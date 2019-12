DGAP-Adhoc: GxP German Properties AG: Conclusion of a property purchase agreement

23.12.2019 - 16:37 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GxP German Properties AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AcquisitionGxP German Properties AG: Conclusion of a property purchase agreement23-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.A subsidiary of GxP German Properties AG today concluded a contract for thepurchase of an office property in Hanover. The property is the neighbouringplot of land of a property already owned by the GxP Group. The purchase willallow the existing property portfolio to be further optimized. The propertyhas a rentable area of around 4,700 sqm and is fully let. The agreedpurchase price amounts to a mid single-digit million euro amount. Thetransaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of2020.23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: GxP German Properties AGOudenarder Str. 1613347 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 30 263 91 44 0Fax: +49 (0)30 263 91 44 99E-mail: info@gxpag.comInternet: http://gxpag.com/ISIN: DE000A2E4L00WKN: A2E4L0Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (BasicBoard), Hamburg, Munich, StuttgartEQS News ID: 942845End of Announcement DGAP News Service942845 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)