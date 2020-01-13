DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Incyte Sign Global Collaboration and License Agreement, including U.S. Co-Commercialization and Ex-U.S. Commercialization Rights, for Tafasitamab

13.01.2020 - 07:32 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

07:32

0:50

01:32

06:32

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): AllianceMorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Incyte Sign Global Collaboration andLicense Agreement, including U.S. Co-Commercialization and Ex-U.S.Commercialization Rights, for Tafasitamab13-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad hoc release according to article 17 para.1 MAR*Planegg/Munich, Germany, January 13, 2020*Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Incyte Sign Global Collaboration and LicenseAgreement, including U.S. Co-Commercialization and Ex-U.S. CommercializationRights, for Tafasitamab *MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR)announces that it today has entered into a global collaboration andlicensing agreement with Incyte Corporation to further develop andcommercialize MorphoSys' proprietary anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab.Tafasitamab is an Fc-engineered antibody against CD19 currently in clinicaldevelopment for the treatment of B cell malignancies.Under the terms of the agreement, MorphoSys will receive an upfront paymentof $750 million. In addition, Incyte will make an equity investment intoMorphoSys of $150 million in new American Depositary Shares (ADS) ofMorphoSys at a premium to the share price at signing of the agreement.Depending on the achievement of certain developmental, regulatory andcommercial milestones, MorphoSys will be eligible to receive milestonepayments amounting to up to $1.1 billion. MorphoSys will also receive tieredroyalties on ex-U.S. net sales of tafasitamab in a mid-teens to mid-twentiespercentage range of net sales.In the U.S., MorphoSys and Incyte will co-commercialize tafasitamab, withMorphoSys leading the commercialization strategy and booking all revenuesfrom sales of tafasitamab. Incyte and MorphoSys will be jointly responsiblefor commercialization activities in the U.S. and will share profits andlosses on a 5basis. Outside the U.S., Incyte will have exclusivecommercialization rights, and will lead the commercialization strategy andbook all revenues from sales of tafasitamab, paying MorphoSys royalties onex-U.S. net sales.Furthermore, the companies will share development costs associated withglobal and U.S.-specific trials at a rate of 55% (Incyte) and 45%(MorphoSys); Incyte will cover 100% of the future development costs fortrials that are specific to ex-U.S.countries.The agreement between MorphoSys and Incyte, including the equity investment,is subject to clearance by the U.S. antitrust authorities under theHart-Scott-Rodino Act as well as by the German and Austrian antitrustauthorities, and will become effective as soon as these conditions have beenmet.*END OF AD HOC RELEASE*Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:About TafasitamabTafasitamab is an investigational humanized Fc-engineered monoclonalantibody directed against CD19. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusiveworldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc.Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb(R) engineered Fc domain, which is intendedto lead to a significant potentiation of antibody-dependent cell-mediatedcytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP),thus aiming to improve a key mechanism of tumor cell killing. MorphoSys isclinically investigating tafasitamab as a therapeutic option in B cellmalignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials. An open-label phase2 combination trial (L-MIND study) is investigating the safety and efficacyof tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients withrelapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy(HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Based on interim datafrom L-MIND, in October 2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough TherapyDesignation for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in this patient population.Re-MIND, the real-world data lenalidomide alone matched control cohort metits primary endpoint in October 2019, demonstrating clinical superiority ofthe tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to lenalidomide alone. Theongoing phase 3 study B-MIND assesses the combination of tafasitamab andbendamustine versus rituximab and bendamustine in r/r DLBCL. In addition,tafasitamab is currently being investigated in patients withrelapsed/refractory CLL/SLL after discontinuation of a prior Bruton tyrosinekinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy (e.g. ibrutinib) in combination withidelalisib or venetoclax.About MorphoSysMorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companydedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization ofexceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from seriousdiseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise inantibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with itspartners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. In2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis,became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receiveregulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary productcandidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthroughtherapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractorydiffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany,the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys USInc., has approximately 405 employees. More information athttps://www.morphosys.com [1].HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R),arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), LanthioPharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSysGroup. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. XmAb(R) is atrademark of Xencor, Inc.About Incyte CorporationIncyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical companyfocused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through thediscovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com [2] and follow@Incyte [3]._MorphoSys forward looking statements__This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerningthe MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding thelicensing agreement for tafasitamab, the further clinical development oftafasitamab_, interactions with regulatory authorities and expectationsregarding regulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab as wellas the potential future commercialization of tafasitamab. Theforward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment ofMorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risksand uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial conditionand liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industryresults, to be materially different from any historic or future results,financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed orimplied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys'results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the developmentof the industry in which it operates are consistent with suchforward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results ordevelopments in future periods. Among the factors that may result indifferences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding the licensing agreementfor tafasitamab, the further clinical development of tafasitamab,interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regardingregulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab as well as thepotential future commercialization of tafasitamab, MorphoSys' reliance oncollaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential ofits development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factorsincluded in MorphoSys's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings withthe US Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, thereader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-lookingstatements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date ofpublication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligationto update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflectany change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that mayaffect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forthin the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law orregulation.*For more information, please contact:**MorphoSys A**G*Dr. Sarah FakihVice President Corporate Communications & IRTel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26663Sarah.Fakih@morphosys.comDr. Julia NeugebauerDirector Corporate Communications & IRTel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-179Julia.Neugebauer@morphosys.comDr. Verena KupasAssociate Director Corporate Communications & IRTel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26814Verena.Kupas@morphosys.com13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MorphoSys AGSemmelweisstr. 782152 PlaneggGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222E-mail: investors@morphosys.comInternet: www.morphosys.comISIN: DE0006632003WKN: 663200Indices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)