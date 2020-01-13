DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: MorphoSys and -2

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Incyte Sign Global Collaboration and License Agreement, including U.S. Co-Commercialization and Ex-U.S. Commercialization Rights, for Tafasitamab
MorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Incyte Sign Global Collaboration and
License Agreement, including U.S. Co-Commercialization and Ex-U.S.
Commercialization Rights, for Tafasitamab
Planegg/Munich, Germany, January 13, 2020
*Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Incyte Sign Global Collaboration and License
Agreement, including U.S. Co-Commercialization and Ex-U.S. Commercialization
Rights, for Tafasitamab *
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR)
announces that it today has entered into a global collaboration and
licensing agreement with Incyte Corporation to further develop and
commercialize MorphoSys' proprietary anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab.
Tafasitamab is an Fc-engineered antibody against CD19 currently in clinical
development for the treatment of B cell malignancies.
Under the terms of the agreement, MorphoSys will receive an upfront payment
of $750 million. In addition, Incyte will make an equity investment into
MorphoSys of $150 million in new American Depositary Shares (ADS) of
MorphoSys at a premium to the share price at signing of the agreement.
Depending on the achievement of certain developmental, regulatory and
commercial milestones, MorphoSys will be eligible to receive milestone
payments amounting to up to $1.1 billion. MorphoSys will also receive tiered
royalties on ex-U.S. net sales of tafasitamab in a mid-teens to mid-twenties
percentage range of net sales.
In the U.S., MorphoSys and Incyte will co-commercialize tafasitamab, with
MorphoSys leading the commercialization strategy and booking all revenues
from sales of tafasitamab. Incyte and MorphoSys will be jointly responsible
for commercialization activities in the U.S. and will share profits and
losses on a 5 0:50 basis. Outside the U.S., Incyte will have exclusive
commercialization rights, and will lead the commercialization strategy and
book all revenues from sales of tafasitamab, paying MorphoSys royalties on
ex-U.S. net sales.
Furthermore, the companies will share development costs associated with
global and U.S.-specific trials at a rate of 55% (Incyte) and 45%
(MorphoSys); Incyte will cover 100% of the future development costs for
trials that are specific to ex-U.S.countries.
The agreement between MorphoSys and Incyte, including the equity investment,
is subject to clearance by the U.S. antitrust authorities under the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Act as well as by the German and Austrian antitrust
authorities, and will become effective as soon as these conditions have been
met.
About Tafasitamab
Tafasitamab is an investigational humanized Fc-engineered monoclonal
antibody directed against CD19. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive
worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc.
Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb(R) engineered Fc domain, which is intended
to lead to a significant potentiation of antibody-dependent cell-mediated
cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP),
thus aiming to improve a key mechanism of tumor cell killing. MorphoSys is
clinically investigating tafasitamab as a therapeutic option in B cell
malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials. An open-label phase
2 combination trial (L-MIND study) is investigating the safety and efficacy
of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients with
relapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy
(HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Based on interim data
from L-MIND, in October 2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy
Designation for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in this patient population.
Re-MIND, the real-world data lenalidomide alone matched control cohort met
its primary endpoint in October 2019, demonstrating clinical superiority of
the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to lenalidomide alone. The
ongoing phase 3 study B-MIND assesses the combination of tafasitamab and
bendamustine versus rituximab and bendamustine in r/r DLBCL. In addition,
tafasitamab is currently being investigated in patients with
relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL after discontinuation of a prior Bruton tyrosine
kinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy (e.g. ibrutinib) in combination with
idelalisib or venetoclax.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of
exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious
diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in
antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its
partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100
product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. In
2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis,
became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive
regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product
candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough
therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory
diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany,
the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US
Inc., has approximately 405 employees. More information at
https://www.morphosys.com [1].
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R),
arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio
Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSys
Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. XmAb(R) is a
trademark of Xencor, Inc.
About Incyte Corporation
Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company
focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the
discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.
For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com [2] and follow
@Incyte [3].
_MorphoSys forward looking statements_
_This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning
the MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding the
licensing agreement for tafasitamab, the further clinical development of
tafasitamab_, interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations
regarding regulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab as well
as the potential future commercialization of tafasitamab. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of
MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks
and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition
and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry
results, to be materially different from any historic or future results,
financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys'
results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development
of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such
forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or
developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in
differences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding the licensing agreement
for tafasitamab, the further clinical development of tafasitamab,
interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding
regulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab as well as the
potential future commercialization of tafasitamab, MorphoSys' reliance on
collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of
its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors
included in MorphoSys's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with
the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the
reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation
to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect
any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may
affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or
regulation.
*MorphoSys A**G*
Dr. Sarah Fakih
Vice President Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26663
Sarah.Fakih@morphosys.com
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Director Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-179
Julia.Neugebauer@morphosys.com
Dr. Verena Kupas
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26814
Verena.Kupas@morphosys.com
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: MorphoSys and -2-
