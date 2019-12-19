DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG

19.12.2019 - 19:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousHumanOptics AG: Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majorityshareholder of HumanOptics AG19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majority shareholder ofHumanOptics AG *Erlangen, 19 December 2019 - The Management Board of HumanOptics AG("Company"), a leading technology company that manufactures implants for eyesurgery, was informed today that the following companies are behind theCompany's new majority shareholder - HumanOptics Holding AG, Berlin - andthat the following Chinese private individual is at the end of theshareholding chain: Legend Medical Investment Ltd., Tortola, British VirginIslands;Legend Medical Investment (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong; Hunan LiangjingMedical Management Co, Changsha, Hunan Province, China; Shanghai QilinMedical Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai, China; LI Lijuan, Shanghai, China.Contact:HumanOptics AGInvestor RelationsSpardorfer Str. 15091054 ErlangenTelefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: HumanOptics AGSpardorfer Str. 15091054 ErlangenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93E-mail: mail@humanoptics.comInternet: www.humanoptics.deISIN: DE000A1MMCR6, DE000A255FK8WKN: A1MMCRListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Basic Board), StuttgartEQS News ID: 940977End of Announcement DGAP News Service940977 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)