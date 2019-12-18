DAX ®13.222,16-0,49%TecDAX ®3.032,44-0,93%Dow Jones28.239,28-0,10%NASDAQ 1008.580,62+0,06%
DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Chinese investor new majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG - Closing of the share purchase agreement dated 30 August 2019 between Medipart AG and a Chinese investor regarding the majority stake in HumanOptics AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HumanOptics AG: Chinese investor new majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG
- Closing of the share purchase agreement dated 30 August 2019 between
Medipart AG and a Chinese investor regarding the majority stake in
HumanOptics AG

18-Dec-2019 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Erlangen, 18 December 2019 - The Management Board of HumanOptics AG
("Company"), a leading technology company that manufactures implants for eye
surgery, was informed today by the (previously existing) majority
shareholder of Medipart AG, Unterägeri/Switzerland ("Medipart") that the
share purchase agreement concluded between Medipart and a Chinese investor
on 30 August 2019 had been consummated. Accordingly, that Chinese investor,
via the intermediary HumanOptics Holding AG as an acquisition vehicle, has
acquired a 73.4 % stake in the Company's share capital from Medipart and is
thus the Company's new majority shareholder.

Contact:

HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Telefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com

18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com
Internet: www.humanoptics.de
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6
WKN: A1MMCR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 939273

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

939273 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 10:00 ET ( 15:00 GMT)
18.12. DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Chinesischer Investor neuer Mehrheitsaktionär der HumanOptics AG - Vollzug des Aktienkaufvertrages vom 30. August 2019 über die Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der HumanOptics AG zwischen Medipart AG und einem chinesischen Investor (de
18.12. DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Chinesischer Investor neuer Mehrheitsaktionär der HumanOptics AG - Vollzug des Aktienkaufvertrages vom 30. August 2019 über die Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der HumanOptics AG zwischen Medipart AG und einem chinesischen Investor
