DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') margin above its previously published guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change inForecastHelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA('AEBITDA') margin above its previously published guidance15-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 ofthe Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation -MAR)*HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA")margin above its previously published guidance*International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408German Securities Code (WKN): A16140Ticker Symbol: HFGLEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)Berlin, 15 January 2020 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures,consolidated revenue of HelloFresh SE ("Company") for the fiscal year 2019is expected to amount to between EUR 1,808 million and EUR 1,811 million.This corresponds to revenue growth of approx. 36% on a constant currencybasis, exceeding the Company's previously published guidance of 31% to 33%due to better than expected performance in the fourth quarter 2019.The segment USA is expected to contribute EUR 1,024 million to EUR 1,026million and the segment International is expected to contribute EUR 784million to EUR 785 million to consolidated revenue for the fiscal year 2019.Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Company expects to achieveon the group level a contribution margin between 28.5% and 28.7% in thefiscal year 2019, which is in line with its previously published guidance of28% to 29%.Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the group's AEBITDA for thefiscal year 2019 is expected to amount to between positive EUR 45 millionand positive EUR 48 million (which represents a positive AEBITDA margin(AEBITDA as a percentage of revenue) of 2.5% to 2.7%), exceeding itspreviously published guidance of 0.50% to 1.75% due to better than expectedperformance in the fourth quarter 2019. The segment USA is expected tocontribute between positive EUR 9 million and positive EUR 10 million toAEBITDA and the International segment is expected to contribute betweenpositive EUR 81 million and positive EUR 84 million to AEBITDA; theremainder relates to the Holding AEBITDA. AEBITDA excludes inter aliaexpenses incurred due to an increase in certain legal provisions in anamount of approx. EUR 10 million.Due to the publication of this release, the Company will not publish (otherthan originally planned) a trading update for the fiscal year 2019 on 21January 2020. The Company will publish its full annual report for the fiscalyear 2019 as scheduled on 3 March 2020. The final numbers for the fiscalyear 2019 may deviate from the ranges presented in this release.Regarding the definitions of the alternative performance measures AEBITDAand contribution margin, the Company refers to the corresponding definitionsin its Annual Report 2018, which is published on the Company's website.*Competent person for this +49 (0) 160 96382504publication*cr@hellofresh.comDr. Christian Rieswww.hellofreshgroup.com [1]General CounselHelloFresh SE, SaarbrückerStraße 37a, 10405 Berlin*Press contact* +49 (0) 174 72 359 61Saskia Leisewitz sl@hellofresh.comCorporate Communications Manager www.hellofreshgroup.com [1]HelloFresh SE, SaarbrückerStraße 37a, 10405 Berlin*Legal Disclaimer*This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business,financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group orthe industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may beidentified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan","target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context.Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlookand growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growthof products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact ofregulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of currentknowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Variousfactors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differmaterially from those described in these statements, and neither the Companynor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of theopinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. Noobligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: HelloFresh SESaarbrücker Straße 37a10405 BerlinGermanyE-mail: ir@hellofresh.comInternet: www.hellofreshgroup.comISIN: DE000A161408WKN: A16140Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 954567End of Announcement DGAP News Service954567 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7de58be5dc79b9c59836337d7d954ee2&application_id=954567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)