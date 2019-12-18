DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member

18.12.2019 - 21:28 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Personneleuromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member18-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*euromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member**Neu-Isenburg, December 18, 2019 *- At an extraordinary meeting today, theSupervisory Board of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) decided to appoint furtherExecutive Board members for euromicron AG.Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will be appointed to the Executive Boardof euromicron AG effective December 19, 2019,hours. Both Mr. Deppingand Mr. Seger are managing directors of BDO Restructuring GmbH based inHamburg and have extensive experience in insolvency law and corporaterestructuring.As part of the allocation of responsibilities within the Executive Board ofeuromicron AG, Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will assume all the tasksof a reorganization Executive Board member and carry out the protectiveshielding procedure initiated by the previous Executive Board on December11, 2019 under their own management, while Dr. Frank Schmitt (since February1, 2019) as Chief Technology Officer will continue to be responsible for theoperational management of the company and its subsidiaries.*Communicating person:*Uli SchunkCorporate Marketing ManagerTel.: +49 69 631583-284uli.schunk@euromicron.de___________________________________________________________________*About euromicron AG:*euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology groupthat unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicronoperates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able tooffer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies andpublic-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, preventsecurity risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist forthe Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to networkbusiness and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.*Press contact euromicron AG:*euromicron AGInvestor & Public RelationsSiemensstraße 663263 Neu-IsenburgPhone: +49 69 631583-0Fax: +49 69 631583-17IR-PR@euromicron.dewww.euromicron.de [1]ISIN DE000A1K0300WKN A1K03018-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de939859 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=939859&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)