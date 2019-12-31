DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.

DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce
USA, Inc.
31-Dec-2019 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary
MagForce USA, Inc.*
*Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, December 31, 2019* - MagForce AG
(Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device
company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announces the
successful completion of a capital increase of its subsidiary MagForce USA,
Inc. The issuance of a total of 292,200 new shares will generate gross
proceeds of approximately USD 4.5 million for MagForce USA, Inc. The new
MagForce USA, Inc. shares were subscribed by Lipps & Associates LLC, of
which Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc., is the principal
owner.
Following the issue of the new shares, MagForce AG holds 65.3 percent of the
shares in MagForce USA, Inc. and will continue to retain a majority
ownership position in the US subsidiary.
The proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to fund
operational spending, Stage 2 of MagForce's pivotal clinical trial for the
focal treatment of prostate cancer, and to prepare for commercialization.
*- End of Insider Information -*
*Contact:*
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com
*Disclaimer *
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which
may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",
"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or
"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of
risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may
substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG
assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to
correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945227
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
945227 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 05:40 ET ( 10:40 GMT)
