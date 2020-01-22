DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%Dow Jones29.186,27-0,03%NASDAQ 1009.188,57+0,24%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS...
DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS SEGMENT
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
KAP AG: KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS
SEGMENT
22-Jan-2020 / 21:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
KAP AG (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408)
*KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS
SEGMENT*
*Fulda, 22 January 2020* - KAP AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board
today decided on an extensive reorganisation of the engineered products
segment. The reorganisation measures target the sustainable improvement of
profitability in this segment. In order to achieve this, operating
activities with a negative contribution margin will be abandoned. KAP AG is
therefore planning the complete closure of the Fulda site, whose focus is on
the production of cord fabric, and of a site in the Czech Republic, where in
particular soft cords and raw twines are produced. Moreover, another site in
the Czech Republic that manufactures tents and technical fabrics is to be
sold. The above activities accounted for revenue totalling around EUR 40
million in the 2019 financial year. We currently expect the expenses
associated with the aforementioned reorganisation measures only to affect
the Group's development in the 2020 financial year and to be in the
single-digit millions, while the liquidity situation is more likely to
improve over the same period due to releases in current assets.
The Management Board expects to see positive effects from taking the
reorganisation measures as early as in the 2021 financial year.
*Contact*
KAP AG
Dr Alexander Riedel
E: a.riedel@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 590
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Michael Werneke
E: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 34
*About KAP*
KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000
employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films,
IT/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing
innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international
companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term
business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with
sustainable growth potential. Our focus is on developing market-leading,
specialised, and high-margin industrial product lines within these segments.
As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire
attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to
strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP
shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend
policy.
22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 959181
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
959181 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 15:54 ET ( 20:54 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|23,20
|+12,62%
|EUR
|+2,60
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
DAX endlich mit neuem Rekord: und jetzt?
07:1922.01. 17:56
Dax wagt nur kurzen Sprung auf neues Rekordhoch
01:4222.01. 17:20
Most Actives: K+S, Varta, Daimler
03:2722.01. 16:50
Aktie im Fokus: Airbus auf Rekordhoch - Boeing im Pech
00:5822.01. 15:46
Geschafft: DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch!
05:3422.01. 14:39
Netflix unter Druck - Jagd auf den Streaming-König ist eröffnet
01:3222.01. 14:34
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 22.01.2020
01:0522.01. 13:28
Analyser to go: Daumen über Varta gesenkt
01:3922.01. 11:59
Dax schafft Sprung zum neuen Rekord - Dieselprobleme belasten Daimler
01:5222.01. 11:59
Marktstratege Lipkow: Der Deckel ist weggeflogen
14:0722.01. 11:58
Leitindex auf Allzeithoch - DAX-Check
03:1322.01. 10:49
S&T: Starker Ausblick, starke Aktie - Trading-Tipp des Tages
01:5922.01. 10:48
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?