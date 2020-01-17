DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION

17.01.2020 - 19:32 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): DisposalJENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION17-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORIONJena, January 17, 2020 - The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG (Frankfurt PrimeStandard: JEN) has decided today to stop the process of selling themechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION. The board hascome to the conclusion that the offers submitted do not correspond to thebusiness potential as demonstrated in the fiscal year 2019, and thus, do notmeet Jenoptik's expectation. Going forward, VINCORION will be operated as anindependent investment.JENOPTIK AGThe Executive Board17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: JENOPTIK AGCarl-Zeiss-Straße 107743 JenaGermanyPhone: +49 (0)364 165-2156Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804E-mail: ir@jenoptik.comInternet: www.jenoptik.comISIN: DE000A2NB601WKN: A2NB60Indices: SDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 956399End of Announcement DGAP News Service956399 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)