DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Chinese investor new majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG - Closing of the share purchase agreement dated 30 August 2019 between Medipart AG and a Chinese investor regarding the majority stake in HumanOptics AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousHumanOptics AG: Chinese investor new majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG- Closing of the share purchase agreement dated 30 August 2019 betweenMedipart AG and a Chinese investor regarding the majority stake inHumanOptics AG18-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Erlangen, 18 December 2019 - The Management Board of HumanOptics AG("Company"), a leading technology company that manufactures implants for eyesurgery, was informed today by the (previously existing) majorityshareholder of Medipart AG, Unterägeri/Switzerland ("Medipart") that theshare purchase agreement concluded between Medipart and a Chinese investoron 30 August 2019 had been consummated. Accordingly, that Chinese investor,via the intermediary HumanOptics Holding AG as an acquisition vehicle, hasacquired a 73.4 % stake in the Company's share capital from Medipart and isthus the Company's new majority shareholder.Contact:HumanOptics AGInvestor RelationsSpardorfer Str. 15091054 ErlangenTelefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: HumanOptics AGSpardorfer Str. 15091054 ErlangenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93E-mail: mail@humanoptics.comInternet: www.humanoptics.deISIN: DE000A1MMCR6WKN: A1MMCRListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Basic Board), StuttgartEQS News ID: 939273End of Announcement DGAP News Service939273 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)