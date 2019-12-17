DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE strengthens competences and market position in Media & Entertainment division

17.12.2019 - 20:34 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

20:34

14:34

19:34

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/MergerNemetschek SE strengthens competences and market position in Media &Entertainment division17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ad Hoc Report*Nemetschek Group strengthens competences and market position in Media &Entertainment division**- Nemetschek subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH agrees merger with US companyRed Giant LLC **- Fusion results in the creation of the global market leader for digitalcontent creation*Munich, December 17, 2019 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN0006452907) today announced that its 100% subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH andthe shareholders of Red Giant LLC have signed a definitive agreement tomerge Maxon and Red Giant under the Media & Entertainment division of theNemetschek Group.In this transaction, Maxon acquires the US company Red Giant by combining acash consideration of around EUR 70 million and granting shares in Maxon.After closing, Nemetschek will hold around 85% of the shares and the formerRed Giant owners around 15% of the shares in Maxon. Financing is provided bythe company's own cash resources and the taking out of a loan. Thetransaction is expected to close in January 2020. The fusion results in thecreation of the global market leader in software solutions for digitalcontent creation.Red Giant, based in Portland, USA, is a fast-growing company with a highprofitability that is above the Nemetschek Group average. For 2019, thecompany anticipates revenues of around EUR 21 million.Nemetschek therefore expects significant growth and technology synergiesthrough better market and customer access and by leveraging the worldwidesales and reseller team. With the joint product portfolio, Maxon will alsosignificantly strengthen its subscription business.Contact:Stefanie ZimmermannVP Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationNEMETSCHEK SEKonrad-Zuse-Platz 181829 MunichP: +49 89 540459-250M: +49 175 721119717-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Nemetschek SEKonrad-Zuse-Platz 181829 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 540459-0Fax: +49 (0)89 540459-444E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.comInternet: www.nemetschek.comISIN: DE0006452907WKN: 645290Indices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 938591End of Announcement DGAP News Service938591 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)