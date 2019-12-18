DAX ®13.222,16-0,49%TecDAX ®3.032,44-0,93%Dow Jones28.239,28-0,10%NASDAQ 1008.580,62+0,06%
DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots for the framework contract 'IT service production' of the Federal Employment Agency
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s):
Incoming Orders
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots for
the framework contract 'IT service production' of the Federal Employment
Agency
18-Dec-2019 / 13:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg has awarded three lots of the frame
work contract "IT service production" to NorCom Information Technology GmbH &
Co. KGaA. On December 17, NorCom was awarded the contract for the following lo
ts:
* Infrastructure / DB / middleware services
* Process services
* Safety
The confirmation of the announced award of the fourth lot "Workplace Services"
to NorCom is due for procedural reasons at the end of the week.
The scope of the "Infrastructure / DB / Middleware Services" lot covers 1,246
person-months for the total duration, for the "Process Service" lot it is 1,99
5 person-months and for the "Security" lot 250 person-months.
The Federal Employment Agency is filling the positions in mini competitions. T
hree contractors were selected for each tender. NorCom is pleased to serve the
Federal Employment Agency as a customer in its sixteenth year.
Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Julia Keck
IR
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de
18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939091
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
939091 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 07:55 ET ( 12:55 GMT)
