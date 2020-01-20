DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares considers the issue of senior secured bonds of up to EUR 50 million

20.01.2020 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Issue of DebtMutares considers the issue of senior secured bonds of up to EUR 50 million20-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OFAMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCHPUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL*Mutares considers the issue of senior secured bonds of up to EUR 50 million*Munich, January 20, 2020* - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650)("Mutares") today has decided to consider the issue of up to EUR 50 millionof senior secured floating rate bonds with 4-year maturity. ParetoSecurities has been mandated to arrange a series of meetings with interestedinvestors beginning on January 24, 2020.The final decision on the issue of the bonds will be taken by Mutaressubject to market conditions. Mutares will inform the capital market and thepublic about the progress of the transaction in accordance with legalrequirements.DisclaimerThis release is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It is neither a financial analysis noradvice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does itcontain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy orsubscribe for, securities of Mutares to any person in Australia, Canada,Japan, or the United States of America (the "United States") or in anyjurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registeredunder U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and maynot be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account orbenefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to anexemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registrationrequirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, thesecurities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia,Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national,resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of thesecurities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered underthe Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia,Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in theUnited States.Certain statements in this ad hoc notification are forward-lookingstatements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number ofrisks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results orevents to differ materially from those expressed or implied by theforward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions couldadversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans andevents described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly updateor revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of newinformation, future events or otherwise. You should not place any unduereliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date ofthis ad hoc notification.For further information:*Mutares SE & Co. KGaA*Corinna LumppManager Investor Relations & StrategyPhone +49 89 9292 7760Email: ir@mutares.comwww.mutares.com [1]*Contact Press*CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbHSusan HoffmeisterPhone +49 89 1250 90330Email: sh@crossalliance.dewww.crossalliance.de [2]20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Mutares SE & Co. KGaAArnulfstr.1980335 MunichGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22E-mail: ir@mutares.deInternet: www.mutares.deISIN: DE000A2NB650WKN: A2NB65Indices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale),Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 956411End of Announcement DGAP News Service956411 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=467e773b2206aec0735fac03f31227e5&application_id=956411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f159fd970f5638d53076b494c607d01&application_id=956411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)