DAX ®13.534,10+0,06%TecDAX ®3.174,30+0,69%S&P FUTURE3.321,80-0,09%Nasdaq 100 Future9.174,50+0,42%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE: Increase of profitability guidance for financial year 2019

DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE: Increase of profitability guidance for financial year 2019

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Evotec SE: Increase of profitability guidance for financial year 2019

20-Jan-2020 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Hamburg, Germany *- Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX,
ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) today announced an increase in its
profitability guidance for the financial year 2019 after the preliminary
completion of the latest evaluation of the Company's financial performance.

Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the financial
year 2019, the Company now expects an increase of the adjusted Group EBITDA*
by more than 25% (previously: improve by approx. 15%) for 2019 compared to
previous year (2018: &euro 92.0 m). The positive adjustment of the guidance
is primarily due to a strong operating performance in the fourth quarter of
2019 and unexpectedly high milestone revenues from long-term partnerships
such as those with Celgene, Bayer and Sanofi in December 2019, which in
particular needed to be clarified in terms of revenue recognition and the
corresponding allocation to the 2019 or 2020 financial year.

All other elements of the Company's financial guidance are confirmed.

*(EBITDA excludes contingent considerations, income from bargain purchase
and excl. impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as
well as the total non-operating result)

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

*Contact:
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer*

*Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg, Germany*

*Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242
Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com *

20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 957129

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

957129 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 08:15 ET ( 13:15 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

EVOTEC SE INH O.N.
EVOTEC SE INH O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 24,80 -0,80%
EUR -0,20
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
15.01. DEUTSCHE BANK Positiv
10.01. DEUTSCHE BANK Positiv
04.12. BERENBERG Positiv
Nachrichten
14:43 Evotec übertrifft 2019 eigenes Ergebnisziel EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 24,80 -0,80%
14:27 Evotec hebt dank hoher Meilensteinzahlungen Gewinnprognose 2019 an EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 24,80 -0,80%
14:15 DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE: Anhebung der Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2019 (deutsch) EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 24,80 -0,80%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N. 47,80 ±0,00%
EUR ±0,00

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
15:03 Aroundtown erreicht bei TLG-Übernahme bereits die Mehrheit TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 29,25 +1,56%
15:02 TAGESVORSCHAU/Dienstag, 21. Januar (vorläufige Fassung)
15:01 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Ei Group plc EI GROUP LS -,025 3,26 -0,12%
14:59 DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english BRENNTAG AG NA O.N. 48,95 +0,29%
14:59 DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch BRENNTAG AG NA O.N. 48,95 +0,29%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
15:04 ROUNDUP/Bundesbank: Handelskonflikt zwischen USA und China ohne Gewinner
15:00 BUSINESS WIRE: ResMed stellt AirFit F30i vor, seine erste CPAP-Vollgesichtsmaske mit Schlauch
14:59 Facebook verteidigt Festhalten an umstrittener Politik-Werbung FACEBOOK INC.A DL-,000006 200,25 +0,49%
14:59 DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG (deutsch) BRENNTAG AG NA O.N. 48,95 +0,29%
14:57 Scholz erwartet Durchbruch für Digitalsteuer in der OECD APPLE 287,55 +0,98%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
18.01. Nel-Aktie knackt die Schallgrenze – geht's so weiter? NEL ASA NK-,20 1,04 +1,36%
10:48 Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,45 -1,78%
19.01. Lufthansa: Jetzt droht eine Eskalation LUFTHANSA 15,00 -1,64%
08:39 7 Themen, die am Montag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.534,14 +0,06%
17.01. Wirecard plötzlich stark unter Druck – was geht da ab? WIRECARD 129,95 +1,84%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
15:04 ROUNDUP/Bundesbank: Handelskonflikt zwischen USA und China ohne Gewinner
15:00 BUSINESS WIRE: ResMed stellt AirFit F30i vor, seine erste CPAP-Vollgesichtsmaske mit Schlauch
14:59 Facebook verteidigt Festhalten an umstrittener Politik-Werbung FACEBOOK INC.A DL-,000006 200,25 +0,49%
14:59 DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG (deutsch) BRENNTAG AG NA O.N. 48,95 +0,29%
14:57 Scholz erwartet Durchbruch für Digitalsteuer in der OECD APPLE 287,55 +0,98%
Marktberichte
14:00 IWF senkt Pfad für globales Wachstum
13:39 Aktien New York: US-Börsen geschlossen - Feiertag Dow Jones 29.348,10 +0,17%
13:37 Devisen: Eurokurs gibt etwas nach EUR/USD 1,1082 -0,0730%
13:21 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.534,14 +0,06%
13:21 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.534,14 +0,06%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 4 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen