DAX ®13.303,01+0,69%TecDAX ®3.051,42+0,17%Dow Jones28.495,44+0,42%NASDAQ 1008.676,71+0,41%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with
German GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO
20-Dec-2019 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Ad-hoc disclosure
Insider information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse
Regulation*
Fair Value REIT-AG
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
WKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97
ISIN: DE000A0MW975
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
*Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with
German GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO*
_Graefelfing, 20. December 2019 _- Fair Value REIT-AG ("*Company*")
(WKN/ISIN A0MW97/DE000A0MW975) increases its net income in accordance with
German GAAP (HGB) guidance again for the 2019 financial year to about EUR
3.7 - 3.9 million. This amount exceeds the guidance for net income of EUR
3.0 million, which was increased already in August 2019. Reasons are lower
than planned maintenance cost and administrative expenses. As these items
have an effect on the Funds from Operations (FFO), the Company is increasing
its FFO forecast of EUR 8.4 to 9.0 million before minorities to EUR 9.6 to
10.2 million and its FFO after minorities guidance from EUR 5.4 to 5.8
million to EUR 5.8 to 6.2 million for the 2019 finacial year
As a result of the increase of the guidance for net income in accordance
with German GAAP, Fair Value REIT-AG is also raising its target dividend for
the 2019 financial year again from EUR 0.17 to 0.19 to EUR 0.23 to 0.25 per
currently outstanding share.
The publication of the 2019 annual report is scheduled for 18 March 2020.
Fair Value REIT-AG
The Board of Management
Contact:
*Fair Value REIT-AG*
Tim Brückner
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
Tel.: 089-9292815-10
Fax: 089-9292815-15
Email: brueckner@fvreit.de
20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Würmstraße 13a
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9292 815-10
Fax: +49 (0)89 9292 815-15
E-mail: info@fvreit.de
Internet: www.fvreit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MW975
WKN: A0MW97
Indices: RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 941855
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
941855 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 09:33 ET ( 14:33 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|8,20
|+0,61%
|EUR
|+0,05
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Most Actives: Nel, BioNTech und Deutsche Bank
04:2220.12. 16:40
Weihnachtsgrüße vom Börsenpunk: Total, Coty, Einhell, Monster, Anta & Co - diese Aktien gehören unter den Baum
08:1720.12. 15:05
HeavytraderZ: So war unser Börsenjahr 2019
06:2820.12. 14:30
Aktie im Fokus: Nike nach starken Quartalszahlen unter Druck
01:0720.12. 14:10
Analyser to go: Independent Research von Südzucker-Zahlen begeistert
01:4620.12. 12:10
Verbraucher bleiben in Konsumlaune - Sorgen um Negativzinsen
01:2920.12. 12:10
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.12.2019
00:5920.12. 11:40
Dax nimmt vor "Hexensabbat" etwas Fahrt auf
01:3820.12. 11:09
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Den deutschen Banken geht es laut einer Branchenstudie nicht gut und die Branche gerät in Gefahr, in die roten Zahlen zu rutschen. Die Studie schließt daraus, dass es unausweichlich ist, dass es in der nächsten Zeit zu grenzüberschreitenden Zusammenschlüssen unter Europas Banken kommt. Denken Sie das auch?