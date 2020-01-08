DAX ®13.268,11+0,31%TecDAX ®3.030,18-0,22%S&P FUTURE3.240,60+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Contract
PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM
08-Jan-2020 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM *
- Hana Pharm to extend remimazolam license territory by adding Southeast
Asia
- EUR 1.5 million upfront payment
- Up to EUR 4.2 million in future milestone payments
- Low double-digit royalties
Aachen (Germany), 08 January 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG
(FSE: PA8) and Hana Pharm, South Korea, today announce that they have
extended their license agreement for remimazolam to include Southeast Asia
(Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), and Hana
Pharm will manage the development and marketing approval process. Hana Pharm
entered into an exclusive remimazolam license agreement for South Korea in
2013.
PAION will receive an upfront payment in the amount of EUR 1.5 million,
potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to EUR 4.2
million and low double-digit royalties on net sales in the Territory.
*End of inside information*
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
*PAION Contact*
Ralf Penner
Vice President Investor Relations/Public Relations
PAION AG
Martinstrasse 10-12
52062 Aachen - Germany
Phone: +49 241 4453-152
E-mail: r.penner@paion.com
www.paion.com [1]
*Disclaimer:*
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained
herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of
PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a
number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any
future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved,
recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking
statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such
forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0
Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100
E-mail: info@paion.com
Internet: www.paion.com
ISIN: DE000A0B65S3
WKN: A0B65S
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948899
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
948899 08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8ce21268ab28fa427586a590b57eefb&application_id=948899&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 05:07 ET ( 10:07 GMT)
