DAX ®13.573,32+0,13%TecDAX ®3.170,28+0,00%S&P FUTURE3.333,10+0,41%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder dievini
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing
Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder
dievini
22-Jan-2020 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR*
*Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder
dievini*
*Ladenburg, Germany, 22 January 2020* - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6)
today announced that it has secured a financing commitment from its main
shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany,
(dievini). dievini will provide the Company with up to EUR 15 million. The
detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and
supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma AG as well as dievini at a later
date.
With this additional commitment, the Company's cash reach is secured until
mid-2021.
+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++
*About Heidelberg Pharma*
Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg,
Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company
to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary
Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the
biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle.
This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the
Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party
collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead
candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.
The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and
commercialize its clinical assets MESUPRON(R) and REDECTANE(R). Heidelberg
Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN
A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at
www.heidelberg-pharma.com [1].
*Contact* *IR/PR support*
Heidelberg Pharma AG MC Services AG
Sylvia Wimmer Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29 Managing Director & Partner
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Email:
Ladenburg katja.arnold[at]mc-services.e
u
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to
the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects",
"may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a
general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations,
financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to
be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these
uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any
obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future
events or developments.
22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Schriesheimer Str. 101
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 958453
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
958453 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=06f89067b06acaccb40a39e7529a5cea&application_id=958453&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 03:50 ET ( 08:50 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|2,38
|+3,03%
|EUR
|+0,07
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Leitindex auf Allzeithoch - DAX-Check
03:1322.01. 10:49
S&T: Starker Ausblick, starke Aktie - Trading-Tipp des Tages
01:5922.01. 10:48
DAX, Netflix, IBM, Boeing, Lakeland, Novavax, SAP, Scout24, Airbus, Puma, Nemetschek - Marktüberblick
11:5422.01. 09:16
Dax vor Sprung auf Rekordhoch
01:3622.01. 08:39
Fundamental vs. Charttechnik: Wagt der DAX den Sprung?
24:5621.01. 19:05
Most Actives: Ballard Power, Varta, Wirecard
03:5121.01. 18:58
Davos bringt zum Auftakt keine Impulse für die Börse
01:4321.01. 17:27
S&P 500, Hang Seng, Netflix, Alpha Pro Tec, Lakeland Ind., Novavax, Inovio, Uber, Tesla - US-Markt
16:3121.01. 16:16
Online-Handel auf der Überholspur
01:2521.01. 15:45
Aktie im Fokus: Heidelberger Druck enttäuscht - Kursrutsch
01:0821.01. 15:45
Was liefert die EZB?
05:5221.01. 15:44
Robert Halver: Das Allzeithoch im DAX wird bald überboten
06:4721.01. 15:42
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?