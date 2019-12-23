DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings

23.12.2019 - 18:21 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Legal Mattereuromicron AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings23-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Neu- Isenburg, December 23, 2019 *- With court order from today (8 IN533/19), the Local Court of Offenbach has opened the insolvency proceedingsover the assets of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030). The court has appointed theprevious preliminary insolvency administrator attorney- at- law Dr. JanMarkus Plathner as insolvency administrator.*Communicating person:*Dr. Jan Markus PlathnerInsolvency administrator of euromicron AGTelefon: +49 69 631583-0info@euromicron.de___________________________________________________________________*About euromicron AG:*euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology groupthat unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicronoperates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able tooffer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies andpublic-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, preventsecurity risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist forthe Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to networkbusiness and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year2018.*Press contact euromicron AG: *euromicron AGInvestor & Public RelationsZum Laurenburger Hof 7660594 Frankfurt/MainPhone: +49 69 631583-0Fax: +49 69 631583-17IR-PR@euromicron.dewww.euromicron.de [1]ISIN DE000A1K0300WKN A1K03023-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de942899 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=942899&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)