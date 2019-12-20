DAX ®13.303,01+0,69%TecDAX ®3.051,42+0,17%Dow Jones28.495,44+0,42%NASDAQ 1008.676,71+0,41%
DGAP-Adhoc: Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with
German GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO

20-Dec-2019 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad-hoc disclosure

Insider information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse
Regulation*

Fair Value REIT-AG
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
WKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97
ISIN: DE000A0MW975

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

*Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with
German GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO*

_Graefelfing, 20. December 2019 _- Fair Value REIT-AG ("*Company*")
(WKN/ISIN A0MW97/DE000A0MW975) increases its net income in accordance with
German GAAP (HGB) guidance again for the 2019 financial year to about EUR
3.7 - 3.9 million. This amount exceeds the guidance for net income of EUR
3.0 million, which was increased already in August 2019. Reasons are lower
than planned maintenance cost and administrative expenses. As these items
have an effect on the Funds from Operations (FFO), the Company is increasing
its FFO forecast of EUR 8.4 to 9.0 million before minorities to EUR 9.6 to
10.2 million and its FFO after minorities guidance from EUR 5.4 to 5.8
million to EUR 5.8 to 6.2 million for the 2019 finacial year

As a result of the increase of the guidance for net income in accordance
with German GAAP, Fair Value REIT-AG is also raising its target dividend for
the 2019 financial year again from EUR 0.17 to 0.19 to EUR 0.23 to 0.25 per
currently outstanding share.

The publication of the 2019 annual report is scheduled for 18 March 2020.

Fair Value REIT-AG

The Board of Management

Contact:
*Fair Value REIT-AG*
Tim Brückner
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
Tel.: 089-9292815-10
Fax: 089-9292815-15
Email: brueckner@fvreit.de

20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Würmstraße 13a
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9292 815-10
Fax: +49 (0)89 9292 815-15
E-mail: info@fvreit.de
Internet: www.fvreit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MW975
WKN: A0MW97
Indices: RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 941855

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

941855 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 09:33 ET ( 14:33 GMT)
