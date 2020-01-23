DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%S&P FUTURE3.319,70-0,00%Nasdaq 100 Future9.227,00+0,62%
DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Update on BICC strategic review and impact on 2019 financial results and dividends
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual
Results/Forecast
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Update on BICC strategic review and impact on
2019 financial results and dividends
23-Jan-2020 / 00:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Update on strategic review of BICC*
CIMIC Group (CIMIC), a 72.8%-owned HOCHTIEF subsidiary, today announced that
it has completed an extensive strategic review of its financial investment
of a non-controlling 45% interest in BIC Contracting (BICC), a company
operating in the Middle East region.
As part of this review, CIMIC initiated a confidential M&A process in
respect of its financial investment in BICC. Discussions continue with a
shortlist of potential acquirers for all or part of BICC.
In addition, in the context of an accelerated deterioration of local market
conditions, BICC is engaging in confidential discussions with its lenders,
creditors, clients and other stakeholders.
After thorough evaluation of all available options, CIMIC has decided to
exit the region and to focus its resources and capital allocation on growth
opportunities in its main core markets and geographies (Australia, New
Zealand and Asia Pacific).
*Financial Impact*
In this context, CIMIC has reassessed its financial exposure to BICC, mainly
shareholder loans and financial guarantees.
CIMIC will recognize a one-off post-tax impact of around EUR 1.1 billion in
its 2019 financial statements, representing all of CIMIC's exposure in
relation to BICC.
The aforementioned impact includes an expected cash outlay, net of tax, of
around EUR 0.4 billion during 2020, as CIMIC's financial guarantees of
certain BICC liabilities materialize. CIMIC has committed facilities and
cash available to meet all obligations as required.
Consequently, CIMIC will not declare a final dividend for 2019.
Accordingly, HOCHTIEF group will recognise a one-off, post-tax, impact of
around EUR 0.8 billion, after minorities, in its 2019 financial statements.
The aforementioned impact includes an expected cash outlay, net of tax, of
around EUR 0.4 billion during 2020.
*2019 Guidance*
Excluding the BICC impact, CIMIC expects to report Net profit after tax
(NPAT) for 2019 of around AUD 800 million, in line with its 2019 guidance.
HOCHTIEF expects to report a 2019 nominal net profit, excluding the BICC
impact, of approximately EUR 625 million (2018: EUR 543 million) and an
operational net profit for 2019 of around EUR 660 million, in line with its
2019 guidance. The net cash position at the end of 2019 stood at approx. EUR
1.5 billion with a stable factoring level during 2019. HOCHTIEF expects to
announce its 2019 financial results on 11th February 2020.
Given the solid performance of HOCHTIEF's geographically diversified core
businesses, the positive outlook and supported by a robust group balance
sheet, management intends to propose a dividend for FY 2019 of EUR 5.8 per
share (+16% year-on-year).
Please refer to pages 48 and 230 in the 2018 HOCHTIEF Group report for the
description of the key financial performance indicators: 'operational net
profit' and 'net cash'.
Contact:
georg.von-bronk@hochtief.de
23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 824-1833
Fax: +49 (0)201 824-2750
E-mail: investor-relations@hochtief.de
Internet: www.hochtief.de
ISIN: DE0006070006
WKN: 607000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in
Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 959207
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
959207 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 18:34 ET ( 23:34 GMT)
