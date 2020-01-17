DAX ®13.510,69+0,61%TecDAX ®3.144,85+0,49%S&P FUTURE3.322,90+0,20%Nasdaq 100 Future9.092,50+0,36%
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group beats expectations for 2019 with a strong year end
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
KION GROUP AG: KION Group beats expectations for 2019 with a strong year end
17-Jan-2020 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
17 January 2020
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014
*KION Group beats expectations for 2019 with a strong year end*
As of today, preliminary, unaudited consolidated financial figures for 2019
are available to KION GROUP AG.
Despite a very difficult market environment, the KION Group's order intake
rose by around 5 percent year-on-year and is likely to have reached around
&euro9.1 billion (previous year: &euro8.7 billion). This was attributable to
a very good level of orders at the end of the year in both of the Group's
operating segments, Industrial Trucks & Services (IT&S) and Supply Chain
Solutions (SCS). Order intake was thus above the level set out in the
outlook for 2019 (&euro8.25 billion to &euro8.95 billion). Consolidated
revenue jumped by almost 10 percent to reach around &euro8.8 billion
(previous year: &euro8.0 billion) and was also higher than in the outlook
(&euro8.15 billion to &euro8.65 billion). Both operating segments
contributed to the increase in revenue.
Adjusted EBIT is likely to have gone up by around 8 percent to around
&euro850 million (previous year: &euro790 million). The adjusted EBIT margin
contracted slightly in 2019 to presumably around 9.6 percent (previous year:
9.9 percent). One of the main reasons for this was the disproportionately
strong growth in the new truck business and project business, which have
lower margins. Free cash flow amounted to around &euro565 million (previous
year: &euro520 million), a year-on-year increase of around 9 percent. This
was significantly higher than in the outlook (&euro380 million to &euro480
million). Free cash flow was driven by very healthy order intake in the
Supply Chain Solutions segment and the resulting advance payments from
customers.
In the *Industrial Trucks & Services segment*, orders for around 214
thousand new trucks were taken in 2019 (previous year: 217 thousand). The
significant market slowdown meant that the segment was not fully able to
match the very high figure reported for 2018 (down by 1.4 percent). The
total value of order intake increased by almost 2 percent and is likely to
be around &euro6.3 billion (previous year: &euro6.2 billion). Total segment
revenue went up by almost 8 percent to around &euro6.4 billion (previous
year: &euro5.9 billion) and was thus higher than in the outlook (&euro6.05
billion to &euro6.25 billion). Adjusted EBIT is expected to be around
&euro693 million, a year-on-year improvement of around 6 percent (previous
year: &euro655 million).
At around &euro2.8 billion in 2019, order intake in the *Supply Chain
Solutions segment* was around 14 percent up on the figure reported for the
prior year (&euro2.4 billion) and was much higher than in the outlook
(&euro2.0 billion to &euro2.5 billion). Total segment revenue rose by around
16 percent to around &euro2.4 billion (previous year: &euro2.1 billion). The
segment's adjusted EBIT is expected to be around &euro228 million (previous
year: &euro180 million), a jump of around 27 percent, and exceeded the
outlook (&euro190 million to &euro225 million).
The KION Group anticipates that the global market for industrial trucks will
remain fairly flat in 2020 in view of the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties
and expected economic volatility. By contrast, demand for supply chain
solutions should continue to rise.
The KION Group, in 2020, plans to continue to forge ahead with its KION 2027
growth strategy and invest heavily in the expansion of production capacity
worldwide. Additionally, it plans to broaden its range of products and
solutions, step up software development for automation solutions and enhance
its portfolio of energy systems. The expansion of the global sales and
service network is also to be continued, as is the Group's digital
transformation.
In 2020, the KION Group's adjusted EBIT and free cash flow will therefore be
burdened by the substantial volume of strategic investments aimed at further
expanding the business.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various
risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those
described in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors
and uncertainties, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive
conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign
exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative
proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any
responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
Order intake comprises all orders received from customers less any
cancellations in the underlying period. Adjusted EBIT corresponds to
earnings before interest and taxes but excludes the effects of purchase
price allocations as well as non-recurring items. The adjusted EBIT margin
is calculated as the ratio of adjusted EBIT to revenues. Free cash flow is
defined as cash flow from operating activities plus cash flow from investing
activities.
Explanations and reconciliations of key financial figures used can be found
in the KION Group AG's Annual Report 2018 (available at
https://www.kiongroup.com/KION-Website-Main/Investor-Relations/Reports-Prese
ntations/Reports-Presentations-(3-Min-Cache)/kion_group_report_2018_en_fy.pd
f), especially on the pages 61, 70 et seq., 74 et seqq., 81 et seq., 217,
232, 268 et seq.
Contact for investors
Phil Pezus
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 46
phil.pezus@kiongroup.com
Contact for the media
Michael Hauger
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655
Cell: +49 (0)151 1686 5550
michael.hauger@kiongroup.com
Frank Grodzki
Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom
Tel: +49 (0)69.2 01 10-74 96
Cell: +49 (0)151 65 26 29 16
frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com
17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 955795
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
955795 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 05:13 ET ( 10:13 GMT)
KION GROUP AG
