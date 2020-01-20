DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE: Increase of profitability guidance for financial year 2019

20.01.2020 - 14:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:15

08:15

13:15

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Change in ForecastEvotec SE: Increase of profitability guidance for financial year 201920-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Hamburg, Germany *- Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX,ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) today announced an increase in itsprofitability guidance for the financial year 2019 after the preliminarycompletion of the latest evaluation of the Company's financial performance.Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the financialyear 2019, the Company now expects an increase of the adjusted Group EBITDA*by more than 25% (previously: improve by approx. 15%) for 2019 compared toprevious year (2018: &euro 92.0 m). The positive adjustment of the guidanceis primarily due to a strong operating performance in the fourth quarter of2019 and unexpectedly high milestone revenues from long-term partnershipssuch as those with Celgene, Bayer and Sanofi in December 2019, which inparticular needed to be clarified in terms of revenue recognition and thecorresponding allocation to the 2019 or 2020 financial year.All other elements of the Company's financial guidance are confirmed.*(EBITDA excludes contingent considerations, income from bargain purchaseand excl. impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets aswell as the total non-operating result)Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:*Contact:Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer**Evotec SEManfred Eigen CampusEssener Bogen 722419 Hamburg, Germany**Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com *20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Evotec SEManfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 722419 HamburgGermanyPhone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222E-mail: info@evotec.comInternet: www.evotec.comISIN: DE0005664809WKN: 566480Indices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 957129End of Announcement DGAP News Service957129 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)