DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce...

DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce
USA, Inc.

31-Dec-2019 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary
MagForce USA, Inc.*

*Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, December 31, 2019* - MagForce AG
(Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device
company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announces the
successful completion of a capital increase of its subsidiary MagForce USA,
Inc. The issuance of a total of 292,200 new shares will generate gross
proceeds of approximately USD 4.5 million for MagForce USA, Inc. The new
MagForce USA, Inc. shares were subscribed by Lipps & Associates LLC, of
which Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc., is the principal
owner.

Following the issue of the new shares, MagForce AG holds 65.3 percent of the
shares in MagForce USA, Inc. and will continue to retain a majority
ownership position in the US subsidiary.

The proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to fund
operational spending, Stage 2 of MagForce's pivotal clinical trial for the
focal treatment of prostate cancer, and to prepare for commercialization.

*- End of Insider Information -*

*Contact:*
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

*Disclaimer *

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which
may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",
"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or
"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of
risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may
substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG
assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to
correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945227

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

945227 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 05:40 ET ( 10:40 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

MAGFORCE AG
MAGFORCE AG - Performance (3 Monate) 4,00 -0,37%
EUR -0,02
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
11:42 PRESS RELEASE: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche -2- MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
12:00 DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ 13,40 +0,75%
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:52 PRESS RELEASE: Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche -2- MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG (deutsch) EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:40 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
11:40 DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:38 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,50 +2,80%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
30.12. Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Ufo droht mit Streik-Ausweitung LUFTHANSA 16,41 -0,09%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG (deutsch) EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:40 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
11:40 DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:38 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
Marktberichte
11:38 Banken fragen 6,436 Milliarden Euro weniger EZB-Liquidität nach
10:32 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Bis auf China überwiegen Aktienkursverluste an Silvester RYMAN HEALTHCARE GRP LTD 10,62 +3,91%
09:44 MÄRKTE Europa/Gewinnmitnahmen setzen sich fort AEX 604,99 -0,79%
30.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
30.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,9% auf 13.135 Punkte ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 21,20 ±0,00%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen