DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Update on BICC strategic review and impact on 2019 financial results and dividends

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AnnualResults/ForecastHOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Update on BICC strategic review and impact on2019 financial results and dividends23-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Update on strategic review of BICC*CIMIC Group (CIMIC), a 72.8%-owned HOCHTIEF subsidiary, today announced thatit has completed an extensive strategic review of its financial investmentof a non-controlling 45% interest in BIC Contracting (BICC), a companyoperating in the Middle East region.As part of this review, CIMIC initiated a confidential M&A process inrespect of its financial investment in BICC. Discussions continue with ashortlist of potential acquirers for all or part of BICC.In addition, in the context of an accelerated deterioration of local marketconditions, BICC is engaging in confidential discussions with its lenders,creditors, clients and other stakeholders.After thorough evaluation of all available options, CIMIC has decided toexit the region and to focus its resources and capital allocation on growthopportunities in its main core markets and geographies (Australia, NewZealand and Asia Pacific).*Financial Impact*In this context, CIMIC has reassessed its financial exposure to BICC, mainlyshareholder loans and financial guarantees.CIMIC will recognize a one-off post-tax impact of around EUR 1.1 billion inits 2019 financial statements, representing all of CIMIC's exposure inrelation to BICC.The aforementioned impact includes an expected cash outlay, net of tax, ofaround EUR 0.4 billion during 2020, as CIMIC's financial guarantees ofcertain BICC liabilities materialize. CIMIC has committed facilities andcash available to meet all obligations as required.Consequently, CIMIC will not declare a final dividend for 2019.Accordingly, HOCHTIEF group will recognise a one-off, post-tax, impact ofaround EUR 0.8 billion, after minorities, in its 2019 financial statements.The aforementioned impact includes an expected cash outlay, net of tax, ofaround EUR 0.4 billion during 2020.*2019 Guidance*Excluding the BICC impact, CIMIC expects to report Net profit after tax(NPAT) for 2019 of around AUD 800 million, in line with its 2019 guidance.HOCHTIEF expects to report a 2019 nominal net profit, excluding the BICCimpact, of approximately EUR 625 million (2018: EUR 543 million) and anoperational net profit for 2019 of around EUR 660 million, in line with its2019 guidance. The net cash position at the end of 2019 stood at approx. EUR1.5 billion with a stable factoring level during 2019. HOCHTIEF expects toannounce its 2019 financial results on 11th February 2020.Given the solid performance of HOCHTIEF's geographically diversified corebusinesses, the positive outlook and supported by a robust group balancesheet, management intends to propose a dividend for FY 2019 of EUR 5.8 pershare (+16% year-on-year).Please refer to pages 48 and 230 in the 2018 HOCHTIEF Group report for thedescription of the key financial performance indicators: 'operational netprofit' and 'net cash'.Contact:georg.von-bronk@hochtief.de23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: HOCHTIEF AktiengesellschaftAlfredstraße 23645133 EssenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)201 824-1833Fax: +49 (0)201 824-2750E-mail: investor-relations@hochtief.deInternet: www.hochtief.deISIN: DE0006070006WKN: 607000Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (PrimeStandard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market inHanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 959207End of Announcement DGAP News Service959207 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)