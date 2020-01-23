DGAP-Adhoc: EVN AG: Signing on 23 January 2020 of the agreement for the implementation of the sewage treatment project Umm Al Hayman in Kuwait

23.01.2020 - 09:49 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Tender OfferEVN AG: Signing on 23 January 2020 of the agreement for the implementationof the sewage treatment project Umm Al Hayman in Kuwait23-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.EVN announces that the consortium in which WTE Wassertechnik GmbH (WTE), awholly-owned subsidiary of EVN AG, and a Kuwaiti financial investor eachhold a 50% stake, was awarded the contract to construct the sewage treatmentproject Umm Al Hayman in Kuwait (sewage treatment plant as well as canalnetwork with pumping stations).In connection herewith, the Ministry of Public Works in Kuwait and theproject company established for this project (indirect WTE-participation of20%) signed on 23 January 2020 an agreement for the construction andimplementation of the sewage treatment project within the framework of apublic private partnership.The implementation of this agreement is subject to a number of usualconditions precedent, in particular the execution of fully-negotiatedfinancing and guarantee agreements. The conditions precedent are expected tobe fulfilled shortly.As general contractor, WTE is expected to be responsible for the planningand construction of, in particular, a wastewater treatment facility(contract value converted into euro of around EUR 600 million) as well as -with partners - a canal network with pumping stations (contract valueconverted into euro of around EUR 950 million).Plans for completion of the project anticipate a time frame of 30 months forthe wastewater treatment facility and four years for the canal network withpumping stations. Thereafter, WTE will operate the wastewater treatmentfacility for 25 years and the canal network for three years.Contact:Gerald ReidingerHead of Controlling and Investor RelationsPhone: +43 2236 200-12698E-mail: investor.relations@evn.atStefan ZachHead of Information and CommunicationPhone: +43 2236 200-12294E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: EVN AGEVN Platz2344 Maria EnzersdorfAustriaPhone: +43-2236-200-12294E-mail: info@evn.atInternet: www.evn.atISIN: AT0000741053WKN: 074105Indices: ATXListed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)EQS News ID: 959389End of Announcement DGAP News Service959389 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 23, 2020ET (GMT)