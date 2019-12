DGAP-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Forecast 2020

18.12.2019 - 09:14 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

09:13

03:14

08:14

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Forecast/ForecastJungheinrich AG: Forecast 202018-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Forecast 2020 *Against the backdrop of a significantly declining market in recent months,higher volatility in order intake and, in particular, a lack of positiveeconomic and market signals, the Board of Management and the SupervisoryBoard of Jungheinrich AG estimate that the Group's business performance in2020 will be significantly weaker than in the current fiscal year. For 2020,revenue is expected to range between &euro3.6 billion and &euro3.8 billion(forecast for the full year 2019: between &euro3.85 billion and &euro4.05billion) and EBIT between &euro150 million and &euro200 million (forecastfor the full year 2019: between &euro240 million and &euro260 million). As aresult, according to current estimates, EBIT return on sales is expected torange between 4.0 percent and 5.5 percent (forecast for the full year 2019:between 6.0 percent and 6.7 percent).Despite the difficult economic environment, extensive investments are stillbeing made, especially in the areas of digitalisation, automation andlithium-ion technology. In addition, measures are being taken to increaseefficiency in order to safeguard profitability even under deterioratedmarket conditions.Press enquiries to:Martin Wielgus - Head of Corporate Communications+49 40 6948-3976 / +49 151 54255852 martin.wielgus@jungheinrich.dewww.jungheinrich.com [1]Analyst/investor enquiries to:Andrea Bleesen - Head of Investor Relations+49 40 6948-3407 andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de www.jungheinrich.com [2]18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Jungheinrich AGFriedrich-Ebert-Damm 12922047 HamburgGermanyPhone: +49 40 6948-0Fax: +49 40 6948-1777E-mail: info@jungheinrich.deInternet: www.jungheinrich.comISIN: DE0006219934WKN: 621993Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg;Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 938759End of Announcement DGAP News Service938759 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3b08e317d0fecccc822e7958003fdfac&application_id=938759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f6750aa519a8bec861f64f8d0f42976&application_id=938759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)