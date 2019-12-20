DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Insolvency loan/ Acquisition of the operating subsidiaries

20.12.2019 - 15:14 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Financingeuromicron AG: Insolvency loan/ Acquisition of the operating subsidiaries20-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Neu-Isenburg, December 20, 2019 *- Today, the Zech Group AG has granted aninsolvency loan of EUR 5 million to euromicron AG (WKN A1K030). The loanserves as necessary securing of the subsidiaries' liquidity in the shortterm. The loan has a term until December 31, 2019 and can be repaid early atany time.For early next week a decision of the preliminary committee of creditorsconcerning the sale of all subsidiary companies is expected. According tothe preliminary assessment of the offers made thus far, the assets ofeuromicron AG probably will not be sufficient for a complete settlement ofthe insolvency claims after the sale of the subsidiary companies.*Communicating person:*Dr. Jan Markus PlathnerPreliminary insolvency administrator of euromicron AGPhone: +49 69 631583-0info@euromicron.de___________________________________________________________________*About euromicron AG:*euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology groupthat unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicronoperates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able tooffer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies andpublic-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, preventsecurity risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist forthe Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to networkbusiness and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year2018.*Press contact euromicron AG: *euromicron AGInvestor & Public RelationsZum Laurenburger Hof 7660594 Frankfurt/MainPhone: +49 69 631583-0Fax: +49 69 631583-17IR-PR@euromicron.dewww.euromicron.de [1]ISIN DE000A1K0300WKN A1K03020-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de941301 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=941301&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)