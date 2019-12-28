DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies

28.12.2019 - 00:37 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Disposaleuromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies28-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Neu- Isenburg, December 28, 2019 *- After opening of the insolvencyproceedings on December 23, 2019 the committee of creditors of euromicron AG(WKN A1K030) has approved the sale of all domestic and internationalsubsidiary companies to the Gustav Zech Foundation. The contracts shall beexecuted shortly after successful clearance by the cartel authorities. TheGustav Zech Foundation will be financing the operating business of allsubsidiary companies of euromicron AG. It was agreed to remain silent aboutthe purchase price. In all probability, the proceeds will not be sufficientfor a complete settlement of all insolvency claims.*Communicating person:*Dr. Jan Markus PlathnerInsolvency administrator of euromicron AGTelefon: +49 69 631583-0info@euromicron.de___________________________________________________________________*About euromicron AG:*euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de [1]) is a medium-sized technology groupthat unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry,Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicronoperates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices,infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able tooffer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result,euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies andpublic-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, preventsecurity risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist forthe Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to networkbusiness and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.euromicron AG generated total sales of &euro318.0 million in fiscal year2018.*Press contact euromicron AG: *euromicron AGInvestor & Public RelationsSiemensstraße 663263 Neu- IsenburgPhone: +49 69 631583-0Fax: +49 69 631583-17IR-PR@euromicron.dewww.euromicron.de [1]ISIN DE000A1K0300WKN A1K03028-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de944223 28-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2524f28419f54df3213e617eed5e392b&application_id=944223&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)