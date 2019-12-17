DAX ®13.240,84-0,35%TecDAX ®3.039,66-0,70%S&P FUTURE3.197,40+0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future8.609,50+0,04%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group exits its...
DGAP-Adhoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group exits its majority stake and realizes proceeds of two thirds of its market capitalization for it
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group exits its
majority stake and realizes proceeds of two thirds of its market
capitalization for it
17-Dec-2019 / 14:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
+++ ad-hoc announcement +++
*German Startups Group exits its majority stake and realizes *
*proceeds of two thirds of its market capitalization for it*
*Berlin, 17 December 2019 -* German Startups Group, a Berlin-based leading
venture capital provider in Germany, exits its majority stake in Exozet
Berlin GmbH and, thereby, realizes roughly 11.2m euros, respectively, after
deduction of M&A commissions roughly 10.8m euros or 1.00 euro per share.
This corresponds to nearly 70% of its previous market capitalization.
With the sale of Exozet, German Startups Group realizes surprisingly high
capital gains in the amount of 6.1m euros or 0.54 euros per share. The
management anticipates a record result for 2019 of the order of 3 to 5m
euros or 0.27 to 0.44 euros per share and, therefore, an equity per 31
December 2019 of roughly 2.90 to 3.10 euros per share (IFRS consolidated).
The balance sheet item cash and current financial assets alone may make up
more than 1.00 euro per share. Exozet will be deconsolidated as of 17
December 2019.
*Investor Relations Contact
German Startups Group*
Marcel Doeppes
ir@german-startups.com
www.german-startups.com
*German Startups Group*
The German Startups Group, a Berlin-based publicly traded company comprises
one of the leading VC providers in Germany. With a focus on Germany's young,
fast growing companies - so called startups - the company acquires majority
and minority shareholdings by providing venture capital. The core investment
focus is on those tech companies whose products or business models include
disruptive innovation, allow for a high degree of scalability and are run by
strong entrepreneurial management teams. Since it commenced operations in
2012, German Startups Group has built a diversified portfolio of stakes in
such companies and has become the most active private venture capital
investor in Germany (CB Insights 2015, Pitchbook 2016). With the launch of
G|S Market(TM) via a wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Market GmbH,
the company operates a secondary market platform for tech assets since June
2018. Its majority holding, German Startups Asset Management GmbH, will
launch its own novel type VC funds in the future and provide SPVs for G|S
Market(TM) on the acquirer side in order to enable several investors to
acquire larger investment opportunities through pooled investments.
More information is available on our website at www.german-startups.com [1].
*ABOUT ENDAVA:*
Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps
accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using
distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients,
seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering
robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven
businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to
development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services
clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT,
Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare.
Endava had 5,904 employees as of September 30, 2019 located in offices in
North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova,
Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and
Colombia.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
As part of a structured bidding process directed by London-based Technology
Holdings Worldwide German Startups Group was able to achieve a significantly
higher price than earlier projected by itself. German Startups Group
receives a fixed price in cash, whereas the executive Exozet shareholders,
founders and employees, participating through a stock option program, also
partly receive Endava shares and variable purchase price components that
depend on the further business development of Exozet and their retention
with Exozet. Exozet's buyer is Endava plc, a New York-listed next-generation
technology provider headquartered in London with over 5,900 employees and
numerous branches in various locations across Europe, North and South
America. Endava plc emerged a winner from the bidding process because of its
convincing concept, strong rapport with the management team and a
competitive bid.
In total, with the divestment of a handful of its stakes, German Startups
Group has realized proceeds in 2019 amounting to more than its current
market capitalization and, by that, greatly exceeded its ambitious
objectives for the divestment of stakes it had set itself for this year.
German Startups Group still holds, even after the sale of its majority
holding, a broad portfolio of promising investments in young German tech
growth companies, such as AuctionTech, Ceritech, Fiagon, Mister Spex,
Remerge and Simplesurance. In 2020, the management focuses on divestments,
again, and expects this to be successful in the intended cases through trade
sales and exits, generating further, significant capital gains.
Management does not plan re-investments of capital gains in shareholdings
within the Venture Capital stage after it has taken note of the share price
being penalized by the capital markets within the last three years due to
the limited transparency of the financial data of its portfolio companies,
leading to a significant discount on the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. As
long as the share price is significantly lower than the NAV per share in the
eyes of the management, it wants to use sale proceeds for further share
buybacks of its own shares, subject to approval of the supervisory board,
and fully exercise the legally permitted volume for the use of own shares
under exclusion of subscription right. In 2019 the company has already
bought back more than 900.000 own shares or 7.7% of the its total shares
outstanding as per end of 2018 which economically equals a high, tax-free
dividend payout. Management considers the forecasted equity per share as per
31 December 2019 a good indicator for the NAV per share.
German Startups Group's management looks very confidently to the new year.
17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Platz der Luftbrücke 4-6
12101 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-54908603
Fax: +49 (0)30-54908604
E-mail: info@german-startups.com
Internet: www.german-startups.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 937887
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
937887 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bc8f755d30086f30e3e237f4bb7c95b1&application_id=937887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2019 08:38 ET ( 13:38 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|1,75
|+2,34%
|EUR
|+0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Milliarden-Fusion unter Autobauern: PSA bandelt mit FCA an
01:3318.12. 12:40
Marion Schlegel: Canopy Growth, Evotec, MorphoSys, BioNTech
08:5518.12. 12:17
HeavytraderZ: Geheimtipp Halliburton? Das sind die Kursziele
05:2018.12. 12:15
Marktstratege Lipkow: Schlägt Deutschland 2020 die USA? RWE, E.ON, VW, SAP Favoriten, Bayer Überraschung
13:0518.12. 11:47
Mega-Fusion setzt deutsche Autowerte unter Druck
01:4418.12. 11:40
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 18.12.2019
01:0518.12. 11:40
Gewinnmitnahmen führen DAX in die Seitwärtsrange zurück - DAX-Check
02:3218.12. 10:45
Trading-Tipp: ArcelorMittal - ist die Trendwende geschafft?
02:3418.12. 10:45
Börse erwartet Trump-Empeachment und leichten Dax
01:4818.12. 08:40
Gewinnmitnahmen im Dax - Versorger liegen vorn
01:5417.12. 17:09
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Ab Januar 2020 gilt die Kassenbonpflicht - also auch, wenn Sie beim Bäcker ein Brötchen kaufen, muss dieser Ihnen einen Kassenbon geben. Was halten Sie davon?