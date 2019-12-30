DAX ®13.263,51-0,55%TecDAX ®3.018,84-0,54%S&P FUTURE3.238,40+0,02%Nasdaq 100 Future8.783,25-0,28%
DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Fire at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals GmbH
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Fire at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals GmbH
30-Dec-2019 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR*
*IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Fire at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals GmbH*
*- Loss of sales revenues of probably EUR 5 to 6 million during the coming
fiscal year*
*- No significant effects on result anticipated according to current status*
Weimar, 30 December 2019 - At the subsidiary of IBU-tec advanced materials
AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5), BNT Chemicals GmbH, a fire occurred on
29 December 2019 in a production building, which was limited to one
production area. The fire was extinguished after a short period of time. The
probable property damage in the lower single-million euro range is covered
by an insurance. As a result of the anticipated production downtime a loss
of sales revenues of approximately EUR 5 to 6 million is expected for 2020.
This concerns exclusively some chemical catalysts, which are used for dip
painting in the automotive area. The production of these catalysts can
probably only be resumed during the second half of 2020. All other products
can be delivered on schedule. Based on the existing insurance policies,
IBU-tec does not expect a significant adverse effect on the 2020 result
according to the current status. The fire does not have any impact on the
2019 sales revenues and result.
*Contact*
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
Phone: +49 (0) 69-905505-52
Email: IBU-tec@edicto.de
IBU-tec advanced Materials AG
Max Narr
Hainweg 9-11
99425 Weimar
Phone: +49 (0) 151 67955683
Email: max.narr@ibu-tec.de
30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate
Exchange
EQS News 944783
ID:
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
944783 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 06:02 ET ( 11:02 GMT)
