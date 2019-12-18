DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots for the framework contract 'IT service production' of the Federal Employment Agency

18.12.2019 - 13:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s):Incoming OrdersNorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA has been awarded three lots forthe framework contract 'IT service production' of the Federal EmploymentAgency18-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg has awarded three lots of the framework contract "IT service production" to NorCom Information Technology GmbH &Co. KGaA. On December 17, NorCom was awarded the contract for the following lots:* Infrastructure / DB / middleware services* Process services* SafetyThe confirmation of the announced award of the fourth lot "Workplace Services"to NorCom is due for procedural reasons at the end of the week.The scope of the "Infrastructure / DB / Middleware Services" lot covers 1,246person-months for the total duration, for the "Process Service" lot it is 1,995 person-months and for the "Security" lot 250 person-months.The Federal Employment Agency is filling the positions in mini competitions. Three contractors were selected for each tender. NorCom is pleased to serve theFederal Employment Agency as a customer in its sixteenth year.Contact:NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaAJulia KeckIRGabelsbergerstraße 480333 MünchenPhone: 089-93948-0E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaAGabelsbergerstraße 480333 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 93948-0Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111E-mail: aktie@norcom.deInternet: www.norcom.deISIN: DE000A12UP37WKN: A12UP3Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 939091End of Announcement DGAP News Service939091 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)