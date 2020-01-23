DAX ®13.447,37-0,51%TecDAX ®3.155,51-0,76%S&P FUTURE3.317,70-0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future9.227,00+0,62%
DGAP-Adhoc: EVN AG: Signing on 23 January 2020 of the agreement for the implementation of the sewage treatment project Umm Al Hayman in Kuwait

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Tender Offer
EVN AG: Signing on 23 January 2020 of the agreement for the implementation
of the sewage treatment project Umm Al Hayman in Kuwait

23-Jan-2020 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN announces that the consortium in which WTE Wassertechnik GmbH (WTE), a
wholly-owned subsidiary of EVN AG, and a Kuwaiti financial investor each
hold a 50% stake, was awarded the contract to construct the sewage treatment
project Umm Al Hayman in Kuwait (sewage treatment plant as well as canal
network with pumping stations).

In connection herewith, the Ministry of Public Works in Kuwait and the
project company established for this project (indirect WTE-participation of
20%) signed on 23 January 2020 an agreement for the construction and
implementation of the sewage treatment project within the framework of a
public private partnership.

The implementation of this agreement is subject to a number of usual
conditions precedent, in particular the execution of fully-negotiated
financing and guarantee agreements. The conditions precedent are expected to
be fulfilled shortly.

As general contractor, WTE is expected to be responsible for the planning
and construction of, in particular, a wastewater treatment facility
(contract value converted into euro of around EUR 600 million) as well as -
with partners - a canal network with pumping stations (contract value
converted into euro of around EUR 950 million).

Plans for completion of the project anticipate a time frame of 30 months for
the wastewater treatment facility and four years for the canal network with
pumping stations. Thereafter, WTE will operate the wastewater treatment
facility for 25 years and the canal network for three years.

Contact:
Gerald Reidinger
Head of Controlling and Investor Relations
Phone: +43 2236 200-12698
E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at

Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at

23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: info@evn.at
Internet: www.evn.at
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 959389

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

959389 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 03:49 ET ( 08:49 GMT)
