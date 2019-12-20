DGAP-Adhoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: term extension

20.12.2019 - 12:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): BondREO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: term extension20-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.REO Spain Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the CommercialRegister of the Local Court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179 as theissuer of the EUR Bearer Bond 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 - WKN A13SH2, herebyannounces that it will make use of the option to postpone the redemptiondate of the bonds for the last time by a further six months pursuant to §3.1 in conjunction with § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.Pursuant to § 3.1 sentences 5 and 6 of the Terms and Conditions of theBonds, the redemption date shall be postponed by six months from the date ofpublication of the announcement after the final due date applicable at therespective announcement date. Pursuant to § 3.1 sentence 7 of the Bond Termsand Conditions, such announcement is only effective if it is published nolater than 14 calendar days prior to the redemption date to be postponed.This timely announcement for forwarding to the creditors postpones theprevious final maturity (4 May 2020) by six months. The bonds will thus -subject to a termination pursuant to § 7 of the bond terms and conditions -now be redeemed on November 2, 2020 at 100 % of their nominal amount plusaccrued interest and the profit participation specified in § 2.3 of the bondterms and conditions.According to § 8 of the Bond Terms and Conditions, announcements via theclearing system are deemed to have been made on the third day afternotification to the clearing system.20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbHABC-Straße 2120354 HamburgGermanyISIN: DE000A13SH22WKN: A13SH2Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in MunichEQS News ID: 940559End of Announcement DGAP News Service940559 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)