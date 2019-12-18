DAX ®13.222,16-0,49%TecDAX ®3.032,44-0,93%Dow Jones28.239,28-0,10%NASDAQ 1008.580,62+0,06%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit...

DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponement

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in
Forecast
Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit
postponement

18-Dec-2019 / 15:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to significant weather-related construction delays, it is currently
highly probable that a wind farm of Energiekontor AG, which is decisive for
the level of consolidated EBT 2019 and is still under construction, can no
longer be completed and commissioned on schedule by the end of 2019.
Although every effort will continue to be made to complete the wind farm,
there is a very high probability that the Group EBT of around EUR 10 million
forecasted for 2019 will therefore not be achieved and, from today's
perspective, will in all probability only be in the lower single-digit
million euro range. The pro rata earnings contribution not realized due to
the construction delay is thus postponed until next year and increases the
Group EBT 2020.

Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Tel.: +49 421-3304-126
Fax: +49 421-3304-444
ir@energiekontor.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

When implementing a wind farm project, postponements are part of day-to-day
business. The windy fourth quarter is particularly susceptible to this.

The wind farm Waldfeucht, located in North Rhine-Westphalia west of
Heinsberg not far from the Dutch border, is currently under construction.
Originally, the three Nordex wind turbines, each with an output of 4.5 MW
per year and an expected yield of around 35 million kilowatt hours, were
expected to be commissioned in December 2019. In recent weeks, high wind
speeds with strong gusts have ensured that work at the site could not be
carried out as planned and that delays occurred as a result. Despite
countermeasures such as the request for additional erection cranes and the
introduction of a three-shift operation, the prospects for completion by the
end of the year have become even gloomier. For the next few days, difficult
wind conditions are expected at the Waldfeucht site, which will lead to
further delays.

From today's perspective, the wind farm is therefore not expected to be
fully commissioned until January 2020. The earnings contribution planned for
2019 will thus be postponed until the first quarter of 2020.

18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939179

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

939179 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 09:09 ET ( 14:09 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

ENERGIEKONTOR O.N.
ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 20,60 -5,07%
EUR -1,10
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten

18.12.		 boerse.ARD.de
Etwas Gegenwind für Energiekontor ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 20,60 -5,07%
18.12. DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Witterungsbedingte Bauverzögerung führt zu Gewinnverschiebung (deutsch) ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 20,60 -5,07%
18.12. DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponement ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 20,60 -5,07%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
18.12. DGAP-PVR: Rocket Internet SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. DGAP-PVR: Rocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,05% auf 13.228 Punkte L/E-DAX 13.236,46 -0,45%
18.12. MÄRKTE USA/Börse bleibt auf Rekordkurs - Fedex unter Druck CINTAS CORP. 244,90 +5,11%
18.12. DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25 9,55 +6,99%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
18.12. Ex-WorldCom-Chef Ebbers kommt vorzeitig aus Haft frei
18.12. GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Gerichte untersagen Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen - Keine Ausfälle LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. Arbeitsgerichte untersagen Verdi-Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. Haushalt 2020 verabschiedet - Athen rechnet mit starkem Wachstum

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
18.12. Jungheinrich: Gabelstapler-Bauer senkt Prognose – Aktie bricht ein JUNGHEINRICH 20,06 -24,13%
17.12. SAP: Darum steht die Aktie heute am DAX-Ende SAP 119,92 -0,65%
18.12. Mega-Fusion: Opel und Maserati gehören nun zusammen PEUGEOT SA EO 1 22,44 +1,58%
17.12. Ceconomy-Aktie stürzt ab – die Gründe CECONOMY ST 4,73 +3,25%
18.12. ArcelorMittal: Ist die Trendwende geschafft? Trading-Tipp
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
18.12. Ex-WorldCom-Chef Ebbers kommt vorzeitig aus Haft frei
18.12. GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Gerichte untersagen Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen - Keine Ausfälle LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. Arbeitsgerichte untersagen Verdi-Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. Haushalt 2020 verabschiedet - Athen rechnet mit starkem Wachstum
Marktberichte
18.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,05% auf 13.228 Punkte L/E-DAX 13.236,46 -0,45%
18.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Nach neuen Rekorden wird die Luft sehr dünn Dow Jones 28.239,28 -0,10%
18.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Nach neuen Rekorden wird die Luft sehr dünn Dow Jones 28.239,28 -0,10%
18.12. MÄRKTE USA/Börse bleibt auf Rekordkurs - Fedex unter Druck CINTAS CORP. 244,90 +5,11%
18.12. Devisen: Euro tritt auf der Stelle EUR/USD 1,1115 -0,0058%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.