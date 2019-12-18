DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponement

18.12.2019 - 15:09 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change inForecastEnergiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profitpostponement18-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Due to significant weather-related construction delays, it is currentlyhighly probable that a wind farm of Energiekontor AG, which is decisive forthe level of consolidated EBT 2019 and is still under construction, can nolonger be completed and commissioned on schedule by the end of 2019.Although every effort will continue to be made to complete the wind farm,there is a very high probability that the Group EBT of around EUR 10 millionforecasted for 2019 will therefore not be achieved and, from today'sperspective, will in all probability only be in the lower single-digitmillion euro range. The pro rata earnings contribution not realized due tothe construction delay is thus postponed until next year and increases theGroup EBT 2020.Contact:Peter AlexHead of Investor RelationsEnergiekontor AGMary-Somerville-Straße 528359 BremenGermanyTel.: +49 421-3304-126Fax: +49 421-3304-444ir@energiekontor.comInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:When implementing a wind farm project, postponements are part of day-to-daybusiness. The windy fourth quarter is particularly susceptible to this.The wind farm Waldfeucht, located in North Rhine-Westphalia west ofHeinsberg not far from the Dutch border, is currently under construction.Originally, the three Nordex wind turbines, each with an output of 4.5 MWper year and an expected yield of around 35 million kilowatt hours, wereexpected to be commissioned in December 2019. In recent weeks, high windspeeds with strong gusts have ensured that work at the site could not becarried out as planned and that delays occurred as a result. Despitecountermeasures such as the request for additional erection cranes and theintroduction of a three-shift operation, the prospects for completion by theend of the year have become even gloomier. For the next few days, difficultwind conditions are expected at the Waldfeucht site, which will lead tofurther delays.From today's perspective, the wind farm is therefore not expected to befully commissioned until January 2020. The earnings contribution planned for2019 will thus be postponed until the first quarter of 2020.18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Energiekontor AGMary-Somerville-Straße 528359 BremenGermanyPhone: 04 21/33 04-126Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44E-mail: ir@energiekontor.deInternet: www.energiekontor.deISIN: DE0005313506WKN: 531350Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 939179End of Announcement DGAP News Service939179 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)