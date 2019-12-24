DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation

24.12.2019 - 19:26 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

19:26

13:26

18:26

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/TakeoverQIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides tofocus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation24-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation**QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus onstand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation**Venlo, The Netherlands, December 24, 2019 -* QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN;Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") announces that ithas concluded the previously announced review of potential strategicalternatives, and has determined the execution of its current stand-alonebusiness plan represents the best opportunity to drive future valuecreation.The Management Board and Supervisory Board of QIAGEN, in accordance withtheir fiduciary duties and in consultation with their financial and legaladvisors, held discussions with interested parties to explore potentialstrategic alternatives that could provide greater value creationopportunities than QIAGEN's already strong stand-alone growth prospects.This process was announced in mid-November after QIAGEN received severalconditional, non-binding indications of interest for a full acquisition.On December 24, 2019, the Management Board and Supervisory Board determinedthat the alternatives to the stand-alone business plan prospects were notcompelling and has terminated all discussions so that the full managementfocus can be on executing the stand-alone planQIAGEN N.V.Hulsterweg 825912 PL VenloThe NetherlandsISIN: NL0012169213Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard)*Contacts*John GilardiVice President, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations+49 2103 29 11711 and +1 240 686 2222john.gilardi@qiagen.comPhoebe LohAssociate Director Investor Relations+49 2103 29 11457phoebe.loh@qiagen.comDr. Thomas TheuringerSenior Director Public Relations and Digital Communications+49 2103 29 11826 and +1 240 686 7425thomas.theuringer@qiagen.comRobert ReitzeSenior Manager Public Relations+49 2103 29 11676robert.reitze@qiagen.com24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: QIAGEN N.V.Hulsterweg 825912 PL VenloNetherlandsPhone: +31 7735566 - 00Fax: +31 77 35566-58E-mail: qiagen@qiagen.comInternet: www.qiagen.comISIN: NL0012169213WKN: A2DKCHIndices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE,SIXEQS News ID: 943559End of Announcement DGAP News Service943559 24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)