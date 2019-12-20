DAX ®13.301,92+0,68%TecDAX ®3.050,96+0,15%Dow Jones28.493,69+0,41%NASDAQ 1008.676,92+0,41%
DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Insolvency loan/ Acquisition of the operating subsidiaries

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Financing
euromicron AG: Insolvency loan/ Acquisition of the operating subsidiaries

20-Dec-2019 / 15:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Neu-Isenburg, December 20, 2019 *- Today, the Zech Group AG has granted an
insolvency loan of EUR 5 million to euromicron AG (WKN A1K030). The loan
serves as necessary securing of the subsidiaries' liquidity in the short
term. The loan has a term until December 31, 2019 and can be repaid early at
any time.

For early next week a decision of the preliminary committee of creditors
concerning the sale of all subsidiary companies is expected. According to
the preliminary assessment of the offers made thus far, the assets of
euromicron AG probably will not be sufficient for a complete settlement of
the insolvency claims after the sale of the subsidiary companies.

*Communicating person:*
Dr. Jan Markus Plathner
Preliminary insolvency administrator of euromicron AG
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de
___________________________________________________________________
*About euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology group
that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,
Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron
operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.
Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,
infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to
offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,
euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and
public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent
security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for
the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network
business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.
euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year
2018.

*Press contact euromicron AG: *
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de [1]
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030

20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
941301 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=941301&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 09:14 ET ( 14:14 GMT)
