DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital IncreaseMagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForceUSA, Inc.31-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiaryMagForce USA, Inc.**Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, December 31, 2019* - MagForce AG(Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical devicecompany in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announces thesuccessful completion of a capital increase of its subsidiary MagForce USA,Inc. The issuance of a total of 292,200 new shares will generate grossproceeds of approximately USD 4.5 million for MagForce USA, Inc. The newMagForce USA, Inc. shares were subscribed by Lipps & Associates LLC, ofwhich Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc., is the principalowner.Following the issue of the new shares, MagForce AG holds 65.3 percent of theshares in MagForce USA, Inc. and will continue to retain a majorityownership position in the US subsidiary.The proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to fundoperational spending, Stage 2 of MagForce's pivotal clinical trial for thefocal treatment of prostate cancer, and to prepare for commercialization.*- End of Insider Information -**Contact:*Barbara von FrankenbergVice President Communications & Investor RelationsT +49-30-308380-77E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com*Disclaimer *This release may contain forward-looking statements and information whichmay be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims","anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our currentexpectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety ofrisks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG maysubstantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AGassumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or tocorrect them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MagForce AGMax-Planck-Straße 312489 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99E-mail: info@magforce.comInternet: www.magforce.comISIN: DE000A0HGQF5WKN: A0HGQFIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 945227End of Announcement DGAP News Service945227 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)