DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder dievini

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): FinancingHeidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholderdievini22-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR**Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholderdievini**Ladenburg, Germany, 22 January 2020* - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6)today announced that it has secured a financing commitment from its mainshareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany,(dievini). dievini will provide the Company with up to EUR 15 million. Thedetailed form of the financing will be decided by the management andsupervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma AG as well as dievini at a laterdate.With this additional commitment, the Company's cash reach is secured untilmid-2021.+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++*About Heidelberg Pharma*Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg,Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first companyto develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietaryAntibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance thebiological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle.This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop theCompany's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-partycollaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary leadcandidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop andcommercialize its clinical assets MESUPRON(R) and REDECTANE(R). HeidelbergPharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKNA11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available atwww.heidelberg-pharma.com [1].*Contact* *IR/PR support*Heidelberg Pharma AG MC Services AGSylvia Wimmer Katja Arnold (CIRO)Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29 Managing Director & PartnerEmail: investors[at]hdpharma.com Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Email:Ladenburg katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eThis communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating tothe Company's business, which can be identified by the use offorward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects","may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by ageneral discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Suchforward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertaintiesand other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations,financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, tobe materially different from any future results, performance or achievementsexpressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given theseuncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to placeundue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim anyobligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect futureevents or developments.22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Heidelberg Pharma AGSchriesheimer Str. 10168526 LadenburgGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99E-mail: investors@hdpharma.comInternet: www.heidelberg-pharma.comISIN: DE000A11QVV0WKN: A11QVVListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 958453End of Announcement DGAP News Service958453 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=06f89067b06acaccb40a39e7529a5cea&application_id=958453&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)