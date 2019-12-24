DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation

DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.515,45-0,13%NASDAQ 1008.699,51+0,04%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to
focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation
24-Dec-2019 / 19:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation*
*QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on
stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation*
*Venlo, The Netherlands, December 24, 2019 -* QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN;
Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") announces that it
has concluded the previously announced review of potential strategic
alternatives, and has determined the execution of its current stand-alone
business plan represents the best opportunity to drive future value
creation.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of QIAGEN, in accordance with
their fiduciary duties and in consultation with their financial and legal
advisors, held discussions with interested parties to explore potential
strategic alternatives that could provide greater value creation
opportunities than QIAGEN's already strong stand-alone growth prospects.
This process was announced in mid-November after QIAGEN received several
conditional, non-binding indications of interest for a full acquisition.
On December 24, 2019, the Management Board and Supervisory Board determined
that the alternatives to the stand-alone business plan prospects were not
compelling and has terminated all discussions so that the full management
focus can be on executing the stand-alone plan
*Contacts*
John Gilardi
Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11711 and +1 240 686 2222
john.gilardi@qiagen.com
Phoebe Loh
Associate Director Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11457
phoebe.loh@qiagen.com
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
Senior Director Public Relations and Digital Communications
+49 2103 29 11826 and +1 240 686 7425
thomas.theuringer@qiagen.com
Robert Reitze
Senior Manager Public Relations
+49 2103 29 11676
robert.reitze@qiagen.com
