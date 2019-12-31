DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives order from The Lion Electric Co. for the year 2020

31.12.2019 - 09:35 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/ForecastLION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives order from The Lion ElectricCo. for the year 202031-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*LION Smart GmbH receives order from The Lion Electric Co. for the year2020*LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that LION Smart GmbH has receivedan order from its Canadian customer "Lion Electric" for the supply of BMWbattery systems for the year 2020, following a successfully concludedframework agreement on December 23rd, 2019. The contract has a total term offour years, until 2023.LION E-Mobility AG expects a sales volume for the fiscal year 2020 of about&euro8.5 million that should significantly increase over the next years. Thebattery packs, with a storage capacity of around 42.6 kWh each, shall bedelivered monthly to Lion Electric and will be used for the electrificationof school buses and trucks. The first series of storage units are scheduledfor delivery starting February 2020. The quantities are predicted toincrease monthly. The estimated sales volumes for the following two years2021/2022 ordered by Lion Electric are forecasted to be over &euro10 millionper year.Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:With this project, LION Smart has created a new business line that cangenerate significant sales in the short-term by providing battery solutionsfor vehicles, buses and trucks. Offering products rather than onlyengineering services is a key new initiative.The LION team is looking forward to working with the Lion Electric team andwants to thank its shareholders and customers for their ongoing support.*About The Lion Electric Co.*The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emissionvehicles. Lion creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric school buses,minibuses for paratransit, shuttle buses, and urban trucks. Lion is a NorthAmerican leader in electric OEM.Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique featuresthat are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs.https://thelionelectric.com/en [1]The relationship between LION E-Mobility AG and Lion Electric is merely on aclient basis. The companies are completely independent one from each otherand have no related parties and/or Agency relationship.Christian KutscherInvestor RelationTelefon: +41 41 500 54 11E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com*Disclaimer:*This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a numberof risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among otherthings, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans,beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by theuse of words such as 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'would', 'likely','expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'objective'and 'continue' (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions ofsimilar import. Although the Company believes that the expectationsreflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statementsinvolve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed onsuch statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied inmaking forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materiallyfrom those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors thatcould cause actual results to differ materially from expectations includebut are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (includingbut not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers);Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability ofadditional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition;changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; theability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the abilityto attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategicplans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly orto revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in thispresentation, whether as a result of new information, future events orotherwise, except as required by law.Contact:Tobias MayerBoard member and CEO31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: LION E-Mobility AGLindenstraße 166340 BaarSwitzerlandPhone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12E-mail: info@lionemobility.deInternet: www.lionemobility.comISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3HListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich(m:access)EQS News 944905ID:End of Announcement DGAP News Service944905 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=601588014cafe8348fa758abceea665b&application_id=944905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)