DAX ®13.268,11+0,31%TecDAX ®3.030,18-0,22%S&P FUTURE3.240,60+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM

DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Contract
PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM

08-Jan-2020 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*PAION GRANTS REMIMAZOLAM LICENSE FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA TO HANA PHARM *

- Hana Pharm to extend remimazolam license territory by adding Southeast
Asia

- EUR 1.5 million upfront payment

- Up to EUR 4.2 million in future milestone payments

- Low double-digit royalties

Aachen (Germany), 08 January 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG
(FSE: PA8) and Hana Pharm, South Korea, today announce that they have
extended their license agreement for remimazolam to include Southeast Asia
(Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), and Hana
Pharm will manage the development and marketing approval process. Hana Pharm
entered into an exclusive remimazolam license agreement for South Korea in
2013.

PAION will receive an upfront payment in the amount of EUR 1.5 million,
potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to EUR 4.2
million and low double-digit royalties on net sales in the Territory.

*End of inside information*

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

*PAION Contact*
Ralf Penner
Vice President Investor Relations/Public Relations
PAION AG
Martinstrasse 10-12
52062 Aachen - Germany
Phone: +49 241 4453-152
E-mail: r.penner@paion.com
www.paion.com [1]

*Disclaimer:*

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained
herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of
PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a
number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any
future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved,
recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking
statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such
forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0
Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100
E-mail: info@paion.com
Internet: www.paion.com
ISIN: DE000A0B65S3
WKN: A0B65S
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948899

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

948899 08-Jan-2020 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8ce21268ab28fa427586a590b57eefb&application_id=948899&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 05:07 ET ( 10:07 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

PAION O.N
PAION O.N - Performance (3 Monate) 2,18 +0,46%
EUR +0,01
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
11:08 DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT REMIMAZOLAM-LIZENZRECHTE IN SÜDOSTASIEN AN HANA PHARM (deutsch) PAION O.N 2,18 +0,46%
11:08 DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT REMIMAZOLAM-LIZENZRECHTE IN SÜDOSTASIEN AN HANA PHARM PAION O.N 2,18 +0,46%
11:08 DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT REMIMAZOLAM-LIZENZRECHTE -2- PAION O.N 2,18 +0,46%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
14:42 MÄRKTE USA/US-Börsen nach Vergeltungsangriffen behauptet erwartet LENNAR 52,50 +1,94%
14:41 OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE(R) US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) OSSIAM IRL Ossiam ESG 1A (US 80,01 -0,28%
14:41 OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) Ossiam Lux OSSIAM US UE 1C$ 236,74 -0,53%
14:41 OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C-EUR 101,26 +0,20%
14:40 OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) Ossiam Lux OSSIAM EME UE 1C$ 124,55 +0,32%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
14:41 Regierungssprecher: Kabinettsumbildung steht nicht an
14:39 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%
14:38 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Adidas lassen erstmals 300-Euro-Marke hinter sich ADIDAS 299,35 +1,56%
14:37 ROUNDUP: CSU will digitale Investitionen fördern und eine Innovationsanleihe
14:34 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
09:22 Varta-Aktie stürzt am Mittwoch ab – die Gründe VARTA AG O.N. 94,70 -19,47%
08:34 6 Themen, die am Mittwoch für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.268,39 +0,31%
07.01. Edel-Flitzer-Schmiede Aston Martin mit Gewinneinbruch ASTON MARTIN LAG.GLB.HLDG 4,89 -5,23%
07.01. Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,76 +0,26%
07.01. Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,32 +0,26%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
14:41 Regierungssprecher: Kabinettsumbildung steht nicht an
14:39 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%
14:38 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Adidas lassen erstmals 300-Euro-Marke hinter sich ADIDAS 299,35 +1,56%
14:37 ROUNDUP: CSU will digitale Investitionen fördern und eine Innovationsanleihe
14:34 DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) KWS SAAT 57,50 -1,37%
Marktberichte
14:25 MARKT/DAX baut Gewinne nach besseren ADP-Daten aus DAX ® 13.268,39 +0,31%
14:14 Walgreens Boots Alliance erneut mit Gewinneinbruch WALGREENS BOOTS AL.DL-,01 53,46 -0,50%
13:21 MARKT/DAX zurück im Plus - Bewusste Anlagekäufer DAX ® 13.268,39 +0,31%
13:18 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.268,39 +0,31%
13:18 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.268,39 +0,31%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen