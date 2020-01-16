DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: E.ON Verwaltungs SE informs innogy about the amount of the appropriate cash compensation of ? 42.82 per innogy share in connection with the merger squeeze-out and intention regarding dividend 2019

DAX ®13.429,43-0,02%TecDAX ®3.129,61+0,84%Dow Jones29.193,53+0,56%NASDAQ 1009.081,05+0,50%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Dividend
innogy SE: E.ON Verwaltungs SE informs innogy about the amount of the
appropriate cash compensation of &euro 42.82 per innogy share in connection
with the merger squeeze-out and intention regarding dividend 2019
16-Jan-2020 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Today, E.ON Verwaltungs SE submitted a concretising squeeze-out request in
accordance with Article 9 para. 1 lit. c) ii) of the SE Regulation in
conjunction with section 62 paras. 1 and 5 of the German Transformation Act
(_Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG_) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. of
the German Stock Corporation Act (_Aktiengesetz - AktG_) and asked the
Executive Board of innogy SE to convene an extraordinary general meeting of
innogy SE that would resolve on the transfer of the minority shareholders'
shares in innogy SE to E.ON Verwaltungs SE in exchange for an appropriate
cash compensation in connection with the merger of innogy SE into E.ON
Verwaltungs SE.
E.ON Verwaltungs SE is a 100% indirect subsidiary of E.ON SE and holds 90%
of the shares in innogy SE. E.ON Verwaltungs SE has determined the amount of
the cash compensation at an amount of EUR 42.82 per innogy share. This
corresponds to a volume-weighted average price for the innogy shares over
the three months' period prior to the announcement (on 4 September 2019) of
the intention to exclude the minority shareholders. The court-appointed
expert auditor has confirmed the cash compensation's appropriateness.
The conclusion and notarisation of the merger agreement between innogy SE
and E.ON Verwaltungs SE shall take place on 22 January 2020. It is intended
to convene an extraordinary general meeting on 4 March 2020 that shall
resolve on the transfer of shares of innogy's minority shareholders to E.ON
Verwaltungs SE in exchange for a cash compensation in the amount of EUR
42.82 per innogy share.
The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out depends on the approving
resolution of the general meeting of innogy SE and the registration of the
transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register of E.ON
Verwaltungs SE and innogy SE, respectively.
Together with the squeeze-out request, E.ON Verwaltungs SE informed innogy
SE that, in case of the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares to
E.ON Verwaltungs SE not being registered with the commercial register and
therefore effective until the next annual general meeting of innogy SE, E.ON
Verwaltungs SE intends to support the distribution of a dividend only in the
statutory minimum amount of 4% of the registered share capital.
Responsible person: Dr. Gunnar Janson, General Counsel of innogy SE
16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-12-00
E-mail: invest@innogy.com
Internet: www.innogy.com
ISIN: DE000A2AADD2
WKN: A2AADD
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock
Exchange
EQS News ID: 955483
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
955483 16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 11:52 ET ( 16:52 GMT)
