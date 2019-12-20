DAX ®13.309,73+0,74%TecDAX ®3.051,24+0,16%S&P FUTURE3.213,00+0,04%Nasdaq 100 Future8.652,75+0,37%
DGAP-Adhoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: term extension
DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: term extension
20-Dec-2019 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
REO Spain Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the Commercial
Register of the Local Court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179 as the
issuer of the EUR Bearer Bond 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 - WKN A13SH2, hereby
announces that it will make use of the option to postpone the redemption
date of the bonds for the last time by a further six months pursuant to §
3.1 in conjunction with § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.
Pursuant to § 3.1 sentences 5 and 6 of the Terms and Conditions of the
Bonds, the redemption date shall be postponed by six months from the date of
publication of the announcement after the final due date applicable at the
respective announcement date. Pursuant to § 3.1 sentence 7 of the Bond Terms
and Conditions, such announcement is only effective if it is published no
later than 14 calendar days prior to the redemption date to be postponed.
This timely announcement for forwarding to the creditors postpones the
previous final maturity (4 May 2020) by six months. The bonds will thus -
subject to a termination pursuant to § 7 of the bond terms and conditions -
now be redeemed on November 2, 2020 at 100 % of their nominal amount plus
accrued interest and the profit participation specified in § 2.3 of the bond
terms and conditions.
According to § 8 of the Bond Terms and Conditions, announcements via the
clearing system are deemed to have been made on the third day after
notification to the clearing system.
20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH
ABC-Straße 21
20354 Hamburg
Germany
ISIN: DE000A13SH22
WKN: A13SH2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 940559
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
940559 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 06:30 ET ( 11:30 GMT)
