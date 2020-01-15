DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') margin above its previously published guidance

DAX ®13.432,30-0,18%TecDAX ®3.103,57+0,15%Dow Jones29.030,22+0,31%NASDAQ 1009.035,67+0,02%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in
Forecast
HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA
('AEBITDA') margin above its previously published guidance
15-Jan-2020 / 23:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of
the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation -
MAR)
*HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA")
margin above its previously published guidance*
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 15 January 2020 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures,
consolidated revenue of HelloFresh SE ("Company") for the fiscal year 2019
is expected to amount to between EUR 1,808 million and EUR 1,811 million.
This corresponds to revenue growth of approx. 36% on a constant currency
basis, exceeding the Company's previously published guidance of 31% to 33%
due to better than expected performance in the fourth quarter 2019.
The segment USA is expected to contribute EUR 1,024 million to EUR 1,026
million and the segment International is expected to contribute EUR 784
million to EUR 785 million to consolidated revenue for the fiscal year 2019.
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Company expects to achieve
on the group level a contribution margin between 28.5% and 28.7% in the
fiscal year 2019, which is in line with its previously published guidance of
28% to 29%.
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the group's AEBITDA for the
fiscal year 2019 is expected to amount to between positive EUR 45 million
and positive EUR 48 million (which represents a positive AEBITDA margin
(AEBITDA as a percentage of revenue) of 2.5% to 2.7%), exceeding its
previously published guidance of 0.50% to 1.75% due to better than expected
performance in the fourth quarter 2019. The segment USA is expected to
contribute between positive EUR 9 million and positive EUR 10 million to
AEBITDA and the International segment is expected to contribute between
positive EUR 81 million and positive EUR 84 million to AEBITDA; the
remainder relates to the Holding AEBITDA. AEBITDA excludes inter alia
expenses incurred due to an increase in certain legal provisions in an
amount of approx. EUR 10 million.
Due to the publication of this release, the Company will not publish (other
than originally planned) a trading update for the fiscal year 2019 on 21
January 2020. The Company will publish its full annual report for the fiscal
year 2019 as scheduled on 3 March 2020. The final numbers for the fiscal
year 2019 may deviate from the ranges presented in this release.
Regarding the definitions of the alternative performance measures AEBITDA
and contribution margin, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions
in its Annual Report 2018, which is published on the Company's website.
*Competent person for this +49 (0) 160 96382504
publication*
cr@hellofresh.com
Dr. Christian Ries
www.hellofreshgroup.com [1]
General Counsel
HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker
Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin
*Press contact* +49 (0) 174 72 359 61
Saskia Leisewitz sl@hellofresh.com
Corporate Communications Manager www.hellofreshgroup.com [1]
HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker
Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin
*Legal Disclaimer*
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business,
financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or
the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be
identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan",
"target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook
and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth
of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of
regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current
knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various
factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ
materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company
nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the
opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No
obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 954567
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
954567 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7de58be5dc79b9c59836337d7d954ee2&application_id=954567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 17:41 ET ( 22:41 GMT)
