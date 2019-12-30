DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.445,81-0,70%NASDAQ 1008.683,96-0,99%
DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Energiekontor AG: Weather-related construction delays lead to profit
postponement

30-Dec-2019 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to the unsettled weather conditions in the last 14 days, especially due
to the persistently strong wind, no wind turbine of the wind farm of
Energiekontor AG in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is decisive for the amount
of the consolidated EBT 2019 and is still under construction, can be
completed and commissioned by the end of the year as planned despite all
efforts and a multi-shift operation from today's perspective. This means
that the entire earnings contribution in the double-digit million range will
be postponed until next year and the Group EBT 2020 will increase
accordingly. Until now, it was still to be assumed that at least individual
wind turbines of the wind farm in question could be commissioned by the end
of the year with an effect on earnings. This is no longer possible from
today's perspective due to the continuing strong wind at the site. Due to
this unplanned weather-related delay in construction and the resulting shift
in profits, Group EBT for 2019 will in all probability be negative.

Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Tel.: +49 421-3304-126
Fax: +49 421-3304-444
ir@energiekontor.com

30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 944957

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

944957 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 10:01 ET ( 15:01 GMT)
