DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE: Increase of profitability guidance for financial year 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Evotec SE: Increase of profitability guidance for financial year 2019
20-Jan-2020 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Hamburg, Germany *- Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX,
ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) today announced an increase in its
profitability guidance for the financial year 2019 after the preliminary
completion of the latest evaluation of the Company's financial performance.
Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the financial
year 2019, the Company now expects an increase of the adjusted Group EBITDA*
by more than 25% (previously: improve by approx. 15%) for 2019 compared to
previous year (2018: &euro 92.0 m). The positive adjustment of the guidance
is primarily due to a strong operating performance in the fourth quarter of
2019 and unexpectedly high milestone revenues from long-term partnerships
such as those with Celgene, Bayer and Sanofi in December 2019, which in
particular needed to be clarified in terms of revenue recognition and the
corresponding allocation to the 2019 or 2020 financial year.
All other elements of the Company's financial guidance are confirmed.
*(EBITDA excludes contingent considerations, income from bargain purchase
and excl. impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as
well as the total non-operating result)
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
*Contact:
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer*
*Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg, Germany*
*Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242
Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com *
20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 957129
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
957129 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 08:15 ET ( 13:15 GMT)
