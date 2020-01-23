DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc: advances its market position and offering in programmatic mobile location-based display and video advertising with the acquisition of Verve's business assets.

DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%S&P FUTURE3.319,70-0,00%Nasdaq 100 Future9.227,00+0,62%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Takeover
Media and Games Invest plc: advances its market position and offering in
programmatic mobile location-based display and video advertising with the
acquisition of Verve's business assets.
23-Jan-2020 / 00:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Media and Games Invest plc advances its market position and offering in
programmatic mobile location-based display and video advertising with the
acquisition of Verve's business assets.
January 22, 2020* - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT000000580101;
Symbol: M8G) announces today that its subsidiary gamigo AG agreed on
acquiring substantially all assets of Verve Wireless Inc ("Verve") via its
US-based subsidiary. Verve is a leading North American mobile data platform
for location-based programmatic video and display marketing. This
transaction includes Verve's technology, intellectual property and the team
with domain expertise in branded programmatic advertising and its
location-based analytics and data management platform.
Verve was founded in 2005 with offices in i.a. New York and San Diego. The
acquisition is expected to generate additional net revenues in the lower
double-digit million range in the current fiscal year. Depending on the
speed of finalizing, restructuring and integrating the transaction within
the coming weeks, management expects an additional EBITDA* in the low
single-digit million range for the year 2020. The purchase price depends on
various factors and is expected to be in the low double-digit million range.
The acquisition expands the group's product portfolio, customer base as well
as sales organization and further strengthens the group's position in the
North American market with strong synergies towards the other media
companies as well as gaming companies of the MGI group.
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as defined
on page III in the consolidated financial statements 2018 of Media and Games
Invest plc
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Explanatory section
MGI believes in the combination of M&A and organic growth in the synergetic
gaming and media sectors having acquired over 30 companies and assets in the
last six years. By integrating and focusing on synergies, MGI is building
leading platforms in the gaming as well as in the media and advertising
segments while leveraging the strong synergies between these segments.
The acquisition of Verve's business assets strengthens MGI's position in
media and advertising and will boost the marketing of the game companies.
While the MGI group already offers online performance marketing (Adspree),
an influencer marketing agency (Mediakraft) as well as a SaaS platform
(ReachHero), a supply side performance platform (Pubnative), additionally to
a global app performance agency (Applift), the group is now expanding by
utilizing Verve's programmatic mobile brand marketplace, as well as its data
management and location-based platforms. Substantial revenue, as well as
cost synergies, are leveraged within the media and advertising unit in
addition to the gaming companies.
MGI welcomes Verve's customers and partners and plans to support further
rolling out of the business globally also using synergies within the group.
Verve's customers will be benefiting from a significant increase in
inventory reach and a wider range of advertising services. On the other
hand, the other MGI companies will profit from Verve's true performance
solution that leverages the power of third-party mobile data in the context
of location, including strong and unique products such as Click-to-Map,
which enables retailers to measure store visits and pedestrian traffic.
'With the acquisition of Verve, we are further expanding the position of the
MGI Group in the media and advertising sector. Together, the group has a
strong global offering with over 600 million monthly active direct users,
strong proprietary technology, over 17 registered patents and a global sales
team with offices and employees in well over 20 countries worldwide as well
as a strong customer base, including many blue-chip companies. This
powerhouse in the media sector will also further strengthen the gaming
sector, particularly in the area of user acquisition for our portfolio games
as well as for our new game launches.' Said Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI.
*About Media and Games Invest plc:*
Media and Games Invest plc, ('MGI'), is a fast and profitably growing
company focusing on a 'buy, integrate, build & improve' strategy through
organic growth and acquisitions in the media and games markets. Technology
is actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitive
advantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials are
important criteria for the expansion of the group. The most important
investments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company,
ReachHero GmbH, a leading influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH, a leading
media company specializing in mobile advertising, and Pubnative, an SSP
platform for mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed a.o. on
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.
*Disclaimer*
This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are
based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of
Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and
unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that
the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance
of Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it may
deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and
Games Invest plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to
update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future
results or developments.
*Press contact:*
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
Telephone: +49 69 9055 05 51
Email: MGI@edicto.de
*Issuer*
Media and Games Invest plc
Sören Barz, Head of Investor Relations
St. Christopher Street 168
Valletta VLT 1467
Malta
Email: investor.relations@media-and-games-invest.com
23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Phone: +356 21 22 7553
Fax: +356 21 22 7667
E-mail: investor.relations@Media-and-Games-invest.com
Internet: https://media-and-games-invest.com/
ISIN: MT0000580101
WKN: A1JGT0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board),
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 959149
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
959149 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 18:47 ET ( 23:47 GMT)
