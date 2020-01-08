DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM

08.01.2020 - 11:07 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): ContractPAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM08-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM *- Hana Pharm to extend remimazolam license territory by adding SoutheastAsia- EUR 1.5 million upfront payment- Up to EUR 4.2 million in future milestone payments- Low double-digit royaltiesAachen (Germany), 08 January 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG(FSE: PA8) and Hana Pharm, South Korea, today announce that they haveextended their license agreement for remimazolam to include Southeast Asia(Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), and HanaPharm will manage the development and marketing approval process. Hana Pharmentered into an exclusive remimazolam license agreement for South Korea in2013.PAION will receive an upfront payment in the amount of EUR 1.5 million,potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to EUR 4.2million and low double-digit royalties on net sales in the Territory.*End of inside information*Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:*PAION Contact*Ralf PennerVice President Investor Relations/Public RelationsPAION AGMartinstrasse 10-1252062 Aachen - GermanyPhone: +49 241 4453-152E-mail: r.penner@paion.comwww.paion.com [1]