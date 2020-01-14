DGAP-Adhoc: Godewind Immobilien AG decides to conduct share repurchase programme

DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.925,00+0,06%NASDAQ 1009.044,20-0,29%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate
Godewind Immobilien AG decides to conduct share repurchase programme
14-Jan-2020 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
_Public disclosure of inside information_ *according to Article 17 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)*
*Godewind Immobilien AG decides to conduct share repurchase programme*
*Frankfurt am Main, January 14, 2020 - *The Management Board of Godewind
Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ("Company"), today
resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day to
launch and implement a share buyback programme under which up to 1,762,500
shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 1.62% of the share
capital) are to be repurchased. The maximum total volume of the share
buyback programme (acquisition costs excluding ancillary acquisition costs)
is EUR 8.46 million (based on the closing price of EUR 4.80 as per 14
January 2020). The shares are to be repurchased exclusively via the stock
exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).
With the share buyback programme the Company is making partial use of the
authorization granted by the ordinary shareholders' meeting on August 6,
2019, according to which up to a total of 10% of the Company's share capital
existing at the time the resolution was adopted or - if this value is lower
- at the time the authorization is exercised may be acquired until August 5,
2024. In the case of an acquisition via the stock exchange, the purchase
price per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or
fall short of the price of a share of the Company in XETRA trading (or a
comparable successor system) determined by the opening auction on the
trading day by more than 10%. To date, no use has been made of this
authorization. The Company currently holds 1.5 million treasury shares.
The repurchased shares may be used for any purpose permitted under the
authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on August 6, 2019,
including (a) the sale of the shares under exclusion of shareholders'
subscription rights against cash payment, provided that the price at which
the shares are sold is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price
of the Company's shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system),
and (b) against non-cash contributions; the shares may also be redeemed.
The buyback will take place within a period from January 16, 2020 (first
possible acquisition day) until April 30, 2020 (last possible acquisition
day) at the latest. The Company reserves the right to suspend or discontinue
the share buyback programme at any time or to continue it after the
expiration of the last possible acquisition date on the basis of a new
resolution and corresponding announcement.
The share buyback will be carried out under the management of a credit
institution which will make its decisions on the time of the acquisition of
the shares independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The appointed
credit institution has undertaken vis-à-vis the Company to execute the
buybacks in accordance with the requirements of the authorization granted by
the ordinary shareholders' meeting dated August 6, 2019, the so-called "Safe
Harbour" regulations pursuant to Article 5(1) and (3) MAR in conjunction
with Article 2 to Article 4 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8
March 2016 ("Delegate Regulation").
14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 2713973213
E-mail: g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
WKN: A2G8XX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 953187
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
953187 14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 12:31 ET ( 17:31 GMT)
