DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE strengthens competences and market position in Media & Entertainment division
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
Nemetschek SE strengthens competences and market position in Media &
Entertainment division
17-Dec-2019 / 20:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad Hoc Report
*Nemetschek Group strengthens competences and market position in Media &
Entertainment division*
*- Nemetschek subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH agrees merger with US company
Red Giant LLC *
*- Fusion results in the creation of the global market leader for digital
content creation*
Munich, December 17, 2019 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN
0006452907) today announced that its 100% subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH and
the shareholders of Red Giant LLC have signed a definitive agreement to
merge Maxon and Red Giant under the Media & Entertainment division of the
Nemetschek Group.
In this transaction, Maxon acquires the US company Red Giant by combining a
cash consideration of around EUR 70 million and granting shares in Maxon.
After closing, Nemetschek will hold around 85% of the shares and the former
Red Giant owners around 15% of the shares in Maxon. Financing is provided by
the company's own cash resources and the taking out of a loan. The
transaction is expected to close in January 2020. The fusion results in the
creation of the global market leader in software solutions for digital
content creation.
Red Giant, based in Portland, USA, is a fast-growing company with a high
profitability that is above the Nemetschek Group average. For 2019, the
company anticipates revenues of around EUR 21 million.
Nemetschek therefore expects significant growth and technology synergies
through better market and customer access and by leveraging the worldwide
sales and reseller team. With the joint product portfolio, Maxon will also
significantly strengthen its subscription business.
Contact:
Stefanie Zimmermann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
NEMETSCHEK SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 Munich
P: +49 89 540459-250
M: +49 175 7211197
17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 540459-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 540459-444
E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com
Internet: www.nemetschek.com
ISIN: DE0006452907
WKN: 645290
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 938591
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
938591 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2019 14:34 ET ( 19:34 GMT)
