DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponement
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in
Forecast
Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit
postponement
18-Dec-2019 / 15:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Due to significant weather-related construction delays, it is currently
highly probable that a wind farm of Energiekontor AG, which is decisive for
the level of consolidated EBT 2019 and is still under construction, can no
longer be completed and commissioned on schedule by the end of 2019.
Although every effort will continue to be made to complete the wind farm,
there is a very high probability that the Group EBT of around EUR 10 million
forecasted for 2019 will therefore not be achieved and, from today's
perspective, will in all probability only be in the lower single-digit
million euro range. The pro rata earnings contribution not realized due to
the construction delay is thus postponed until next year and increases the
Group EBT 2020.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations
Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Tel.: +49 421-3304-126
Fax: +49 421-3304-444
ir@energiekontor.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
When implementing a wind farm project, postponements are part of day-to-day
business. The windy fourth quarter is particularly susceptible to this.
The wind farm Waldfeucht, located in North Rhine-Westphalia west of
Heinsberg not far from the Dutch border, is currently under construction.
Originally, the three Nordex wind turbines, each with an output of 4.5 MW
per year and an expected yield of around 35 million kilowatt hours, were
expected to be commissioned in December 2019. In recent weeks, high wind
speeds with strong gusts have ensured that work at the site could not be
carried out as planned and that delays occurred as a result. Despite
countermeasures such as the request for additional erection cranes and the
introduction of a three-shift operation, the prospects for completion by the
end of the year have become even gloomier. For the next few days, difficult
wind conditions are expected at the Waldfeucht site, which will lead to
further delays.
From today's perspective, the wind farm is therefore not expected to be
fully commissioned until January 2020. The earnings contribution planned for
2019 will thus be postponed until the first quarter of 2020.
18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939179
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
939179 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 09:09 ET ( 14:09 GMT)
