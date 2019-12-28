DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies

DAX ®13.337,11+0,27%TecDAX ®3.035,28-0,73%Dow Jones28.645,26+0,08%NASDAQ 1008.770,98-0,08%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Disposal
euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies
28-Dec-2019 / 00:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Neu- Isenburg, December 28, 2019 *- After opening of the insolvency
proceedings on December 23, 2019 the committee of creditors of euromicron AG
(WKN A1K030) has approved the sale of all domestic and international
subsidiary companies to the Gustav Zech Foundation. The contracts shall be
executed shortly after successful clearance by the cartel authorities. The
Gustav Zech Foundation will be financing the operating business of all
subsidiary companies of euromicron AG. It was agreed to remain silent about
the purchase price. In all probability, the proceeds will not be sufficient
for a complete settlement of all insolvency claims.
*Communicating person:*
Dr. Jan Markus Plathner
Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG
Telefon: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de
___________________________________________________________________
*About euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology group
that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,
Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron
operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.
Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,
infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to
offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,
euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and
public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent
security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for
the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network
business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.
euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year
2018.
*Press contact euromicron AG: *
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Siemensstraße 6
63263 Neu- Isenburg
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de [1]
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030
28-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
944223 28-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=944223&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2019 18:37 ET ( 23:37 GMT)
