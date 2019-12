DGAP-Adhoc: Philipp Holzmann AG i.I.: Notification by the court-appointed, former insolvency administrator

17.12.2019 - 16:03 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Philipp Holzmann AG i.I. / Key word(s): InsolvencyPhilipp Holzmann AG i.I.: Notification by the court-appointed, formerinsolvency administrator17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The court-appointed, former insolvency administrator for the assets ofPhilipp Holzmann AG, attorney-at-law Ottmar Hermann, announces:In the suspended insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of PhilippHolzmann AG, file no. 810 IN 289/02 H-11-8 at the Local Court of Frankfurtam Main/Germany, registered office Frankfurt am Main, a subsequentdistribution has been ordered.An additional dividend of estimated 1.4 % to 1.5 % will be distributed onthe registered insolvency claims. In total, the insolvency dividend isexpected to increase to 18.3 %. Further distributions are not expected.The subsequent distribution will be announced in accordance with Sec. 188 ofthe German Insolvency Code (InsO) athttp://www.insolvenzbekanntmachungen.de.Holders of securities from the convertible bond of Philipp Holzmann AG dated01 December 1998 WKN 350498 will be informed separately about the dividendpayment attributable to them and the procedure to be observed by publicationin the financial gazettes (electronic edition of the Bundesanzeiger, printedition of the Bundesanzeiger, Börsenzeitungand London Gazette).Ottmar Hermann, court-appointed, former insolvency administratorTel. +49 69 913092-0Mail: frankfurt@hww.eu(This convenience translation is only intended for information purpose. TheGerman language version shall prevail.)17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Philipp Holzmann AG i.I.Bleichstr 2-460313 Frankfurt am MainGermanyPhone: 069 913092-0Fax: 069 913092-30E-mail: susanne.steinmetz@hww.euISIN: DE0006082001, DE0003504981WKN: 608200, 350498Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in StuttgartEQS News ID: 938449End of Announcement DGAP News Service938449 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)