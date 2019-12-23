DGAP-Adhoc: NANOGATE SE Arranges for Covenant Suspension

23.12.2019 - 13:47 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): FinancingNANOGATE SE Arranges for Covenant Suspension23-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented,multifunctional components and surfaces, has, in constructive discussionswith the lending banks, agreed on a suspension of the leverage covenant ofthe syndicated loan agreement of May 2018 for the effective date of December31, 2019. As part of the agreement, the interest expense will increasemoderately. Further discussions will take place in the first quarter of 2020to adapt the contracts for the longer term if necessary. With the agreementreached, the available credit lines remain unchanged.Reporting party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE*Contact**Christian Dose / Volker Siegert*Financial Press and InvestorsWMP Finanzkommunikation GmbHTel. +49 69 57 70 300 -21 / -11nanogate@wmp-ag.deInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company fordesign-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employsaround 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfacesand components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick,scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g.Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford,Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundredmass production projects for customers have already been implementedsuccessfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of theAtlantic and in India.True to its slogan 'Reinventing the Possible', Nanogate is a long-standinginnovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by newmaterials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improvecustomers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits byusing multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, andinnovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications,primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure,and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogatebroadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materialsdevelopment for surface systems, series coating of various differentsubstrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plasticcomponents. The main value drivers are the opening up of internationalmarkets and the development of new applications, particularly for the threestrategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.*Disclaimer*This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation tobuy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the 'Shares') may not be offeredor sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S.persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. SecuritiesAct of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')). No offer or sale oftransferable securities is being made to the public.23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: NANOGATE SEZum Schacht 366287 GöttelbornGermanyPhone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.deInternet: www.nanogate.deISIN: DE000A0JKHC9,WKN: A0JKHCIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 942371End of Announcement DGAP News Service942371 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)