DAX ®13.222,16-0,49%TecDAX ®3.032,44-0,93%Dow Jones28.239,28-0,10%NASDAQ 1008.580,62+0,06%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots for...

DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots for the framework contract 'IT service production' of the Federal Employment Agency

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s):
Incoming Orders
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots for
the framework contract 'IT service production' of the Federal Employment
Agency

18-Dec-2019 / 13:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg has awarded three lots of the frame
work contract "IT service production" to NorCom Information Technology GmbH &
Co. KGaA. On December 17, NorCom was awarded the contract for the following lo
ts:

* Infrastructure / DB / middleware services

* Process services

* Safety

The confirmation of the announced award of the fourth lot "Workplace Services"
to NorCom is due for procedural reasons at the end of the week.

The scope of the "Infrastructure / DB / Middleware Services" lot covers 1,246
person-months for the total duration, for the "Process Service" lot it is 1,99
5 person-months and for the "Security" lot 250 person-months.

The Federal Employment Agency is filling the positions in mini competitions. T
hree contractors were selected for each tender. NorCom is pleased to serve the
Federal Employment Agency as a customer in its sixteenth year.

Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Julia Keck
IR
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939091

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

939091 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 07:55 ET ( 12:55 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

NORCOM INF.TECHN. INH ON
NORCOM INF.TECHN. INH ON - Performance (3 Monate) 22,50 +5,88%
EUR +1,25
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
18.12. DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots for the framework contract 'IT service production' of the Federal Employment Agency NORCOM INF.TECHN. INH ON 22,50 +5,88%
18.12. DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA erhält Zuschlag für drei Lose des Rahmenvertrags 'IT-Dienstleistung Produktion' der Bundesagentur für Arbeit NORCOM INF.TECHN. INH ON 22,50 +5,88%
18.12. DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA erhält Zuschlag für drei Lose des Rahmenvertrags 'IT-Dienstleistung Produktion' der Bundesagentur für Arbeit (deutsch) NORCOM INF.TECHN. INH ON 22,50 +5,88%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
18.12. DGAP-PVR: Rocket Internet SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. DGAP-PVR: Rocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,05% auf 13.228 Punkte L/E-DAX 13.236,46 -0,45%
18.12. MÄRKTE USA/Börse bleibt auf Rekordkurs - Fedex unter Druck CINTAS CORP. 244,90 +5,11%
18.12. DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25 9,55 +6,99%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
18.12. Ex-WorldCom-Chef Ebbers kommt vorzeitig aus Haft frei
18.12. GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Gerichte untersagen Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen - Keine Ausfälle LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. Arbeitsgerichte untersagen Verdi-Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. Haushalt 2020 verabschiedet - Athen rechnet mit starkem Wachstum

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
18.12. Jungheinrich: Gabelstapler-Bauer senkt Prognose – Aktie bricht ein JUNGHEINRICH 20,06 -24,13%
17.12. SAP: Darum steht die Aktie heute am DAX-Ende SAP 119,92 -0,65%
18.12. Mega-Fusion: Opel und Maserati gehören nun zusammen PEUGEOT SA EO 1 22,44 +1,58%
17.12. Ceconomy-Aktie stürzt ab – die Gründe CECONOMY ST 4,73 +3,25%
18.12. ArcelorMittal: Ist die Trendwende geschafft? Trading-Tipp
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
18.12. Ex-WorldCom-Chef Ebbers kommt vorzeitig aus Haft frei
18.12. GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Gerichte untersagen Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen - Keine Ausfälle LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 21,92 -2,14%
18.12. Arbeitsgerichte untersagen Verdi-Streik in Lufthansa-Küchen LUFTHANSA 16,80 -1,06%
18.12. Haushalt 2020 verabschiedet - Athen rechnet mit starkem Wachstum
Marktberichte
18.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,05% auf 13.228 Punkte L/E-DAX 13.236,46 -0,45%
18.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Nach neuen Rekorden wird die Luft sehr dünn Dow Jones 28.239,28 -0,10%
18.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Nach neuen Rekorden wird die Luft sehr dünn Dow Jones 28.239,28 -0,10%
18.12. MÄRKTE USA/Börse bleibt auf Rekordkurs - Fedex unter Druck CINTAS CORP. 244,90 +5,11%
18.12. Devisen: Euro tritt auf der Stelle EUR/USD 1,1115 -0,0045%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.