DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares considers the issue of senior secured bonds of up to EUR 50 million
Mutares considers the issue of senior secured bonds of up to EUR 50 million
20-Jan-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH
PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
*
*Munich, January 20, 2020* - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650)
("Mutares") today has decided to consider the issue of up to EUR 50 million
of senior secured floating rate bonds with 4-year maturity. Pareto
Securities has been mandated to arrange a series of meetings with interested
investors beginning on January 24, 2020.
The final decision on the issue of the bonds will be taken by Mutares
subject to market conditions. Mutares will inform the capital market and the
public about the progress of the transaction in accordance with legal
requirements.
Disclaimer
This release is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It is neither a financial analysis nor
advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it
contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or
subscribe for, securities of Mutares to any person in Australia, Canada,
Japan, or the United States of America (the "United States") or in any
jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered
under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may
not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or
benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration
requirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the
securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia,
Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national,
resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the
securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under
the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia,
Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the
United States.
Certain statements in this ad hoc notification are forward-looking
statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could
adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and
events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue
reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of
this ad hoc notification.
For further information:
*Mutares SE & Co. KGaA*
Corinna Lumpp
Manager Investor Relations & Strategy
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com [1]
*Contact Press*
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de [2]
20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale),
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 956411
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
956411 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
