DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: MUNDIPHARMA RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR ANEREM(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN JAPAN

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Regulatory ApprovalPAION AG: MUNDIPHARMA RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR ANEREM(R) (REMIMAZOLAM)IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN JAPAN23-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*PAION AG: MUNDIPHARMA RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR ANEREM(R) (REMIMAZOLAM)IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN JAPAN*Aachen (Germany), 23 January 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG(ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) announcesthat Mundipharma, remimazolam licensee for Japan, today informed PAION thatJapan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the NewDrug Application (NDA) for remimazolam (Japan trademark: Anerem(R)) ingeneral anesthesia.The NDA approval of remimazolam in Japan will trigger milestone paymentsbetween EUR 1.5 million and EUR 2.5 million coming from Mundipharma and HanaPharm.*End of inside information*Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:'_Our first marketing approval of remimazolam is a major milestone forPAION, and we congratulate Mundipharma on this achievement_,' said Dr. JimPhillips, CEO of PAION AG. '_With the aging of the population, there is anincreasing need for effective anesthetics with a favorablecardio-respiratory safety profile, and Japan is one of the world's largestpharmaceutical markets. We expect the approval in Japan to be the first ofseveral marketing approval decisions in 2020 and anticipate the roll-out ofremimazolam in countries around the globe_.'PAION granted Mundipharma exclusive rights to develop and commercializeremimazolam for the Japanese market in 2017. Under the terms of theagreement, PAION is entitled to receive payments totaling up to EUR 25million depending upon the achievement of certain regulatory and commercialmilestones in three indications - procedural sedation, general anesthesiaand intensive care unit (ICU) sedation. PAION is also entitled to receivetiered royalties starting in the low double-digits to over 20% of net sales,depending on sales levels and sales price (National Health Insurance (NHI)price), which will be determined by the Japanese government.###*About remimazolam*Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepinesedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolizedto an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized bycytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines,remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation oranesthesia if necessary. In clinical studies, remimazolam demonstratedefficacy and safety in around 2,500 volunteers and patients. Data so farindicate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combinedwith a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.In Japan, licensee Mundipharma received market approval in generalanesthesia in January 2020. In the U.S., licensee Cosmo Pharmaceuticalssubmitted a New Drug Application for procedural sedation in April 2019, witha PDUFA decision date of 05 April 2020. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwellfiled for market approval in procedural sedation in November 2018. In SouthKorea, licensee Hana Pharm filed for market approval in general anesthesiain December 2019. In Europe, PAION submitted a Marketing AuthorizationApplication (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in proceduralsedation in November 2019 and a Phase III trial in general anesthesia isongoing.In addition to procedural sedation and general anesthesia, based on positivePhase II study results, ICU sedation beyond 24 hours is another possibleattractive indication for further development in Europe by PAION as well asby its licensees in other territories.Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S. (Cosmo Pharmaceuticals), Japan(Mundipharma), China (Yichang Humanwell), Canada (Pharmascience),Russia/CIS, Turkey and the MENA region (R-Pharm) as well as South Korea andSoutheast Asia (Hana Pharm). For all other markets outside the EU,remimazolam is available for licensing.*About PAION*PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developingand aiming to commercialize innovative drugs for out-patient andhospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's leadcompound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllablebenzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. Remimazolam is partnered in multipleterritories outside of Europe. In Japan, remimazolam was approved forgeneral anesthesia in January 2020. In the U.S., a New Drug Application(NDA) for procedural sedation is under review, with a PDUFA date of 5 April2020. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwell filed for market approval forremimazolam in procedural sedation in November 2018 and in South Korea,licensee Hana Pharm filed for market approval for remimazolam in generalanesthesia in December 2019.In Europe, PAION is seeking approval of remimazolam for general anesthesiaand for procedural sedation. PAION submitted a Marketing AuthorizationApplication (MAA) for procedural sedation in November 2019. A Phase IIItrial in general anesthesia is ongoing.Development for intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is part of thelonger-term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.PAION's mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in thefields of anesthesia & critical care by bringing novel products to market tobenefit patients, doctors & stakeholders in healthcare. PAION isheadquartered in Aachen (Germany) with an additional site in Cambridge(United Kingdom).*PAION Contact*Ralf PennerVice President Investor Relations/Public RelationsPAION AGMartinstrasse 10-1252062 Aachen - GermanyPhone: +49 241 4453-152E-mail: r.penner@paion.comwww.paion.com [1]*Disclaimer:*This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning thefuture business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements containedherein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections ofPAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to anumber of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties andother factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company'sassumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from anyfuture results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved,recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-lookingstatements. Anerem(R) is a trademark of Mundipharma in Japan.