DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Personnel
euromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member
18-Dec-2019 / 21:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Neu-Isenburg, December 18, 2019 *- At an extraordinary meeting today, the
Supervisory Board of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) decided to appoint further
Executive Board members for euromicron AG.
Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will be appointed to the Executive Board
of euromicron AG effective December 19, 2019, 0:00 hours. Both Mr. Depping
and Mr. Seger are managing directors of BDO Restructuring GmbH based in
Hamburg and have extensive experience in insolvency law and corporate
restructuring.
As part of the allocation of responsibilities within the Executive Board of
euromicron AG, Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will assume all the tasks
of a reorganization Executive Board member and carry out the protective
shielding procedure initiated by the previous Executive Board on December
11, 2019 under their own management, while Dr. Frank Schmitt (since February
1, 2019) as Chief Technology Officer will continue to be responsible for the
operational management of the company and its subsidiaries.
*Communicating person:*
Uli Schunk
Corporate Marketing Manager
Tel.: +49 69 631583-284
uli.schunk@euromicron.de
___________________________________________________________________
*About euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology group
that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,
Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron
operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.
Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,
infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to
offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,
euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and
public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent
security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for
the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network
business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.
*Press contact euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Siemensstraße 6
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de [1]
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030
18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
939859 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=939859&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 15:28 ET ( 20:28 GMT)
