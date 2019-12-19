DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Company investigates suspicion of irregularities in inventory valuation at a subsidiary for the financial years 2017 and 2018

DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.337,01+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.624,97+0,52%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MAX Automation SE: Company investigates suspicion of irregularities in
inventory valuation at a subsidiary for the financial years 2017 and 2018
19-Dec-2019 / 13:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))
*MAX Automation SE: Company investigates suspicion of irregularities in
inventory valuation at a subsidiary for the financial years 2017 and 2018 *
*Duesseldorf, 19 December 2019 -* During the preparation of the audit of the
annual financial statements of iNDAT Robotics GmbH, a subsidiary of MAX
Automation SE, suspicious circumstances arose which indicate irregularities
in the valuation of inventories for the financial years 2017 and 2018. MAX
Automation SE is investigating this suspicion and will take legal action if
necessary.
*Contact:*
Katja Redweik
Head of Corporate Development/IR
MAX Automation SE
Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com [1]
*Contact for media representatives:*
Susan Hoffmeister Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication newskontor - Agentur für
GmbH Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
30
sh@crossalliance.de marco.cabras@newskontor.de
19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940303
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
940303 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=18a0233eb6485160c15ce49a075c9164&application_id=940303&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 07:37 ET ( 12:37 GMT)
