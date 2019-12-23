DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.565,95+0,39%NASDAQ 1008.705,10+0,31%
DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
euromicron AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings
23-Dec-2019 / 18:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Neu- Isenburg, December 23, 2019 *- With court order from today (8 IN
533/19), the Local Court of Offenbach has opened the insolvency proceedings
over the assets of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030). The court has appointed the
previous preliminary insolvency administrator attorney- at- law Dr. Jan
Markus Plathner as insolvency administrator.
*Communicating person:*
Dr. Jan Markus Plathner
Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG
Telefon: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de
___________________________________________________________________
*About euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology group
that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,
Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron
operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.
Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,
infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to
offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,
euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and
public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent
security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for
the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network
business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.
euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year
2018.
*Press contact euromicron AG: *
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de [1]
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030
23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
942899 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=942899&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 12:21 ET ( 17:21 GMT)
