DGAP-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance AG adjusts sales and earnings expectations for the financial year 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Profit WarningMountain Alliance AG adjusts sales and earnings expectations for thefinancial year 201919-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Mountain Alliance AG adjusts sales and earnings expectations for thefinancial year 2019*According to current projections, Mountain Alliance AG, Munich (ISIN:DE000A12UK08), is expected to report earnings before taxes (EBT) in therange of minus EUR 1.5 million with a fluctuation margin of approximately20% depending on the share price development of the stock listed portfoliocompanies until the balance sheet date (previous year: minus EUR 1.7million) and thus miss the target of a balanced consolidated result. At thesame time, the Management Board is adjusting the forecast for the Grouprevenues expected in the current financial year to around EUR 13 million(previous year: EUR 20.3 million). The previous expectation for thefinancial year 2019 envisaged Group revenues in a range of EUR 17 million to19 million. Reason for this is mainly a significant decline in sales andearnings in the service-business due to a weak TV-market, which had anegative effect on the development of the consolidated service-subsidiaries,in particular getonTV GmbH. In addition, earnings in the current financialyear will be burdened by lower revenues and higher IT development costs ofthe subsidiary Shirtinator AG. An extensive relaunch of the Shirtinatorwebsite is expected to provide new growth impulses from 2020 onwards.*Mountain Alliance AG, MunichManagement Board**Contact:*Mountain Alliance AGJustine WonnebergerCFOBavariaring 1780336 Munichphone: +49 89 2314141 00fax: +49 89 2314141 11email: wonneberger@mountain-alliance.dehttp://www.mountain-alliance.de [1]CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbHSusan HoffmeisterInvestor RelationsBahnhofstr. 9882166 Gräfelfing/Münchenphone: +49 89 1250903-30e-mail: sh@crossalliance.dewww.crossalliance.de [2]19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Mountain Alliance AGBavariaring 1780336 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 89 231 41 41 00Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11E-mail: wonneberger@mountain-alliance.deInternet: www.mountain-alliance.deISIN: DE000A12UK08WKN: A12UK0Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 940455End of Announcement DGAP News Service940455 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a354e6c5b11eb9f2429b169c5895821b&application_id=940455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f159fd970f5638d53076b494c607d01&application_id=940455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)