DAX ®13.337,11+0,27%TecDAX ®3.035,28-0,73%Dow Jones28.645,26+0,08%NASDAQ 1008.770,98-0,08%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies

DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Disposal
euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies

28-Dec-2019 / 00:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Neu- Isenburg, December 28, 2019 *- After opening of the insolvency
proceedings on December 23, 2019 the committee of creditors of euromicron AG
(WKN A1K030) has approved the sale of all domestic and international
subsidiary companies to the Gustav Zech Foundation. The contracts shall be
executed shortly after successful clearance by the cartel authorities. The
Gustav Zech Foundation will be financing the operating business of all
subsidiary companies of euromicron AG. It was agreed to remain silent about
the purchase price. In all probability, the proceeds will not be sufficient
for a complete settlement of all insolvency claims.

*Communicating person:*
Dr. Jan Markus Plathner
Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG
Telefon: +49 69 631583-0
info@euromicron.de
___________________________________________________________________
*About euromicron AG:*
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology group
that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,
Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron
operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.
Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,
infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to
offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,
euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and
public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent
security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for
the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network
business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.
euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year
2018.

*Press contact euromicron AG: *
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Siemensstraße 6
63263 Neu- Isenburg
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de [1]
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030

28-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
944223 28-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=944223&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 18:37 ET ( 23:37 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

EUROMICRON AG NA O.N.
EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 0,061 +1,67%
EUR +0,001
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
00:37 DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Veräußerung sämtlicher Tochtergesellschaften EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,061 +1,667%
00:37 DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,061 +1,667%
00:37 DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Veräußerung sämtlicher Tochtergesellschaften (deutsch) EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,061 +1,667%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
06:15 HINWEIS/Abkürzungen bei Dow Jones Newswires Deutschland
02:30 Impressum
00:37 DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Veräußerung sämtlicher Tochtergesellschaften EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,061 +1,667%
00:37 DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,061 +1,667%
27.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,3% auf 13.291 Pkt - Wirecard gut behauptet WIRECARD 106,80 +1,14%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
00:37 DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Veräußerung sämtlicher Tochtergesellschaften (deutsch) EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,061 +1,667%
27.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fast unverändert nach erneuten Höchstständen Dow Jones 28.645,26 +0,08%
27.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Fast unverändert nach neuen Höchstständen Dow Jones 28.645,26 +0,08%
27.12. DGAP-News: MorphoSys startet Phase 1-Studie mit Tafasitamab als Erstlinienbehandlung in DLBCL (deutsch) MORPHOSYS 128,60 +0,31%
27.12. US-Anleihen: Kursgewinne überwiegend ausgebaut

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
27.12. Qiagen: Das ist eine Katastrophe für die Aktionäre QIAGEN NV EO -,01 30,41 -17,72%
25.12. Jahresausblick: Neue DAX-Rekorde voraus – aber dann... DAX ® 13.337,11 +0,27%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 294,95 -3,01%
27.12. BMW-Aktie trotzt Vorwürfen der US-Börsenaufsicht BMW ST 73,34 +0,98%
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,28 -0,97%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
00:37 DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Veräußerung sämtlicher Tochtergesellschaften (deutsch) EUROMICRON AG NA O.N. 0,061 +1,667%
27.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fast unverändert nach erneuten Höchstständen Dow Jones 28.645,26 +0,08%
27.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Fast unverändert nach neuen Höchstständen Dow Jones 28.645,26 +0,08%
27.12. DGAP-News: MorphoSys startet Phase 1-Studie mit Tafasitamab als Erstlinienbehandlung in DLBCL (deutsch) MORPHOSYS 128,60 +0,31%
27.12. US-Anleihen: Kursgewinne überwiegend ausgebaut
Marktberichte
27.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,3% auf 13.291 Pkt - Wirecard gut behauptet WIRECARD 106,80 +1,14%
27.12. MÄRKTE USA/Nach neuen Rekorden verhaltenes Geschäft BOEING 294,95 -3,01%
27.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fast unverändert nach erneuten Höchstständen Dow Jones 28.645,26 +0,08%
27.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Fast unverändert nach neuen Höchstständen Dow Jones 28.645,26 +0,08%
27.12. Devisen: Eurokurs steigt im US-Handel weiter EUR/USD 1,1175 +0,7070%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen