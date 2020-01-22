DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%Dow Jones29.186,27-0,03%NASDAQ 1009.188,57+0,24%
DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
KAP AG: KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS
SEGMENT

22-Jan-2020 / 21:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
KAP AG (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408)

*KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS
SEGMENT*

*Fulda, 22 January 2020* - KAP AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board
today decided on an extensive reorganisation of the engineered products
segment. The reorganisation measures target the sustainable improvement of
profitability in this segment. In order to achieve this, operating
activities with a negative contribution margin will be abandoned. KAP AG is
therefore planning the complete closure of the Fulda site, whose focus is on
the production of cord fabric, and of a site in the Czech Republic, where in
particular soft cords and raw twines are produced. Moreover, another site in
the Czech Republic that manufactures tents and technical fabrics is to be
sold. The above activities accounted for revenue totalling around EUR 40
million in the 2019 financial year. We currently expect the expenses
associated with the aforementioned reorganisation measures only to affect
the Group's development in the 2020 financial year and to be in the
single-digit millions, while the liquidity situation is more likely to
improve over the same period due to releases in current assets.

The Management Board expects to see positive effects from taking the
reorganisation measures as early as in the 2021 financial year.

*Contact*
KAP AG
Dr Alexander Riedel
E: a.riedel@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 590

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Michael Werneke
E: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 34

*About KAP*
KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000
employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films,
IT/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing
innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international
companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term
business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with
sustainable growth potential. Our focus is on developing market-leading,
specialised, and high-margin industrial product lines within these segments.
As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire
attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to
strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP
shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend
policy.

22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 959181

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

959181 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 15:54 ET ( 20:54 GMT)
