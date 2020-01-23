DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc: advances its market position and offering in programmatic mobile location-based display and video advertising with the acquisition of Verve's business assets.

23.01.2020 - 00:47 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): TakeoverMedia and Games Invest plc: advances its market position and offering inprogrammatic mobile location-based display and video advertising with theacquisition of Verve's business assets.23-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Media and Games Invest plc advances its market position and offering inprogrammatic mobile location-based display and video advertising with theacquisition of Verve's business assets.January 22, 2020* - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT000000580101;Symbol: M8G) announces today that its subsidiary gamigo AG agreed onacquiring substantially all assets of Verve Wireless Inc ("Verve") via itsUS-based subsidiary. Verve is a leading North American mobile data platformfor location-based programmatic video and display marketing. Thistransaction includes Verve's technology, intellectual property and the teamwith domain expertise in branded programmatic advertising and itslocation-based analytics and data management platform.Verve was founded in 2005 with offices in i.a. New York and San Diego. Theacquisition is expected to generate additional net revenues in the lowerdouble-digit million range in the current fiscal year. Depending on thespeed of finalizing, restructuring and integrating the transaction withinthe coming weeks, management expects an additional EBITDA* in the lowsingle-digit million range for the year 2020. The purchase price depends onvarious factors and is expected to be in the low double-digit million range.The acquisition expands the group's product portfolio, customer base as wellas sales organization and further strengthens the group's position in theNorth American market with strong synergies towards the other mediacompanies as well as gaming companies of the MGI group.* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as definedon page III in the consolidated financial statements 2018 of Media and GamesInvest plcInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Explanatory sectionMGI believes in the combination of M&A and organic growth in the synergeticgaming and media sectors having acquired over 30 companies and assets in thelast six years. By integrating and focusing on synergies, MGI is buildingleading platforms in the gaming as well as in the media and advertisingsegments while leveraging the strong synergies between these segments.The acquisition of Verve's business assets strengthens MGI's position inmedia and advertising and will boost the marketing of the game companies.While the MGI group already offers online performance marketing (Adspree),an influencer marketing agency (Mediakraft) as well as a SaaS platform(ReachHero), a supply side performance platform (Pubnative), additionally toa global app performance agency (Applift), the group is now expanding byutilizing Verve's programmatic mobile brand marketplace, as well as its datamanagement and location-based platforms. Substantial revenue, as well ascost synergies, are leveraged within the media and advertising unit inaddition to the gaming companies.MGI welcomes Verve's customers and partners and plans to support furtherrolling out of the business globally also using synergies within the group.Verve's customers will be benefiting from a significant increase ininventory reach and a wider range of advertising services. On the otherhand, the other MGI companies will profit from Verve's true performancesolution that leverages the power of third-party mobile data in the contextof location, including strong and unique products such as Click-to-Map,which enables retailers to measure store visits and pedestrian traffic.'With the acquisition of Verve, we are further expanding the position of theMGI Group in the media and advertising sector. Together, the group has astrong global offering with over 600 million monthly active direct users,strong proprietary technology, over 17 registered patents and a global salesteam with offices and employees in well over 20 countries worldwide as wellas a strong customer base, including many blue-chip companies. Thispowerhouse in the media sector will also further strengthen the gamingsector, particularly in the area of user acquisition for our portfolio gamesas well as for our new game launches.' Said Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI.*About Media and Games Invest plc:*Media and Games Invest plc, ('MGI'), is a fast and profitably growingcompany focusing on a 'buy, integrate, build & improve' strategy throughorganic growth and acquisitions in the media and games markets. Technologyis actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitiveadvantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials areimportant criteria for the expansion of the group. The most importantinvestments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company,ReachHero GmbH, a leading influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH, a leadingmedia company specializing in mobile advertising, and Pubnative, an SSPplatform for mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed a.o. onthe Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.*Disclaimer*This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that arebased on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management ofMedia and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known andunknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean thatthe actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performanceof Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it maydeviate significantly from the estimations presented here. *Press contact:*edicto GmbHAxel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke KnopTelephone: +49 69 9055 05 51Email: MGI@edicto.de*Issuer*Media and Games Invest plcSören Barz, Head of Investor RelationsSt. Christopher Street 168Valletta VLT 1467MaltaEmail: investor.relations@media-and-games-invest.com