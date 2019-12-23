DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries with Lion Electric Bus Co.

23.12.2019 - 18:57 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming OrdersLION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMWbatteries with Lion Electric Bus Co.23-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries with LionElectric Bus Co. *LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that the Canadian customer "TheLion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supplycontract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH. Starting next year LIONSmart will sell BMW i3 batteries to Lion Electric for the use in schoolbuses and trucks.Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:LION Smart GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, specializes inbattery system development, integration and battery lab testing since 2008.In addition to its own modular LIGHT Battery system, LION Smart isdeveloping vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries andmodules.The first official integration project with 'The Lion Electric Co.', acommercial vehicle manufacturer (OEM) in Canada already started in June2019; the framework agreement for series supply has now been signed.LION Smart will support additional customers from the commercial vehiclesector integrating BMW battery systems for supply in series productions.If you are interested, please get in contact with Mr. Tobias Mayer,tobias.mayer@lionsmart.com orMr. Sebastian Carl, Sebastian.Carl@bmw.de*About LION Smart GmbH*LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for originalequipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry andother industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in systemanalysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems likelithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LIONSmarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries outits own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology withpartners like TWT, Airbus, Dassault Aviation, national and internationaluniversities as VDL Group.CEO: Christian Kutscher, christian.kutscher@lionsmart.com*About The Lion Electric Co.*The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emissionvehicles. Lion creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric school buses,minibuses for paratransit, shuttle buses, and urban trucks. Lion is NorthAmerican leader in electric OEM.Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique featuresthat are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs.https://thelionelectric.com/en [1]Christian KutscherInvestor RelationPhone: +41 41 500 54 11E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com*Disclaimer:*This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a numberof risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among otherthings, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans,beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by theuse of words such as 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'would', 'likely','expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'objective'and 'continue' (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions ofsimilar import. Although the Company believes that the expectationsreflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statementsinvolve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed onsuch statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied inmaking forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materiallyfrom those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors thatcould cause actual results to differ materially from expectations includebut are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (includingbut not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers);Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability ofadditional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition;changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; theability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the abilityto attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategicplans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.