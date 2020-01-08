DAX ®13.268,37+0,31%TecDAX ®3.030,17-0,22%S&P FUTURE3.240,60+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Forecast
ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025
08-Jan-2020 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad-hoc release:
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Hamburg, January 08, 2020 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG
(ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) has set a strategic growth plan for the
next six years based on detailed plans and internal action plans as well as
detailed market analyses.
This strategic outlook up to the end of 2025 is based on a growth campaign
and action plans to further increase efficiency:
1. investments in wind and solar parks in "ready-to-build" status and
securing projects already in earlier phases of development in coordination
with the current five strategic development partners while maintaining a
long-term equity ratio of the Group of >24 %. Thereby no capital measure has
been assumed.
2. sale of minority interests in wind parks and individually selected solar
parks of up to 49% to generate liquidity for investment in further wind and
solar parks
3. reduction and optimization of the operating costs in operation and
maintenance of solar parks
4. optimisation/refinancing of SPV project financing
5. introduction of group-wide cash pooling including all individual
companies
The ENCAVIS Group's growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" focuses on the
following target figures for 2025, based on the forecast annual figures for
2019e:
doubling the contractually secured own generation capacity from 1.7
gigawatts to 3.4 GW
an increase in weather-adjusted revenues (wa) from EUR 260 million to EUR
440 million
an increase in weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) from EUR 210 million
to EUR 330 million
a weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) margin of 75%
an increase in operating earnings per share (EPS) (wa) from EUR 0.40 to EUR
0.70
*About ENCAVIS:*
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer
of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse.
As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs) Encavis acquires
and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries.
The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through
guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements
(PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in
the area of institutional investors.
More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com
*Contact:*
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg;
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948745
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
948745 08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 02:02 ET ( 07:02 GMT)
