DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group beats expectations for 2019 with a strong year end

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Preliminary ResultsKION GROUP AG: KION Group beats expectations for 2019 with a strong year end17-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.17 January 2020Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)No 596/2014*KION Group beats expectations for 2019 with a strong year end*As of today, preliminary, unaudited consolidated financial figures for 2019are available to KION GROUP AG.Despite a very difficult market environment, the KION Group's order intakerose by around 5 percent year-on-year and is likely to have reached around&euro9.1 billion (previous year: &euro8.7 billion). This was attributable toa very good level of orders at the end of the year in both of the Group'soperating segments, Industrial Trucks & Services (IT&S) and Supply ChainSolutions (SCS). Order intake was thus above the level set out in theoutlook for 2019 (&euro8.25 billion to &euro8.95 billion). Consolidatedrevenue jumped by almost 10 percent to reach around &euro8.8 billion(previous year: &euro8.0 billion) and was also higher than in the outlook(&euro8.15 billion to &euro8.65 billion). Both operating segmentscontributed to the increase in revenue.Adjusted EBIT is likely to have gone up by around 8 percent to around&euro850 million (previous year: &euro790 million). The adjusted EBIT margincontracted slightly in 2019 to presumably around 9.6 percent (previous year:9.9 percent). One of the main reasons for this was the disproportionatelystrong growth in the new truck business and project business, which havelower margins. Free cash flow amounted to around &euro565 million (previousyear: &euro520 million), a year-on-year increase of around 9 percent. Thiswas significantly higher than in the outlook (&euro380 million to &euro480million). Free cash flow was driven by very healthy order intake in theSupply Chain Solutions segment and the resulting advance payments fromcustomers.In the *Industrial Trucks & Services segment*, orders for around 214thousand new trucks were taken in 2019 (previous year: 217 thousand). Thesignificant market slowdown meant that the segment was not fully able tomatch the very high figure reported for 2018 (down by 1.4 percent). Thetotal value of order intake increased by almost 2 percent and is likely tobe around &euro6.3 billion (previous year: &euro6.2 billion). Total segmentrevenue went up by almost 8 percent to around &euro6.4 billion (previousyear: &euro5.9 billion) and was thus higher than in the outlook (&euro6.05billion to &euro6.25 billion). Adjusted EBIT is expected to be around&euro693 million, a year-on-year improvement of around 6 percent (previousyear: &euro655 million).At around &euro2.8 billion in 2019, order intake in the *Supply ChainSolutions segment* was around 14 percent up on the figure reported for theprior year (&euro2.4 billion) and was much higher than in the outlook(&euro2.0 billion to &euro2.5 billion). Total segment revenue rose by around16 percent to around &euro2.4 billion (previous year: &euro2.1 billion). Thesegment's adjusted EBIT is expected to be around &euro228 million (previousyear: &euro180 million), a jump of around 27 percent, and exceeded theoutlook (&euro190 million to &euro225 million).The KION Group anticipates that the global market for industrial trucks willremain fairly flat in 2020 in view of the ongoing geopolitical uncertaintiesand expected economic volatility. By contrast, demand for supply chainsolutions should continue to rise.The KION Group, in 2020, plans to continue to forge ahead with its KION 2027growth strategy and invest heavily in the expansion of production capacityworldwide. Additionally, it plans to broaden its range of products andsolutions, step up software development for automation solutions and enhanceits portfolio of energy systems. The expansion of the global sales andservice network is also to be continued, as is the Group's digitaltransformation.In 2020, the KION Group's adjusted EBIT and free cash flow will therefore beburdened by the substantial volume of strategic investments aimed at furtherexpanding the business.This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to variousrisks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from thosedescribed in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factorsand uncertainties, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitiveconditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreignexchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigativeproceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake anyresponsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.Order intake comprises all orders received from customers less anycancellations in the underlying period. Adjusted EBIT corresponds toearnings before interest and taxes but excludes the effects of purchaseprice allocations as well as non-recurring items. The adjusted EBIT marginis calculated as the ratio of adjusted EBIT to revenues. Free cash flow isdefined as cash flow from operating activities plus cash flow from investingactivities.Explanations and reconciliations of key financial figures used can be foundin the KION Group AG's Annual Report 2018 (available athttps://www.kiongroup.com/KION-Website-Main/Investor-Relations/Reports-Presentations/Reports-Presentations-(3-Min-Cache)/kion_group_report_2018_en_fy.pdf), especially on the pages 61, 70 et seq., 74 et seqq., 81 et seq., 217,232, 268 et seq.Contact for investorsPhil PezusVice President Investor RelationsTel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 46phil.pezus@kiongroup.comContact for the mediaMichael HaugerSenior Vice President Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655Cell: +49 (0)151 1686 5550michael.hauger@kiongroup.comFrank GrodzkiSenior Director External Communications & Group NewsroomTel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 96Cell: +49 (0)151 65 26 29 16frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: KION GROUP AGThea-Rasche-Straße 860549 Frankfurt/MainGermanyPhone: +49 69 20110-0E-mail: info@kiongroup.comInternet: www.kiongroup.comISIN: DE000KGX8881WKN: KGX888Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 955795End of Announcement DGAP News Service955795 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)