DGAP-Adhoc: RAG-Stiftung: Successful Placement of EUR632.5m in shares of Evonik Industries AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAG-Stiftung / Key word(s): Disposal
RAG-Stiftung: Successful Placement of EUR632.5m in shares of Evonik
Industries AG
13-Jan-2020 / 22:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR
INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN
OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD
BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW
*Successful Placement of EUR632.5m in shares of Evonik Industries AG*
Essen, 13 January 2020. RAG-Stiftung announces the successful placement of
in total EUR632.5m in shares (ISIN: DE000EVNK013) of Evonik Industries AG
*(Evonik*) for a price of EUR 25.30 per each Evonik-share (the *Placement*).
The Evonik-shares were offered for purchase via a private placement in an
accelerated bookbuild format, and the final placement size was increased
from the size at launch. The Placement corresponds to approximately 5.4% of
the total number of Evonik-shares issued, to the effect that after the
execution of the Placement RAG-Stiftung still holds approximately 58.9% in
Evonik. In addition RAG-Stiftung has three outstanding bonds which are
exchangeable into shares of Evonik.
The Placement could have an impact on the market price of Evonik-shares and
the bonds with exchange right into shares of Evonik issued by RAG-Stiftung
(ISIN: DE000A14J3R2, DE000A2BPE24, DE000A2LQRA1).
Contact/notifying person:
Dr Hans-Georg Heesen
Legal Adviser
RAG-Stiftung
Im Welterbe 10
45141 Essen
Fon +49 (0) 201 378 3350
Fax +49 (0) 201 378 3400
Email hans-georg.heesen@rag-stiftung.de
*Disclaimer*:
The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole
responsibility of RAG-Stiftung.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its
accuracy or completeness. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with
the offering of the securities referred to herein. The securities referred
to herein may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in
circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of any
prospectus or offering document relating to the securities referred to
herein in such jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or
Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be
prohibited by applicable law. The distribution of this announcement and the
offer and sale of the securities referred to herein may be restricted by law
in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or
other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about
and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these
restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction.
This announcement does not contain or constitute or form part of, and should
not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell, or the solicitation of
an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities to any person in the United
States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or in any jurisdiction in
which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered
under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the laws of any state
within the United States or under the applicable securities laws of
Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan, and may not be offered or sold in
the United States, unless registered under the Securities Act or offered and
sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration
requirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the
securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia,
Canada, South Africa or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any
national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.
There will be no public offer of the securities referred to herein in the
United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.
The offer referred to herein is only addressed to and directed at persons in
member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") who are "qualified
investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation
(Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) ("Qualified Investors"). In the United Kingdom,
this announcement is directed only at, Qualified Investors (i) who have
professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within
Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise
lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as
"relevant persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on (i)
in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not relevant persons, and (ii) in
any member state of the European Economic Area other than the United
Kingdom, by persons who are not Qualified Investors.
This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects",
"intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or
other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy,
plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking
statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any
forward-looking statements reflect RAG-Stiftung's current view with respect
to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and
other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its business, results
of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or
strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are
made.
RAG-Stiftung and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or
undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement
contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise.
13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RAG-Stiftung
Im Welterbe 10
45141 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 378 3333
Fax: +49 201 378 3400
E-mail: info@rag-stiftung.de
Internet: www.rag-stiftung.de
ISIN: DE000A11QGV1, DE000A14J3R2, DE000A2BPE24, DE000A2LQRA1,
WKN: A11QGV , A14J3R, A2BPE2, A2LQRA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 952621
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
952621 13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 16:41 ET ( 21:41 GMT)
