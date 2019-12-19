DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of strong preliminary insolvency administrator

19.12.2019 - 18:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Legal Mattereuromicron AG: Appointment of strong preliminary insolvency administrator19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Neu-Isenburg, December 19, 2019 *- With the court order dated December 19,2019 (Az. 8 IN 533/19), the Local Court of Offenbach revoked the protectiveshield proceedings in accordance with Section 270b (1) InsO at the requestof the preliminary creditors' committee and ordered preliminaryadministration concerning the assets of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) inaccordance with Section 21 (2) No. 1 InsO.The previous administrator, Dr. Jan Markus Plathner, was appointed as thepreliminary insolvency administrator. In accordance with § 21 (2) no. 2InsO, the court imposed a general prohibition of disposal on the company andordered that the power of disposal over the debtor's assets be transferredto the preliminary insolvency administrator.*Communicating person:*Ariane MantheyInvestor Relations ManagerTel.: +49 69 631583-293ariane.manthey@euromicron.de___________________________________________________________________*About euromicron AG:*euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology groupthat unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicronoperates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able tooffer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies andpublic-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, preventsecurity risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist forthe Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to networkbusiness and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.*Press contact euromicron AG:*euromicron AGInvestor & Public RelationsSiemensstraße 663263 Neu-IsenburgPhone: +49 69 631583-0Fax: +49 69 631583-17IR-PR@euromicron.dewww.euromicron.de [1]ISIN DE000A1K0300WKN A1K03019-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de940563 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=940563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)