DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of strong preliminary insolvency administrator

DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of strong preliminary insolvency administrator

19-Dec-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST


DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
euromicron AG: Appointment of strong preliminary insolvency administrator

19-Dec-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Neu-Isenburg, December 19, 2019 *- With the court order dated December 19,
2019 (Az. 8 IN 533/19), the Local Court of Offenbach revoked the protective
shield proceedings in accordance with Section 270b (1) InsO at the request
of the preliminary creditors' committee and ordered preliminary
administration concerning the assets of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) in
accordance with Section 21 (2) No. 1 InsO.

The previous administrator, Dr. Jan Markus Plathner, was appointed as the
preliminary insolvency administrator. In accordance with § 21 (2) no. 2
InsO, the court imposed a general prohibition of disposal on the company and
ordered that the power of disposal over the debtor's assets be transferred
to the preliminary insolvency administrator.

*Communicating person:*
Ariane Manthey
Investor Relations Manager
Tel.: +49 69 631583-293
ariane.manthey@euromicron.de

___________________________________________________________________
*About euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology group
that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,
Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron
operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.
Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,
infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to
offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,
euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and
public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent
security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for
the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network
business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.

*Press contact euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Siemensstraße 6
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de [1]
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030

19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
940563 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=940563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 12:10 ET ( 17:10 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...

EUROMICRON AG NA O.N.
EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 0,270 +8,00%
EUR +0,020
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
18:10 DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of strong preliminary insolvency administrator EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,270 +8,000%
18:10 DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Bestellung eines starken vorläufigen Insolvenzverwalters EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,270 +8,000%
18:10 DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Bestellung eines starken vorläufigen Insolvenzverwalters (deutsch) EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,270 +8,000%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
