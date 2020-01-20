DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: -2

20.01.2020 - 20:06 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 10 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives nowarranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the futuredevelopment and the projected results do not correspond with theforward-looking statements contained in this press release.Contact:Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AGCorporate Public RelationsThomas FichtlPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.comInvestor RelationsRobin KarppPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.comInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:*Order intake and sales at prior-year level after nine months - persistentlydifficult market environment impacts profitability in Q3 and full year2019/20**- Operating result slightly improved in 3rd quarter due to one-off income**- Sales and operating result forecast for the full year 2019/20 adjusteddue to increasingly difficult conditions**- Package of measures underway to significantly increase futureprofitability*In the first nine months (April 1 to December 31, 2019) of financial year2019/20, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) recorded stabledevelopment in total sales and incoming orders. However, the persistentlydifficult market environment led to a decline in sales and operating profitin the third quarter.At EUR 1,900 million after nine months, order intake was on a par with theprevious year (previous year: EUR 1,912 million). At EUR 636 million,incoming orders in the third quarter were up on the previous year's figureof EUR 606 million. Order volumes increased in China and the USA inparticular, while business in Germany and other parts of Europe remainsweak.At EUR 1,690 million after nine months of the fiscal year, sales were stillat the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 1,693 million). However,sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year were lower thanexpected at EUR 567 million due to the reluctance to invest in Germany,Great Britain and the rest of Central Europe as a result of the economicsituation, and were below the previous year's figure of EUR 579 million.EBITDA excluding the restructuring result was EUR 47 million in the thirdquarter (October 1 to December 31, 2019), compared with EUR 39 million inthe prior-year quarter. The third quarter of the current fiscal yearincludes a positive one-time gain of around EUR 25 million from the sale ofHi-Tech Coatings. The lower volume, pressure on margins in the tradingbusiness with consumables and regional shifts with a less favorable productmix had a particularly negative impact. At the same time, high upfrontinvestments in the area of digital printing still faced insufficient sales.The cost-cutting measures already initiated were not yet able to compensatefor this development.In the first nine months, EBITDA excluding the restructuring result was EUR117 million, compared to EUR 101 million in the previous year. Accordingly,the pre-tax result was slightly positive at around EUR 5 million (previousyear EUR 1 million), while the result after taxes was slightly negative atEUR -10 million (previous year EUR -2 million). Free cash flow improvedafter nine months, including the sale of Hi-Tech Coatings, to EUR -73million (previous year: EUR -120 million).*Sales and operating result forecast for the entire year 2019/20 adjusteddue to increasingly difficult conditions*The development in the third quarter and the expectation of a continued lowpropensity to invest in key European markets means that even in thetraditionally strong fourth quarter of the current financial year, sales andearnings are expected to be down on the previous year, with implications forthe annual forecast. The Management Board now expects full-year sales to beslightly below the previous year's level of around EUR 2.490 billion. Untilnow, the company has assumed a stable sales trend. EBITDA excluding therestructuring result and the one-off income from the sale of Hi-TechCoatings is expected to be in a range of 5.5 to 6.0 percent of sales(previously 6.5 to 7.0 percent) due to the lower sales expectation,declining trade margins and the unfavorable region and product mix. Earningsafter tax will accordingly be slightly negative (previously: balanced aftertax).'The difficult economic environment continued to deteriorate in the thirdquarter of our financial year. Although we continued to perform well in keyregions such as China and the USA, this was not enough to offset thereluctance to invest and the pressure on margins in Germany, the UK and therest of Central Europe,' said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of the company. 'Inorder to adapt Heidelberg to these increasingly difficult market conditionsin the long term, we are working at full speed, as announced, to finalize apackage of measures to adjust our structures and achieve a sustainedincrease in profitability. At the same time, we are continuing toconsistently implement the measures already initiated to improve the resultand free cash flow.As announced, Heidelberg is in an advanced stage of developing acomprehensive package of measures to improve profitability over the longterm, due to the massive changes taking place throughout the industry. The(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)aim is to streamline the product portfolio, sell non-core businesses asannounced, make organizational structures and processes more efficient,optimize the international production network, and significantly reduce theoverall cost base. The aim is to focus on customer-centric solutions and tofurther drive forward the digital transformation. The company will providecomprehensive information as soon as the planning for this package ofmeasures has been completed and the responsible committees have decided onits implementation.The company will publish the complete interim report for the third quarter2019/20 on February 11, 2020 as planned.*Important note:*This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptionsand estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger DruckmaschinenAktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion thatthose assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual futuredevelopment and results may deviate substantially from these forward-lookingstatements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomicsituation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the printmedia industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives nowarranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the futuredevelopment and the projected results do not correspond with theforward-looking statements contained in this press release.Contact:Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AGCorporate Public RelationsThomas FichtlPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.comInvestor RelationsRobin KarppPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AGKurfürsten-Anlage 52-6069115 HeidelbergGermanyPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67121Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129E-mail: investorrelations@heidelberg.comInternet: www.heidelberg.comISIN: DE0007314007WKN: 731400Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 957413End of Announcement DGAP News Service957413 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)