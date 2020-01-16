DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: E.ON Verwaltungs SE informs innogy about the amount of the appropriate cash compensation of ? 42.82 per innogy share in connection with the merger squeeze-out and intention regarding dividend 2019

16.01.2020 - 17:52 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

17:51

11:52

16:52

DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Dividendinnogy SE: E.ON Verwaltungs SE informs innogy about the amount of theappropriate cash compensation of &euro 42.82 per innogy share in connectionwith the merger squeeze-out and intention regarding dividend 201916-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Today, E.ON Verwaltungs SE submitted a concretising squeeze-out request inaccordance with Article 9 para. 1 lit. c) ii) of the SE Regulation inconjunction with section 62 paras. 1 and 5 of the German Transformation Act(_Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG_) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. ofthe German Stock Corporation Act (_Aktiengesetz - AktG_) and asked theExecutive Board of innogy SE to convene an extraordinary general meeting ofinnogy SE that would resolve on the transfer of the minority shareholders'shares in innogy SE to E.ON Verwaltungs SE in exchange for an appropriatecash compensation in connection with the merger of innogy SE into E.ONVerwaltungs SE.E.ON Verwaltungs SE is a 100% indirect subsidiary of E.ON SE and holds 90%of the shares in innogy SE. E.ON Verwaltungs SE has determined the amount ofthe cash compensation at an amount of EUR 42.82 per innogy share. Thiscorresponds to a volume-weighted average price for the innogy shares overthe three months' period prior to the announcement (on 4 September 2019) ofthe intention to exclude the minority shareholders. The court-appointedexpert auditor has confirmed the cash compensation's appropriateness.The conclusion and notarisation of the merger agreement between innogy SEand E.ON Verwaltungs SE shall take place on 22 January 2020. It is intendedto convene an extraordinary general meeting on 4 March 2020 that shallresolve on the transfer of shares of innogy's minority shareholders to E.ONVerwaltungs SE in exchange for a cash compensation in the amount of EUR42.82 per innogy share.The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out depends on the approvingresolution of the general meeting of innogy SE and the registration of thetransfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register of E.ONVerwaltungs SE and innogy SE, respectively.Together with the squeeze-out request, E.ON Verwaltungs SE informed innogySE that, in case of the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares toE.ON Verwaltungs SE not being registered with the commercial register andtherefore effective until the next annual general meeting of innogy SE, E.ONVerwaltungs SE intends to support the distribution of a dividend only in thestatutory minimum amount of 4% of the registered share capital.Responsible person: Dr. Gunnar Janson, General Counsel of innogy SE16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: innogy SEOpernplatz 145128 EssenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)201-12-00E-mail: invest@innogy.comInternet: www.innogy.comISIN: DE000A2AADD2WKN: A2AADDIndices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg StockExchangeEQS News ID: 955483End of Announcement DGAP News Service955483 16-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)