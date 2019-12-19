DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.338,45+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.624,73+0,51%
DGAP-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance AG adjusts sales and earnings expectations for the financial year 2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Mountain Alliance AG adjusts sales and earnings expectations for the
financial year 2019
19-Dec-2019 / 15:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Mountain Alliance AG adjusts sales and earnings expectations for the
financial year 2019*
According to current projections, Mountain Alliance AG, Munich (ISIN:
DE000A12UK08), is expected to report earnings before taxes (EBT) in the
range of minus EUR 1.5 million with a fluctuation margin of approximately
20% depending on the share price development of the stock listed portfolio
companies until the balance sheet date (previous year: minus EUR 1.7
million) and thus miss the target of a balanced consolidated result. At the
same time, the Management Board is adjusting the forecast for the Group
revenues expected in the current financial year to around EUR 13 million
(previous year: EUR 20.3 million). The previous expectation for the
financial year 2019 envisaged Group revenues in a range of EUR 17 million to
19 million. Reason for this is mainly a significant decline in sales and
earnings in the service-business due to a weak TV-market, which had a
negative effect on the development of the consolidated service-subsidiaries,
in particular getonTV GmbH. In addition, earnings in the current financial
year will be burdened by lower revenues and higher IT development costs of
the subsidiary Shirtinator AG. An extensive relaunch of the Shirtinator
website is expected to provide new growth impulses from 2020 onwards.
*Mountain Alliance AG, Munich
Management Board*
*Contact:*
Mountain Alliance AG
Justine Wonneberger
CFO
Bavariaring 17
80336 Munich
phone: +49 89 2314141 00
fax: +49 89 2314141 11
email: wonneberger@mountain-alliance.de
http://www.mountain-alliance.de [1]
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Gräfelfing/München
phone: +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de [2]
19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: wonneberger@mountain-alliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940455
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
940455 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a354e6c5b11eb9f2429b169c5895821b&application_id=940455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f159fd970f5638d53076b494c607d01&application_id=940455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 09:56 ET ( 14:56 GMT)
