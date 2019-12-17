DGAP-Adhoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group exits its majority stake and realizes proceeds of two thirds of its market capitalization for it

17.12.2019 - 14:38 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): DisposalGerman Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group exits itsmajority stake and realizes proceeds of two thirds of its marketcapitalization for it17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.+++ ad-hoc announcement +++*German Startups Group exits its majority stake and realizes **proceeds of two thirds of its market capitalization for it**Berlin, 17 December 2019 -* German Startups Group, a Berlin-based leadingventure capital provider in Germany, exits its majority stake in ExozetBerlin GmbH and, thereby, realizes roughly 11.2m euros, respectively, afterdeduction of M&A commissions roughly 10.8m euros or 1.00 euro per share.This corresponds to nearly 70% of its previous market capitalization.With the sale of Exozet, German Startups Group realizes surprisingly highcapital gains in the amount of 6.1m euros or 0.54 euros per share. Themanagement anticipates a record result for 2019 of the order of 3 to 5meuros or 0.27 to 0.44 euros per share and, therefore, an equity per 31December 2019 of roughly 2.90 to 3.10 euros per share (IFRS consolidated).The balance sheet item cash and current financial assets alone may make upmore than 1.00 euro per share. Exozet will be deconsolidated as of 17December 2019.*Investor Relations ContactGerman Startups Group*Marcel Doeppesir@german-startups.comwww.german-startups.com*German Startups Group*The German Startups Group, a Berlin-based publicly traded company comprisesone of the leading VC providers in Germany. With a focus on Germany's young,fast growing companies - so called startups - the company acquires majorityand minority shareholdings by providing venture capital. The core investmentfocus is on those tech companies whose products or business models includedisruptive innovation, allow for a high degree of scalability and are run bystrong entrepreneurial management teams. Since it commenced operations in2012, German Startups Group has built a diversified portfolio of stakes insuch companies and has become the most active private venture capitalinvestor in Germany (CB Insights 2015, Pitchbook 2016). With the launch ofG|S Market(TM) via a wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Market GmbH,the company operates a secondary market platform for tech assets since June2018. Its majority holding, German Startups Asset Management GmbH, willlaunch its own novel type VC funds in the future and provide SPVs for G|SMarket(TM) on the acquirer side in order to enable several investors toacquire larger investment opportunities through pooled investments.More information is available on our website at www.german-startups.com [1].*ABOUT ENDAVA:*Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helpsaccelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Usingdistributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients,seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and deliveringrobust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-drivenbusinesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation todevelopment and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It servicesclients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT,Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare.Endava had 5,904 employees as of September 30, 2019 located in offices inNorth America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova,Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, andColombia.Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:As part of a structured bidding process directed by London-based TechnologyHoldings Worldwide German Startups Group was able to achieve a significantlyhigher price than earlier projected by itself. German Startups Groupreceives a fixed price in cash, whereas the executive Exozet shareholders,founders and employees, participating through a stock option program, alsopartly receive Endava shares and variable purchase price components thatdepend on the further business development of Exozet and their retentionwith Exozet. Exozet's buyer is Endava plc, a New York-listed next-generationtechnology provider headquartered in London with over 5,900 employees andnumerous branches in various locations across Europe, North and SouthAmerica. Endava plc emerged a winner from the bidding process because of itsconvincing concept, strong rapport with the management team and acompetitive bid.In total, with the divestment of a handful of its stakes, German StartupsGroup has realized proceeds in 2019 amounting to more than its currentmarket capitalization and, by that, greatly exceeded its ambitiousobjectives for the divestment of stakes it had set itself for this year.German Startups Group still holds, even after the sale of its majorityholding, a broad portfolio of promising investments in young German techgrowth companies, such as AuctionTech, Ceritech, Fiagon, Mister Spex,Remerge and Simplesurance. In 2020, the management focuses on divestments,again, and expects this to be successful in the intended cases through tradesales and exits, generating further, significant capital gains.Management does not plan re-investments of capital gains in shareholdingswithin the Venture Capital stage after it has taken note of the share pricebeing penalized by the capital markets within the last three years due tothe limited transparency of the financial data of its portfolio companies,leading to a significant discount on the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. Aslong as the share price is significantly lower than the NAV per share in theeyes of the management, it wants to use sale proceeds for further sharebuybacks of its own shares, subject to approval of the supervisory board,and fully exercise the legally permitted volume for the use of own sharesunder exclusion of subscription right. In 2019 the company has alreadybought back more than 900.000 own shares or 7.7% of the its total sharesoutstanding as per end of 2018 which economically equals a high, tax-freedividend payout. Management considers the forecasted equity per share as per31 December 2019 a good indicator for the NAV per share.German Startups Group's management looks very confidently to the new year.17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaAPlatz der Luftbrücke 4-612101 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30-54908603Fax: +49 (0)30-54908604E-mail: info@german-startups.comInternet: www.german-startups.comISIN: DE000A1MMEV4WKN: A1MMEVIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 937887End of Announcement DGAP News Service937887 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bc8f755d30086f30e3e237f4bb7c95b1&application_id=937887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)