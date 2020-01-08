DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 2025

08.01.2020 - 08:02 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/ForecastENCAVIS AG discloses strategic growth plan until 202508-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ad-hoc release:Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MARHamburg, January 08, 2020 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG(ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) has set a strategic growth plan for thenext six years based on detailed plans and internal action plans as well asdetailed market analyses.This strategic outlook up to the end of 2025 is based on a growth campaignand action plans to further increase efficiency:1. investments in wind and solar parks in "ready-to-build" status andsecuring projects already in earlier phases of development in coordinationwith the current five strategic development partners while maintaining along-term equity ratio of the Group of >24 %. Thereby no capital measure hasbeen assumed.2. sale of minority interests in wind parks and individually selected solarparks of up to 49% to generate liquidity for investment in further wind andsolar parks3. reduction and optimization of the operating costs in operation andmaintenance of solar parks4. optimisation/refinancing of SPV project financing5. introduction of group-wide cash pooling including all individualcompaniesThe ENCAVIS Group's growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" focuses on thefollowing target figures for 2025, based on the forecast annual figures for2019e:doubling the contractually secured own generation capacity from 1.7gigawatts to 3.4 GWan increase in weather-adjusted revenues (wa) from EUR 260 million to EUR440 millionan increase in weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) from EUR 210 millionto EUR 330 milliona weather-adjusted operating EBITDA (wa) margin of 75%an increase in operating earnings per share (EPS) (wa) from EUR 0.40 to EUR0.70*About ENCAVIS:*Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producerof electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse.As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs) Encavis acquiresand operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries.The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields throughguaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements(PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes inthe area of institutional investors.More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com*Contact:*Encavis AGJörg PetersHead of Investor Relations & Public RelationsGroße Elbstraße 5922767 HamburgFon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.comhttp://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: ENCAVIS AGGroße Elbstraße 5922767 HamburgGermanyPhone: +49 4037 85 62 -0Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129E-mail: info@encavis.comInternet: www.encavis.comISIN: DE0006095003WKN: 609500Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg;Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 948745End of Announcement DGAP News Service948745 08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)