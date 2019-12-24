DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.515,45-0,13%NASDAQ 1008.699,51+0,04%
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min.


DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to
focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation

24-Dec-2019 / 19:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation*

*QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on
stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation*

*Venlo, The Netherlands, December 24, 2019 -* QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN;
Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") announces that it
has concluded the previously announced review of potential strategic
alternatives, and has determined the execution of its current stand-alone
business plan represents the best opportunity to drive future value
creation.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of QIAGEN, in accordance with
their fiduciary duties and in consultation with their financial and legal
advisors, held discussions with interested parties to explore potential
strategic alternatives that could provide greater value creation
opportunities than QIAGEN's already strong stand-alone growth prospects.
This process was announced in mid-November after QIAGEN received several
conditional, non-binding indications of interest for a full acquisition.

On December 24, 2019, the Management Board and Supervisory Board determined
that the alternatives to the stand-alone business plan prospects were not
compelling and has terminated all discussions so that the full management
focus can be on executing the stand-alone plan

QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
The Netherlands
ISIN: NL0012169213
Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard)

*Contacts*

John Gilardi
Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11711 and +1 240 686 2222
john.gilardi@qiagen.com

Phoebe Loh
Associate Director Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11457
phoebe.loh@qiagen.com

Dr. Thomas Theuringer
Senior Director Public Relations and Digital Communications
+49 2103 29 11826 and +1 240 686 7425
thomas.theuringer@qiagen.com

Robert Reitze
Senior Manager Public Relations
+49 2103 29 11676
robert.reitze@qiagen.com

24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: +31 7735566 - 00
Fax: +31 77 35566-58
E-mail: qiagen@qiagen.com
Internet: www.qiagen.com
ISIN: NL0012169213
WKN: A2DKCH
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE,
SIX
EQS News ID: 943559

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

943559 24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 13:26 ET ( 18:26 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...

QIAGEN NV EO -,01
QIAGEN NV EO -,01 - Performance (3 Monate) 37,04 -0,80%
EUR -0,30
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
22.11. DZ BANK Positiv
14.11. DZ BANK Positiv
14.11. KEPLER CHEUVREUX Neutral
Nachrichten
19:26 DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN beendet Gespräche zur Sondierung möglicher strategischer Alternativen und beschliesst Fokussierung auf eigenständige Strategie zur zukünftigen Wertschöpfung QIAGEN NV EO -,01 36,96 -0,56%
19:26 DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation QIAGEN NV EO -,01 36,96 -0,56%
19:26 DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN beendet Gespräche zur Sondierung möglicher strategischer Alternativen und beschliesst Fokussierung auf eigenständige Strategie zur zukünftigen Wertschöpfung (deutsch) QIAGEN NV EO -,01 36,96 -0,56%

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
19:26 DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN beendet Gespräche zur Sondierung möglicher strategischer Alternativen und beschliesst Fokussierung auf eigenständige Strategie zur zukünftigen Wertschöpfung QIAGEN NV EO -,01 36,96 -0,56%
19:26 DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation QIAGEN NV EO -,01 36,96 -0,56%
