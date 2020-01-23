DAX ®13.452,28-0,47%TecDAX ®3.156,40-0,74%S&P FUTURE3.317,70-0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future9.227,00+0,62%
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: MUNDIPHARMA RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR ANEREM(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN JAPAN
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
PAION AG: MUNDIPHARMA RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR ANEREM(R) (REMIMAZOLAM)
IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN JAPAN
23-Jan-2020 / 09:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*PAION AG: MUNDIPHARMA RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR ANEREM(R) (REMIMAZOLAM)
IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN JAPAN*
Aachen (Germany), 23 January 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG
(ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) announces
that Mundipharma, remimazolam licensee for Japan, today informed PAION that
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the New
Drug Application (NDA) for remimazolam (Japan trademark: Anerem(R)) in
general anesthesia.
The NDA approval of remimazolam in Japan will trigger milestone payments
between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 2.5 million coming from Mundipharma and Hana
Pharm.
*End of inside information*
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
'_Our first marketing approval of remimazolam is a major milestone for
PAION, and we congratulate Mundipharma on this achievement_,' said Dr. Jim
Phillips, CEO of PAION AG. '_With the aging of the population, there is an
increasing need for effective anesthetics with a favorable
cardio-respiratory safety profile, and Japan is one of the world's largest
pharmaceutical markets. We expect the approval in Japan to be the first of
several marketing approval decisions in 2020 and anticipate the roll-out of
remimazolam in countries around the globe_.'
PAION granted Mundipharma exclusive rights to develop and commercialize
remimazolam for the Japanese market in 2017. Under the terms of the
agreement, PAION is entitled to receive payments totaling up to EUR 25
million depending upon the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial
milestones in three indications - procedural sedation, general anesthesia
and intensive care unit (ICU) sedation. PAION is also entitled to receive
tiered royalties starting in the low double-digits to over 20% of net sales,
depending on sales levels and sales price (National Health Insurance (NHI)
price), which will be determined by the Japanese government.
###
*About remimazolam*
Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine
sedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized
to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized by
cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines,
remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation or
anesthesia if necessary. In clinical studies, remimazolam demonstrated
efficacy and safety in around 2,500 volunteers and patients. Data so far
indicate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined
with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.
In Japan, licensee Mundipharma received market approval in general
anesthesia in January 2020. In the U.S., licensee Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
submitted a New Drug Application for procedural sedation in April 2019, with
a PDUFA decision date of 05 April 2020. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwell
filed for market approval in procedural sedation in November 2018. In South
Korea, licensee Hana Pharm filed for market approval in general anesthesia
in December 2019. In Europe, PAION submitted a Marketing Authorization
Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in procedural
sedation in November 2019 and a Phase III trial in general anesthesia is
ongoing.
In addition to procedural sedation and general anesthesia, based on positive
Phase II study results, ICU sedation beyond 24 hours is another possible
attractive indication for further development in Europe by PAION as well as
by its licensees in other territories.
Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S. (Cosmo Pharmaceuticals), Japan
(Mundipharma), China (Yichang Humanwell), Canada (Pharmascience),
Russia/CIS, Turkey and the MENA region (R-Pharm) as well as South Korea and
Southeast Asia (Hana Pharm). For all other markets outside the EU,
remimazolam is available for licensing.
*About PAION*
PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing
and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs for out-patient and
hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead
compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable
benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. Remimazolam is partnered in multiple
territories outside of Europe. In Japan, remimazolam was approved for
general anesthesia in January 2020. In the U.S., a New Drug Application
(NDA) for procedural sedation is under review, with a PDUFA date of 5 April
2020. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwell filed for market approval for
remimazolam in procedural sedation in November 2018 and in South Korea,
licensee Hana Pharm filed for market approval for remimazolam in general
anesthesia in December 2019.
In Europe, PAION is seeking approval of remimazolam for general anesthesia
and for procedural sedation. PAION submitted a Marketing Authorization
Application (MAA) for procedural sedation in November 2019. A Phase III
trial in general anesthesia is ongoing.
Development for intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is part of the
longer-term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.
PAION's mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the
fields of anesthesia & critical care by bringing novel products to market to
benefit patients, doctors & stakeholders in healthcare. PAION is
headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with an additional site in Cambridge
(United Kingdom).
*PAION Contact*
Ralf Penner
Vice President Investor Relations/Public Relations
PAION AG
Martinstrasse 10-12
52062 Aachen - Germany
Phone: +49 241 4453-152
E-mail: r.penner@paion.com
www.paion.com [1]
*Disclaimer:*
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained
herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of
PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a
number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any
future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved,
recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking
statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such
forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
Anerem(R) is a trademark of Mundipharma in Japan.
23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0
Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100
E-mail: info@paion.com
Internet: www.paion.com
ISIN: DE000A0B65S3
WKN: A0B65S
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 959365
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
959365 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8ce21268ab28fa427586a590b57eefb&application_id=959365&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 23, 2020 03:31 ET ( 08:31 GMT)
