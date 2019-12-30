DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Fire at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals GmbH

30.12.2019 - 12:02 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:02

06:02

11:02

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousIBU-tec advanced materials AG: Fire at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals GmbH30-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR**IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Fire at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals GmbH**- Loss of sales revenues of probably EUR 5 to 6 million during the comingfiscal year**- No significant effects on result anticipated according to current status*Weimar, 30 December 2019 - At the subsidiary of IBU-tec advanced materialsAG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5), BNT Chemicals GmbH, a fire occurred on29 December 2019 in a production building, which was limited to oneproduction area. The fire was extinguished after a short period of time. Theprobable property damage in the lower single-million euro range is coveredby an insurance. As a result of the anticipated production downtime a lossof sales revenues of approximately EUR 5 to 6 million is expected for 2020.This concerns exclusively some chemical catalysts, which are used for dippainting in the automotive area. The production of these catalysts canprobably only be resumed during the second half of 2020. All other productscan be delivered on schedule. Based on the existing insurance policies,IBU-tec does not expect a significant adverse effect on the 2020 resultaccording to the current status. The fire does not have any impact on the2019 sales revenues and result.*Contact*edicto GmbHAxel MühlhausEschersheimer Landstraße 42-4460322 FrankfurtPhone: +49 (0) 69-905505-52Email: IBU-tec@edicto.deIBU-tec advanced Materials AGMax NarrHainweg 9-1199425 WeimarPhone: +49 (0) 151 67955683Email: max.narr@ibu-tec.de30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: IBU-tec advanced materials AGHainweg 9-1099425 WeimarGermanyPhone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.deInternet: www.ibu-tec.deISIN: DE000A0XYHT5WKN: A0XYHTIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), TradegateExchangeEQS News 944783ID:End of Announcement DGAP News Service944783 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)