DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives order from The Lion Electric Co. for the year 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Forecast
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives order from The Lion Electric
Co. for the year 2020
31-Dec-2019 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*LION Smart GmbH receives order from The Lion Electric Co. for the year
2020*
LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that LION Smart GmbH has received
an order from its Canadian customer "Lion Electric" for the supply of BMW
battery systems for the year 2020, following a successfully concluded
framework agreement on December 23rd, 2019. The contract has a total term of
four years, until 2023.
LION E-Mobility AG expects a sales volume for the fiscal year 2020 of about
&euro8.5 million that should significantly increase over the next years. The
battery packs, with a storage capacity of around 42.6 kWh each, shall be
delivered monthly to Lion Electric and will be used for the electrification
of school buses and trucks. The first series of storage units are scheduled
for delivery starting February 2020. The quantities are predicted to
increase monthly. The estimated sales volumes for the following two years
2021/2022 ordered by Lion Electric are forecasted to be over &euro10 million
per year.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
With this project, LION Smart has created a new business line that can
generate significant sales in the short-term by providing battery solutions
for vehicles, buses and trucks. Offering products rather than only
engineering services is a key new initiative.
The LION team is looking forward to working with the Lion Electric team and
wants to thank its shareholders and customers for their ongoing support.
*About The Lion Electric Co.*
The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission
vehicles. Lion creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric school buses,
minibuses for paratransit, shuttle buses, and urban trucks. Lion is a North
American leader in electric OEM.
Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features
that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs.
https://thelionelectric.com/en [1]
The relationship between LION E-Mobility AG and Lion Electric is merely on a
client basis. The companies are completely independent one from each other
and have no related parties and/or Agency relationship.
Christian Kutscher
Investor Relation
Telefon: +41 41 500 54 11
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com
*Disclaimer:*
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number
of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other
things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans,
beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the
use of words such as 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'would', 'likely',
'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'objective'
and 'continue' (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of
similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements
involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on
such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in
making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include
but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including
but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers);
Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of
additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition;
changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the
ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability
to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic
plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or
to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this
presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
Contact:
Tobias Mayer
Board member and CEO
31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich
(m:access)
EQS News 944905
ID:
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
944905 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=601588014cafe8348fa758abceea665b&application_id=944905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 03:35 ET ( 08:35 GMT)
