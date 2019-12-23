DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries with Lion Electric Bus Co.

DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.549,09+0,33%NASDAQ 1008.704,38+0,30%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW
batteries with Lion Electric Bus Co.
23-Dec-2019 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries with Lion
Electric Bus Co. *
LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that the Canadian customer "The
Lion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supply
contract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH. Starting next year LION
Smart will sell BMW i3 batteries to Lion Electric for the use in school
buses and trucks.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
LION Smart GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, specializes in
battery system development, integration and battery lab testing since 2008.
In addition to its own modular LIGHT Battery system, LION Smart is
developing vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and
modules.
The first official integration project with 'The Lion Electric Co.', a
commercial vehicle manufacturer (OEM) in Canada already started in June
2019; the framework agreement for series supply has now been signed.
LION Smart will support additional customers from the commercial vehicle
sector integrating BMW battery systems for supply in series productions.
If you are interested, please get in contact with Mr. Tobias Mayer,
tobias.mayer@lionsmart.com or
Mr. Sebastian Carl, Sebastian.Carl@bmw.de
*About LION Smart GmbH*
LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and
other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system
analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like
lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION
Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out
its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology with
partners like TWT, Airbus, Dassault Aviation, national and international
universities as VDL Group.
CEO: Christian Kutscher, christian.kutscher@lionsmart.com
*About The Lion Electric Co.*
The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission
vehicles. Lion creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric school buses,
minibuses for paratransit, shuttle buses, and urban trucks. Lion is North
American leader in electric OEM.
Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features
that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs.
https://thelionelectric.com/en [1]
Christian Kutscher
Investor Relation
Phone: +41 41 500 54 11
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com
*Disclaimer:*
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number
of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other
things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans,
beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the
use of words such as 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'would', 'likely',
'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'objective'
and 'continue' (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of
similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements
involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on
such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in
making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include
but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including
but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers);
Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of
additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition;
changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the
ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability
to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic
plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or
to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this
presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich
(m:access)
EQS News 942901
ID:
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
942901 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=601588014cafe8348fa758abceea665b&application_id=942901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 12:57 ET ( 17:57 GMT)
