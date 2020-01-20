DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: -2

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Continuing difficult market environment impacts profitability in Q3 and full year 2019/20, forecast for full year 2019/20 for sales revenue and operating result adjusted; package of measures underway
Results/Change in Forecast
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Continuing difficult market environment
impacts profitability in Q3 and full year 2019/20, forecast for full year
2019/20 for sales revenue and operating result adjusted; package of measures
underway
20-Jan-2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Based on preliminary financial figures, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (WKN:
731400 / ISIN: DE0007314007) announces that its development in the first
nine months (April 1 to December 31, 2019) of financial year 2019/20 has
been stable overall in terms of sales and incoming orders. However, the
persistently difficult market environment led to a decline in sales and
operating result in the third quarter.
At EUR 1,900 million after nine months, order intake was on a par with the
previous year (previous year: EUR 1,912 million). At EUR 636 million,
incoming orders in the third quarter were up on the previous year's figure
of EUR 606 million. Order volumes increased in China and the USA in
particular, while business in Germany and other parts of Europe remains
weak. At EUR 1,690 million after nine months of the fiscal year, sales were
still at the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 1,693 million).
However, sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year were lower
than expected at EUR 567 million due to the reluctance to invest in Germany,
Great Britain and the rest of Central Europe as a result of the economic
situation, and were below the previous year's figure of EUR 579 million.
EBITDA excluding the restructuring result was EUR 47 million in the third
quarter (October 1 to December 31, 2019), compared with EUR 39 million in
the prior-year quarter. The third quarter of the current fiscal year
includes a positive one-time gain of around EUR 25 million from the sale of
Hi-Tech Coatings. The lower volume, pressure on margins in the trading
business with consumables and regional shifts with a less favorable product
mix had a particularly negative impact. At the same time, high upfront
investments in the area of digital printing still faced insufficient sales.
The development in the third quarter and the expectation of a continued low
propensity to invest in key European markets means that even in the
traditionally strong fourth quarter of the current financial year, sales and
earnings are expected to be down on the previous year, with implications for
the annual forecast. The Management Board now expects full-year sales to be
slightly below the previous year's level of around EUR 2.490 billion. Until
now, the company has assumed a stable sales trend. EBITDA excluding the
restructuring result and the one-off income from the sale of Hi-Tech
Coatings is expected to be in a range of 5.5 to 6.0 percent of sales
(previously 6.5 to 7.0 percent) due to the lower sales expectation,
declining trade margins and the unfavorable region and product mix. Earnings
after tax will accordingly be slightly negative (previously: balanced after
tax).
As announced, Heidelberg is in an advanced stage of developing a
comprehensive package of measures to improve profitability over the long
term, due to the massive changes taking place throughout the industry. The
aim is to streamline the product portfolio, sell non-core businesses as
announced, make organizational structures and processes more efficient,
optimize the international production network, and significantly reduce the
overall cost base. The aim is to focus on customer-centric solutions and to
further drive forward the digital transformation. The company will provide
comprehensive information as soon as the planning for this package of
measures has been completed and the responsible committees have decided on
its implementation.
The company will publish the complete interim report for the third quarter
2019/20 on February 11, 2020 as planned.
*Important note:*
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions
and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that
those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future
development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking
statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomic
situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print
media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no
warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future
development and the projected results do not correspond with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com
Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com
*Order intake and sales at prior-year level after nine months - persistently
difficult market environment impacts profitability in Q3 and full year
2019/20*
*- Operating result slightly improved in 3rd quarter due to one-off income*
*- Sales and operating result forecast for the full year 2019/20 adjusted
due to increasingly difficult conditions*
*- Package of measures underway to significantly increase future
profitability*
In the first nine months (April 1 to December 31, 2019) of financial year
2019/20, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) recorded stable
development in total sales and incoming orders. However, the persistently
difficult market environment led to a decline in sales and operating profit
in the third quarter.
At EUR 1,900 million after nine months, order intake was on a par with the
previous year (previous year: EUR 1,912 million). At EUR 636 million,
incoming orders in the third quarter were up on the previous year's figure
of EUR 606 million. Order volumes increased in China and the USA in
particular, while business in Germany and other parts of Europe remains
weak.
At EUR 1,690 million after nine months of the fiscal year, sales were still
at the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 1,693 million). However,
sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year were lower than
expected at EUR 567 million due to the reluctance to invest in Germany,
Great Britain and the rest of Central Europe as a result of the economic
situation, and were below the previous year's figure of EUR 579 million.
EBITDA excluding the restructuring result was EUR 47 million in the third
quarter (October 1 to December 31, 2019), compared with EUR 39 million in
the prior-year quarter. The third quarter of the current fiscal year
includes a positive one-time gain of around EUR 25 million from the sale of
Hi-Tech Coatings. The lower volume, pressure on margins in the trading
business with consumables and regional shifts with a less favorable product
mix had a particularly negative impact. At the same time, high upfront
investments in the area of digital printing still faced insufficient sales.
The cost-cutting measures already initiated were not yet able to compensate
for this development.
In the first nine months, EBITDA excluding the restructuring result was EUR
117 million, compared to EUR 101 million in the previous year. Accordingly,
the pre-tax result was slightly positive at around EUR 5 million (previous
year EUR 1 million), while the result after taxes was slightly negative at
EUR -10 million (previous year EUR -2 million). Free cash flow improved
after nine months, including the sale of Hi-Tech Coatings, to EUR -73
million (previous year: EUR -120 million).
*Sales and operating result forecast for the entire year 2019/20 adjusted
due to increasingly difficult conditions*
The development in the third quarter and the expectation of a continued low
propensity to invest in key European markets means that even in the
traditionally strong fourth quarter of the current financial year, sales and
earnings are expected to be down on the previous year, with implications for
the annual forecast. The Management Board now expects full-year sales to be
slightly below the previous year's level of around EUR 2.490 billion. Until
now, the company has assumed a stable sales trend. EBITDA excluding the
restructuring result and the one-off income from the sale of Hi-Tech
Coatings is expected to be in a range of 5.5 to 6.0 percent of sales
(previously 6.5 to 7.0 percent) due to the lower sales expectation,
declining trade margins and the unfavorable region and product mix. Earnings
after tax will accordingly be slightly negative (previously: balanced after
tax).
'The difficult economic environment continued to deteriorate in the third
quarter of our financial year. Although we continued to perform well in key
regions such as China and the USA, this was not enough to offset the
reluctance to invest and the pressure on margins in Germany, the UK and the
rest of Central Europe,' said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of the company. 'In
order to adapt Heidelberg to these increasingly difficult market conditions
in the long term, we are working at full speed, as announced, to finalize a
package of measures to adjust our structures and achieve a sustained
increase in profitability. At the same time, we are continuing to
consistently implement the measures already initiated to improve the result
and free cash flow.
As announced, Heidelberg is in an advanced stage of developing a
comprehensive package of measures to improve profitability over the long
term, due to the massive changes taking place throughout the industry. The
aim is to streamline the product portfolio, sell non-core businesses as
announced, make organizational structures and processes more efficient,
optimize the international production network, and significantly reduce the
overall cost base. The aim is to focus on customer-centric solutions and to
further drive forward the digital transformation. The company will provide
comprehensive information as soon as the planning for this package of
measures has been completed and the responsible committees have decided on
its implementation.
The company will publish the complete interim report for the third quarter
2019/20 on February 11, 2020 as planned.
*Important note:*
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions
and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that
those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future
development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking
statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomic
situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print
media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no
warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future
development and the projected results do not correspond with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com
Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com
