DGAP-Adhoc: Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change in ForecastFair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance withGerman GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO20-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad-hoc disclosureInsider information according to Article 17 of the EU Market AbuseRegulation*Fair Value REIT-AGWuermstraße 13a82166 GraefelfingWKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97ISIN: DE000A0MW975Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)*Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance withGerman GAAP (HGB), target dividend, and FFO*_Graefelfing, 20. December 2019 _- Fair Value REIT-AG ("*Company*")(WKN/ISIN A0MW97/DE000A0MW975) increases its net income in accordance withGerman GAAP (HGB) guidance again for the 2019 financial year to about EUR3.7 - 3.9 million. This amount exceeds the guidance for net income of EUR3.0 million, which was increased already in August 2019. Reasons are lowerthan planned maintenance cost and administrative expenses. As these itemshave an effect on the Funds from Operations (FFO), the Company is increasingits FFO forecast of EUR 8.4 to 9.0 million before minorities to EUR 9.6 to10.2 million and its FFO after minorities guidance from EUR 5.4 to 5.8million to EUR 5.8 to 6.2 million for the 2019 finacial yearAs a result of the increase of the guidance for net income in accordancewith German GAAP, Fair Value REIT-AG is also raising its target dividend forthe 2019 financial year again from EUR 0.17 to 0.19 to EUR 0.23 to 0.25 percurrently outstanding share.The publication of the 2019 annual report is scheduled for 18 March 2020.Fair Value REIT-AGThe Board of ManagementContact:*Fair Value REIT-AG*Tim BrücknerWuermstraße 13a82166 GraefelfingTel.: 089-9292815-10Fax: 089-9292815-15Email: brueckner@fvreit.de20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Fair Value REIT-AGWürmstraße 13a82166 GräfelfingGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 9292 815-10Fax: +49 (0)89 9292 815-15E-mail: info@fvreit.deInternet: www.fvreit.deISIN: DE000A0MW975WKN: A0MW97Indices: RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT IndexListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 941855End of Announcement DGAP News Service941855 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)