewinneinbruch WALGREENS BOOTS AL.DL-,01 53,46 -0,50%
13:21 MARKT/DAX zurück im Plus - Bewusste Anlagekäufer DAX ® 13.268,15 +0,31%
13:18 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.268,15 +0,31%
13:18 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.268,15 +0,31%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen