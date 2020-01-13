DGAP-Adhoc: RAG-Stiftung: Successful Placement of EUR632.5m in shares of Evonik Industries AG

13.01.2020 - 22:41 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

22:41

16:41

21:41

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAG-Stiftung / Key word(s): DisposalRAG-Stiftung: Successful Placement of EUR632.5m in shares of EvonikIndustries AG13-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ORINTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPANOR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULDBE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW*Successful Placement of EUR632.5m in shares of Evonik Industries AG*Essen, 13 January 2020. RAG-Stiftung announces the successful placement ofin total EUR632.5m in shares (ISIN: DE000EVNK013) of Evonik Industries AG*(Evonik*) for a price of EUR 25.30 per each Evonik-share (the *Placement*).The Evonik-shares were offered for purchase via a private placement in anaccelerated bookbuild format, and the final placement size was increasedfrom the size at launch. The Placement corresponds to approximately 5.4% ofthe total number of Evonik-shares issued, to the effect that after theexecution of the Placement RAG-Stiftung still holds approximately 58.9% inEvonik. In addition RAG-Stiftung has three outstanding bonds which areexchangeable into shares of Evonik.The Placement could have an impact on the market price of Evonik-shares andthe bonds with exchange right into shares of Evonik issued by RAG-Stiftung(ISIN: DE000A14J3R2, DE000A2BPE24, DE000A2LQRA1).Contact/notifying person:Dr Hans-Georg HeesenLegal AdviserRAG-StiftungIm Welterbe 1045141 EssenFon +49 (0) 201 378 3350Fax +49 (0) 201 378 3400Email hans-georg.heesen@rag-stiftung.de*Disclaimer*:The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the soleresponsibility of RAG-Stiftung.The information contained in this announcement is for background purposesonly and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placedfor any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or itsaccuracy or completeness. No prospectus will be prepared in connection withthe offering of the securities referred to herein. The securities referredto herein may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction incircumstances which would require the preparation or registration of anyprospectus or offering document relating to the securities referred toherein in such jurisdiction.This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly orindirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa orJapan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would beprohibited by applicable law. The distribution of this announcement and theoffer and sale of the securities referred to herein may be restricted by lawin certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document orother information referred to herein comes should inform themselves aboutand observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with theserestrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any suchjurisdiction.This announcement does not contain or constitute or form part of, and shouldnot be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell, or the solicitation ofan offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities to any person in the UnitedStates, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or in any jurisdiction inwhich such offer or solicitation is unlawful.The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registeredunder the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the laws of any statewithin the United States or under the applicable securities laws ofAustralia, Canada, South Africa or Japan, and may not be offered or sold inthe United States, unless registered under the Securities Act or offered andsold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registrationrequirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, thesecurities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia,Canada, South Africa or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, anynational, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.There will be no public offer of the securities referred to herein in theUnited States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.The offer referred to herein is only addressed to and directed at persons inmember states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") who are "qualifiedinvestors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation(Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) ("Qualified Investors"). In the United Kingdom,this announcement is directed only at, Qualified Investors (i) who haveprofessional experience in matters relating to investments falling withinArticle 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FinancialPromotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall withinArticle 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwiselawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as"relevant persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on (i)in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not relevant persons, and (ii) inany member state of the European Economic Area other than the UnitedKingdom, by persons who are not Qualified Investors.This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may beidentified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms"believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects","intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative orother variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy,plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-lookingstatements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Anyforward-looking statements reflect RAG-Stiftung's current view with respectto future events and are subject to risks relating to future events andother risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its business, resultsof operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth orstrategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they aremade.RAG-Stiftung and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation orundertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statementcontained in this announcement whether as a result of new information,future developments or otherwise.13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: RAG-StiftungIm Welterbe 1045141 EssenGermanyPhone: +49 201 378 3333Fax: +49 201 378 3400E-mail: info@rag-stiftung.deInternet: www.rag-stiftung.deISIN: DE000A11QGV1, DE000A14J3R2, DE000A2BPE24, DE000A2LQRA1,WKN: A11QGV , A14J3R, A2BPE2, A2LQRAListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, StuttgartEQS News ID: 952621End of Announcement DGAP News Service952621 13-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)