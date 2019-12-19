DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Company investigates suspicion of irregularities in inventory valuation at a subsidiary for the financial years 2017 and 2018

19.12.2019 - 13:37 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): MiscellaneousMAX Automation SE: Company investigates suspicion of irregularities ininventory valuation at a subsidiary for the financial years 2017 and 201819-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))*MAX Automation SE: Company investigates suspicion of irregularities ininventory valuation at a subsidiary for the financial years 2017 and 2018 **Duesseldorf, 19 December 2019 -* During the preparation of the audit of theannual financial statements of iNDAT Robotics GmbH, a subsidiary of MAXAutomation SE, suspicious circumstances arose which indicate irregularitiesin the valuation of inventories for the financial years 2017 and 2018. MAXAutomation SE is investigating this suspicion and will take legal action ifnecessary.*Contact:*Katja RedweikHead of Corporate Development/IRMAX Automation SETel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144katja.redweik@maxautomation.comwww.maxautomation.com [1]*Contact for media representatives:*Susan Hoffmeister Marco CabrasCROSS ALLIANCE communication newskontor - Agentur fürGmbH KommunikationTel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 2230sh@crossalliance.de marco.cabras@newskontor.de19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MAX Automation SEBreite Straße 29-3140213 DüsseldorfGermanyPhone: +49 (0)211 90991-0Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.comInternet: www.maxautomation.comISIN: DE000A2DA588WKN: A2DA58Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 940303End of Announcement DGAP News Service940303 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=18a0233eb6485160c15ce49a075c9164&application_id=940303&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)