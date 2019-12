DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG strengthens equity base through Debt-to-Equity-Swap

23.12.2019 - 17:29 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

17:29

11:29

16:29

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/MiscellaneousOTI Greentech AG strengthens equity base through Debt-to-Equity-Swap23-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Berlin, 23. December 2019 - The Board of Management of OTI Greentech AG (WKNA0HNE8) has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increasethe Company's share capital against contributions in kind, excludingshareholders' subscription rights. In this context, the share capital willbe increased by EUR 2,558,856.00 from EUR 4,698,602.00 to EUR 7,257,458.00,making partial use of the authorized capital. As a contribution in kind,shareholder loans including interest and remuneration claims of theSupervisory Board will be contributed 1:1 (EUR 1 in 1 share) against new OTIshares in a so-called debt-to-equity swap. The conversion price issignificantly higher than the current market price of the share.*Contact*OTI Greentech AGDr. John C. Kisalus, CEOinfo@oti.agTel. +49 30 887 865 62Friedrichstra?Ye 7910117 Berlinedicto GmbHAxel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knopsknop@edicto.deTel. +49 69 905505-52Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-4460322 Frankfurt23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: OTI Greentech AGPotsdamer Platz 110785 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 30 220 136 900Fax: +49 30 690 884 88E-mail: info@oti.agInternet: www.oti.agISIN: DE000A2TSL22WKN: A2TSL2Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in DusseldorfEQS News ID: 942887End of Announcement DGAP News Service942887 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)