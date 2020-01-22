DAX ®13.573,32+0,13%TecDAX ®3.170,28+0,00%S&P FUTURE3.333,10+0,41%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder...

DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder dievini

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing
Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder
dievini

22-Jan-2020 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR*

*Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder
dievini*

*Ladenburg, Germany, 22 January 2020* - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6)
today announced that it has secured a financing commitment from its main
shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany,
(dievini). dievini will provide the Company with up to EUR 15 million. The
detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and
supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma AG as well as dievini at a later
date.

With this additional commitment, the Company's cash reach is secured until
mid-2021.

+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++

*About Heidelberg Pharma*
Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg,
Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company
to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary
Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the
biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle.
This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the
Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party
collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead
candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and
commercialize its clinical assets MESUPRON(R) and REDECTANE(R). Heidelberg
Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN
A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at
www.heidelberg-pharma.com [1].

*Contact* *IR/PR support*
Heidelberg Pharma AG MC Services AG
Sylvia Wimmer Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29 Managing Director & Partner
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Email:
Ladenburg katja.arnold[at]mc-services.e
u

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to
the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects",
"may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a
general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations,
financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to
be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these
uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any
obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future
events or developments.

22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Schriesheimer Str. 101
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 958453

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

958453 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=06f89067b06acaccb40a39e7529a5cea&application_id=958453&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 03:50 ET ( 08:50 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG O.N.
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 2,38 +3,03%
EUR +0,07
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
09:50 DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment from Its Main Shareholder dievini HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG O.N. 2,38 +3,03%
09:50 DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG erhält Finanzierungszusage von ihrer Hauptaktionärin dievini HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG O.N. 2,38 +3,03%
09:50 DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG erhält Finanzierungszusage von ihrer Hauptaktionärin dievini (deutsch) HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG O.N. 2,38 +3,03%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:16 DGAP-PVR: 4basebio AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 4BASEBIO AG NA O.N. 1,69 -1,46%
11:16 DGAP-PVR: 4basebio AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 4BASEBIO AG NA O.N. 1,69 -1,46%
11:05 DGAP-Adhoc: Klassik Radio AG: Rekordergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 mit einer EBITDA-Steigerung von rund 50 % auf ca. 2,8 Millionen Euro und einem zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum auf ca. 18 Millionen Euro erzielt KLASSIK RADIO AG NA O.N. 8,00 +5,26%
11:03 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung -2- DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,76 +0,73%
11:03 DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DELIVERY HERO SE NA O.N. 68,76 +0,73%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:26 BUSINESS WIRE: REPLY: Trendstudie zu autonomen Dingen zeigt Entwicklung von Automatisierung zu Autonomie
11:24 WDH: Ermittler werten Material nach Mitsubishi-Razzia aus CONTINENTAL 111,28 +0,05%
11:19 Deutschland: Zahl der Schweinehalter nimmt ab - Betriebe immer größer
11:19 DAVOS/Trump droht EU: Ohne Handelsabkommen kommen 'sehr hohe' Strafzölle
11:18 Krise der Fünf-Sterne-Bewegung in Italien verschärft sich

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
21.01. BioNTech: Diese Kombination ist "genau die richtige" BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 33,90 +6,64%
20.01. Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,52 +0,29%
21.01. Thyssenkrupp: Weniger Bieter, schlechter Chart THYSSENKRUPP 11,68 -0,64%
09:49 Daimler: Keine schöne Überraschung DAIMLER 45,72 -1,47%
08:43 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.573,32 +0,13%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:26 BUSINESS WIRE: REPLY: Trendstudie zu autonomen Dingen zeigt Entwicklung von Automatisierung zu Autonomie
11:24 WDH: Ermittler werten Material nach Mitsubishi-Razzia aus CONTINENTAL 111,28 +0,05%
11:19 Deutschland: Zahl der Schweinehalter nimmt ab - Betriebe immer größer
11:19 DAVOS/Trump droht EU: Ohne Handelsabkommen kommen 'sehr hohe' Strafzölle
11:18 Krise der Fünf-Sterne-Bewegung in Italien verschärft sich
Marktberichte
11:01 EZB teilt bei Dollar-Tender 50,6 Millionen zu
10:49 ROUNDUP 2: Konjunkturoptimismus und billiges Geld treiben Dax auf Rekordhoch DAX ® 13.573,32 +0,13%
10:22 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit Rekordhoch - Daimler nach Gewinneinbruch volatil ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 46,00 +2,40%
10:12 WDH: Vodafone steigt ebenfalls bei Digitalwährung Libra aus MASTERCARD INC.A DL-,0001 291,90 -0,48%
10:11 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax schafft den Sprung auf Rekordhoch MDAX ® 28.819,50 +0,18%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen