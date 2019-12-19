DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.336,99+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.624,92+0,52%
DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG

19-Dec-2019


DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HumanOptics AG: Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majority
shareholder of HumanOptics AG

19-Dec-2019 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majority shareholder of
HumanOptics AG *

Erlangen, 19 December 2019 - The Management Board of HumanOptics AG
("Company"), a leading technology company that manufactures implants for eye
surgery, was informed today that the following companies are behind the
Company's new majority shareholder - HumanOptics Holding AG, Berlin - and
that the following Chinese private individual is at the end of the
shareholding chain: Legend Medical Investment Ltd., Tortola, British Virgin
Islands;
Legend Medical Investment (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong; Hunan Liangjing
Medical Management Co, Changsha, Hunan Province, China; Shanghai Qilin
Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai, China; LI Lijuan, Shanghai, China.

Contact:

HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Telefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com

19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com
Internet: www.humanoptics.de
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6, DE000A255FK8
WKN: A1MMCR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 940977

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

940977 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 13:04 ET ( 18:04 GMT)
