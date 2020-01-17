DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.327,53+0,10%NASDAQ 1009.144,72+0,22%
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION

DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Disposal
17-Jan-2020 / 19:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jena, January 17, 2020 - The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG (Frankfurt Prime
Standard: JEN) has decided today to stop the process of selling the
mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION. The board has
come to the conclusion that the offers submitted do not correspond to the
business potential as demonstrated in the fiscal year 2019, and thus, do not
meet Jenoptik's expectation. Going forward, VINCORION will be operated as an
independent investment.
JENOPTIK AG
The Executive Board

17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 956399

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

956399 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 13:32 ET ( 18:32 GMT)
