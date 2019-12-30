DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponement

30.12.2019 - 16:01 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in ForecastEnergiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profitpostponement30-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Due to the unsettled weather conditions in the last 14 days, especially dueto the persistently strong wind, no wind turbine of the wind farm ofEnergiekontor AG in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is decisive for the amountof the consolidated EBT 2019 and is still under construction, can becompleted and commissioned by the end of the year as planned despite allefforts and a multi-shift operation from today's perspective. This meansthat the entire earnings contribution in the double-digit million range willbe postponed until next year and the Group EBT 2020 will increaseaccordingly. Until now, it was still to be assumed that at least individualwind turbines of the wind farm in question could be commissioned by the endof the year with an effect on earnings. This is no longer possible fromtoday's perspective due to the continuing strong wind at the site. Due tothis unplanned weather-related delay in construction and the resulting shiftin profits, Group EBT for 2019 will in all probability be negative.Contact:Peter AlexHead of Investor RelationsEnergiekontor AGMary-Somerville-Straße 528359 BremenGermanyTel.: +49 421-3304-126Fax: +49 421-3304-444ir@energiekontor.com30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Energiekontor AGMary-Somerville-Straße 528359 BremenGermanyPhone: 04 21/33 04-126Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44E-mail: ir@energiekontor.deInternet: www.energiekontor.deISIN: DE0005313506WKN: 531350Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 944957End of Announcement DGAP News Service944957 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)