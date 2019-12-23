DAX ®13.294,91-0,18%TecDAX ®3.060,64+0,33%S&P FUTURE3.230,80+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.710,75+0,42%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: NANOGATE SE Arranges for Covenant Suspension
DGAP-Adhoc: NANOGATE SE Arranges for Covenant Suspension
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Financing
NANOGATE SE Arranges for Covenant Suspension
23-Dec-2019 / 13:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented,
multifunctional components and surfaces, has, in constructive discussions
with the lending banks, agreed on a suspension of the leverage covenant of
the syndicated loan agreement of May 2018 for the effective date of December
31, 2019. As part of the agreement, the interest expense will increase
moderately. Further discussions will take place in the first quarter of 2020
to adapt the contracts for the longer term if necessary. With the agreement
reached, the available credit lines remain unchanged.
Reporting party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE
*Contact*
*Christian Dose / Volker Siegert*
Financial Press and Investors
WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 -21 / -11
nanogate@wmp-ag.de
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for
design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs
around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces
and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick,
scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g.
Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford,
Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred
mass production projects for customers have already been implemented
successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the
Atlantic and in India.
True to its slogan 'Reinventing the Possible', Nanogate is a long-standing
innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new
materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve
customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by
using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and
innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications,
primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure,
and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate
broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials
development for surface systems, series coating of various different
substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic
components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international
markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three
strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.
*Disclaimer*
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to
buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the 'Shares') may not be offered
or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S.
persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')). No offer or sale of
transferable securities is being made to the public.
23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NANOGATE SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0
Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852
E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.de
Internet: www.nanogate.de
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9,
WKN: A0JKHC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 942371
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
942371 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 07:47 ET ( 12:47 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|11,05
|-1,34%
|EUR
|-0,15
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Most Actives: Nel, BioNTech und Deutsche Bank
04:2220.12. 16:40
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?