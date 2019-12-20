DAX ®13.301,92+0,68%TecDAX ®3.050,96+0,15%Dow Jones28.493,69+0,41%NASDAQ 1008.676,92+0,41%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Insolvency loan/ Acquisition of the operating subsidiaries
DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Insolvency loan/ Acquisition of the operating subsidiaries
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Financing
euromicron AG: Insolvency loan/ Acquisition of the operating subsidiaries
20-Dec-2019 / 15:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Neu-Isenburg, December 20, 2019 *- Today, the Zech Group AG has granted an
insolvency loan of EUR 5 million to euromicron AG (WKN A1K030). The loan
serves as necessary securing of the subsidiaries' liquidity in the short
term. The loan has a term until December 31, 2019 and can be repaid early at
any time.
For early next week a decision of the preliminary committee of creditors
concerning the sale of all subsidiary companies is expected. According to
the preliminary assessment of the offers made thus far, the assets of
euromicron AG probably will not be sufficient for a complete settlement of
the insolvency claims after the sale of the subsidiary companies.
*Communicating person:*
Dr. Jan Markus Plathner
Preliminary insolvency administrator of euromicron AG
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de
___________________________________________________________________
*About euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology group
that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,
Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron
operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.
Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,
infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to
offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,
euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and
public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent
security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for
the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network
business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.
euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year
2018.
*Press contact euromicron AG: *
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de [1]
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030
20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
941301 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=941301&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 09:14 ET ( 14:14 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|0,172
|-35,87%
|EUR
|-0,096
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Most Actives: Nel, BioNTech und Deutsche Bank
04:2220.12. 16:40
Weihnachtsgrüße vom Börsenpunk: Total, Coty, Einhell, Monster, Anta & Co - diese Aktien gehören unter den Baum
08:1720.12. 15:05
HeavytraderZ: So war unser Börsenjahr 2019
06:2820.12. 14:30
Aktie im Fokus: Nike nach starken Quartalszahlen unter Druck
01:0720.12. 14:10
Analyser to go: Independent Research von Südzucker-Zahlen begeistert
01:4620.12. 12:10
Verbraucher bleiben in Konsumlaune - Sorgen um Negativzinsen
01:2920.12. 12:10
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.12.2019
00:5920.12. 11:40
Dax nimmt vor "Hexensabbat" etwas Fahrt auf
01:3820.12. 11:09
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Den deutschen Banken geht es laut einer Branchenstudie nicht gut und die Branche gerät in Gefahr, in die roten Zahlen zu rutschen. Die Studie schließt daraus, dass es unausweichlich ist, dass es in der nächsten Zeit zu grenzüberschreitenden Zusammenschlüssen unter Europas Banken kommt. Denken Sie das auch?