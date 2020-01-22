DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

22.01.2020 - 21:54 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Restructure of CompanyKAP AG: KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTSSEGMENT22-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MARKAP AG (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408)*KAP AG PLANNING EXTENSIVE REORGANISATION OF THE ENGINEERED PRODUCTSSEGMENT**Fulda, 22 January 2020* - KAP AG's Management Board and Supervisory Boardtoday decided on an extensive reorganisation of the engineered productssegment. The reorganisation measures target the sustainable improvement ofprofitability in this segment. In order to achieve this, operatingactivities with a negative contribution margin will be abandoned. KAP AG istherefore planning the complete closure of the Fulda site, whose focus is onthe production of cord fabric, and of a site in the Czech Republic, where inparticular soft cords and raw twines are produced. Moreover, another site inthe Czech Republic that manufactures tents and technical fabrics is to besold. The above activities accounted for revenue totalling around EUR 40million in the 2019 financial year. We currently expect the expensesassociated with the aforementioned reorganisation measures only to affectthe Group's development in the 2020 financial year and to be in thesingle-digit millions, while the liquidity situation is more likely toimprove over the same period due to releases in current assets.The Management Board expects to see positive effects from taking thereorganisation measures as early as in the 2021 financial year.*Contact*KAP AGDr Alexander RiedelE: a.riedel@kap.deT: +49 661 103 590Kirchhoff Consult AGMichael WernekeE: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.deT: +49 40 609 186 34*About KAP*KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films,IT/services, surface technologies and precision components, developinginnovative industrial products and technological solutions for internationalcompanies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-termbusiness strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets withsustainable growth potential. Our focus is on developing market-leading,specialised, and high-margin industrial product lines within these segments.As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquireattractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view tostrengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAPshares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividendpolicy.22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: KAP AGEdelzeller Straße 4436043 FuldaGermanyPhone: 06611030Fax: 0661103830E-mail: office@kap.deInternet: www.kap.deISIN: DE0006208408WKN: 620840Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 959181End of Announcement DGAP News Service959181 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)